Used 2016 Lexus NX 200t for Sale Near Me

Love this car! I thought the time had come to switch to a sedan and traded a Cadillac SRX (too big) for a Buick Regal. Missed having an SUV and I wanted all the bells and whistles I had. I have owned many vehicles and have only loved one, until now. Test drove BMW, Volvo, Mercedes, GMC, and Chevrolet. Looked at Audi. Did lots of research. I thought I wanted an RX350 however the new model was too large for my needs. Purchased this fully loaded NXT. It is the perfect size for commute, grocery shopping and errands. Purchased two large air conditioners and they fit perfectly by lowering the seats which go down without difficulty. The cabin space is generous. Perfect height for entering and exiting the vehicle. Placing and removing the occasional car seat for Grandchild is easy. No problem viewing my surroundings. Spent an hour personalizing and learning the information system, can now operate with ease while drinving. I was looking for a vehicle that offered the benefits of a large SUV, yet smaller and easier to handle. This is it!! Update after 3 years: still have the car, still Love it! Update: 8/2019 This is the longest I have owned a car and I still love it! I have researched new cars again, and have not found anything I would want to replace it with. Still very solid with no rattles and runs very well.

