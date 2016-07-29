Used 2016 Lexus NX 200t for Sale Near Me
880 listings
- 28,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,485$4,906 Below Market
- 37,485 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,900$5,690 Below Market
- certified
2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT26,814 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,658$5,202 Below Market
- 27,375 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,700$4,041 Below Market
- certified
2016 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT29,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,369$3,744 Below Market
- 30,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,996$2,840 Below Market
- 43,763 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,998$4,297 Below Market
- 30,254 miles
$25,695$4,106 Below Market
- 28,537 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,895$2,734 Below Market
- 39,674 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,900$3,106 Below Market
- 32,221 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,800$2,828 Below Market
- 47,345 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,997$3,765 Below Market
- 45,522 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,690$3,805 Below Market
- 43,904 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,956
- 40,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,995
- 61,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,900
- 60,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,196$3,004 Below Market
- 34,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,500$3,392 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus NX 200t
Read recent reviews for the Lexus NX 200t
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.449 Reviews
Report abuse
Linda,07/29/2016
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Love this car! I thought the time had come to switch to a sedan and traded a Cadillac SRX (too big) for a Buick Regal. Missed having an SUV and I wanted all the bells and whistles I had. I have owned many vehicles and have only loved one, until now. Test drove BMW, Volvo, Mercedes, GMC, and Chevrolet. Looked at Audi. Did lots of research. I thought I wanted an RX350 however the new model was too large for my needs. Purchased this fully loaded NXT. It is the perfect size for commute, grocery shopping and errands. Purchased two large air conditioners and they fit perfectly by lowering the seats which go down without difficulty. The cabin space is generous. Perfect height for entering and exiting the vehicle. Placing and removing the occasional car seat for Grandchild is easy. No problem viewing my surroundings. Spent an hour personalizing and learning the information system, can now operate with ease while drinving. I was looking for a vehicle that offered the benefits of a large SUV, yet smaller and easier to handle. This is it!! Update after 3 years: still have the car, still Love it! Update: 8/2019 This is the longest I have owned a car and I still love it! I have researched new cars again, and have not found anything I would want to replace it with. Still very solid with no rattles and runs very well.
