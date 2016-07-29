Used 2016 Lexus NX 200t for Sale Near Me

880 listings
NX 200t Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 880 listings
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in White
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    28,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,485

    $4,906 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t

    37,485 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,900

    $5,690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in Silver
    certified

    2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    26,814 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,658

    $5,202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t

    27,375 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,700

    $4,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in Red
    certified

    2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    29,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,369

    $3,744 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    30,147 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,996

    $2,840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    43,763 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,998

    $4,297 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    30,254 miles
    Great Deal

    $25,695

    $4,106 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    28,537 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,895

    $2,734 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t

    39,674 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,900

    $3,106 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t

    32,221 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,800

    $2,828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t

    47,345 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,997

    $3,765 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t

    45,522 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,690

    $3,805 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t

    43,904 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,956

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t

    40,394 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    61,855 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,900

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t

    60,873 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,196

    $3,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus NX 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus NX 200t

    34,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $23,500

    $3,392 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus NX 200t

Read recent reviews for the Lexus NX 200t
Overall Consumer Rating
4.449 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (35%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Post soccer Mom car update
Linda,07/29/2016
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Love this car! I thought the time had come to switch to a sedan and traded a Cadillac SRX (too big) for a Buick Regal. Missed having an SUV and I wanted all the bells and whistles I had. I have owned many vehicles and have only loved one, until now. Test drove BMW, Volvo, Mercedes, GMC, and Chevrolet. Looked at Audi. Did lots of research. I thought I wanted an RX350 however the new model was too large for my needs. Purchased this fully loaded NXT. It is the perfect size for commute, grocery shopping and errands. Purchased two large air conditioners and they fit perfectly by lowering the seats which go down without difficulty. The cabin space is generous. Perfect height for entering and exiting the vehicle. Placing and removing the occasional car seat for Grandchild is easy. No problem viewing my surroundings. Spent an hour personalizing and learning the information system, can now operate with ease while drinving. I was looking for a vehicle that offered the benefits of a large SUV, yet smaller and easier to handle. This is it!! Update after 3 years: still have the car, still Love it! Update: 8/2019 This is the longest I have owned a car and I still love it! I have researched new cars again, and have not found anything I would want to replace it with. Still very solid with no rattles and runs very well.
Report abuse
