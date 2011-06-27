Used 2016 Lexus NX 200t Consumer Reviews

Post soccer Mom car update Linda , 07/29/2016 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 79 of 82 people found this review helpful Love this car! I thought the time had come to switch to a sedan and traded a Cadillac SRX (too big) for a Buick Regal. Missed having an SUV and I wanted all the bells and whistles I had. I have owned many vehicles and have only loved one, until now. Test drove BMW, Volvo, Mercedes, GMC, and Chevrolet. Looked at Audi. Did lots of research. I thought I wanted an RX350 however the new model was too large for my needs. Purchased this fully loaded NXT. It is the perfect size for commute, grocery shopping and errands. Purchased two large air conditioners and they fit perfectly by lowering the seats which go down without difficulty. The cabin space is generous. Perfect height for entering and exiting the vehicle. Placing and removing the occasional car seat for Grandchild is easy. No problem viewing my surroundings. Spent an hour personalizing and learning the information system, can now operate with ease while drinving. I was looking for a vehicle that offered the benefits of a large SUV, yet smaller and easier to handle. This is it!! Update after 3 years: still have the car, still Love it! Update: 8/2019 This is the longest I have owned a car and I still love it! I have researched new cars again, and have not found anything I would want to replace it with. Still very solid with no rattles and runs very well. Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Pleased with my Lexus NXt Barry , 03/27/2016 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I recently retired and needed to replace my 2011 BMW X3. I loved my X3 but the new one was just too expensive. I test drove the BMW X1 and wanted to like it but the ride was too firm to suit me. I liked the Acura RDX but their option pricing required the loaded but most expensive Advance package just to get parking sensors. Plus, I did not feel the Acura style, interior or exterior, was up to the 2016 Lexus NXt. I requested quotes through the Edmunds link and was pleasantly surprised that an out of town dealer had by far the best deal. I got pretty much every option except the lane departure warning, dynamic cruise control and leather seats (you will be impressed with the comfort and looks of the Lexus synthetic leather seats!). I only have about 500 miles on it but so far I am very happy with my purchase. It is extremely comfortable, very quiet and has a high tech look. Yes, the touchpad controller is a bit fussy but you do get better with use (and many controls can be done from the steering wheel or verbally). As another reviewer commented, the cruising range is only a little over 300 miles but that is a minor complaint compared to the many positives with this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great tweener SUV Happy with NX , 05/30/2016 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful Was looking for an SUV bigger than an Audi Q3 or Mercedes GLA but not too big. Was looking at an Audi Q5, but since a new model is coming out soon, wanted to find a more current model. Happened to look at this Lexus. I'm a boomer and haven't been too keen on the nose of the most current Lexus models, but on the NX, it's not too big and in black or grey it's not so in your face. We decided to take it for a test drive and we were so impressed by the comfort and ride. Acceleration is good. Not the best in the segment, but good enough for getting on and off of highways and passing. Unless you have a need to race, this turbo 4 is more than adequate. The car ride is solid, like a bigger SUV but handling is good like a smaller SUV. I like that the steering is not overpowered and there is some road feel to it. The front seat is amazing. It's like getting a hug every time you get inside. Lexus makes getting in and out easy by automatically moving the seat back and steering wheel up when you exit the car and returning them to position when you buckle your belt or start the car. Rear seat legroom is excellent. Some complain about the AC controls being up high, but I find this position makes it easy to locate the buttons by not having to look down on the console. The touch pad gets a lot of complaints, but really, once you get things set up, you don't need it a whole lot. I use voice commands for navigation and phone calls. Radio presets make it easy to use the up and down buttons on the steering wheel to change channels. Storage is a bit on the smaller side with the rear seats up due to the angle of the rear hatch door. I actually like this because it makes it easier to open the rear hatch in a smaller garage space. I bought my high school daughter an old ML320 which has an upright hatch. Her SUV is 10 inches shorter, but she cannot open her hatch with the garage door shut because it swings out so far. In fact, I traded spaces with her so that we can both open out hatches with the garage door shut. All said, I'm really happy the the NX. It's exactly what I wanted - an SUV that rides more like a car than a truck, has decent acceleration, fits in my garage. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Getting there in style P Karam , 01/22/2016 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful There is no dispute on luxury and reliability. It's a Lexus. I have had mine just over a week, and so far it's a fun vehicle, handles well, comfortable, agile and luxurious. However, in as much as it is a Lexus it does fall short in a couple areas. 1/The fuel tank is too small and that is a complain on both of my previously owned Lexus both the GS350 and the RC350 and now the NX. 300 miles is just plain inadequate. And don't expect 30 MPG, if you have a heavy foot. My other grief is safety related. Lexus boasts safety so why can't I get 1 safety package with everything, Pre collision with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise, Blind spot, Lane departure alert with steering assist, Backup and overview camera in one package, not spread all over different packages. If safety is #1, let's put it all together. Lastly the cargo compartment is short by just a few inches. I literally had to wait over one month for mine. They could not find a white AWD F model fully loaded with pre collision which was a must have for me(Even though no one has proven that it stops itself). I had to settle for AWD with luxury package and no lane departure alert, no power rear seats. Otherwise it would have to be special order without December to remember deal. I will review further in the next month or so. After 3 months, 3000 miles, I am still very happy with my NX, zero problems. I still have the same complaints, Gas tank too small, although when the light comes on it takes just under 13 gallons out of the 15.9 gallon advertised capacity, meaning that you have to watch the LOW Fuel warning for at least 40 more miles, needs a little more power (275hp) and lastly, the pre-collision is worthless, it's just an alarm nothing else, it DOES NOT stop itself. I came very close in testing the integrity of the front bumpers. 2016, that is not acceptable Lexus. $5.00 more software. Now my NX is 17 months old, no problems what so ever. Runs great, however I have a new complaint. The AWD system is not as robust as I think it should be. It fails diagonal and roller test. It should probably be called Assisted front wheel drive. Subaru, Audi, and Mitsubishi have true AWD, with Subaru being exceptional. Many other AWD in that class also fail Roller and diagonal test, including Rogue, and RAV4. Lexus a couple dollars more of ABS software could get the job done. COME ON Lexus! 24 Months, still trouble free. Tailgate occasionally does not respond. The 2018 is out now and still Lexus has not improved the AWD system. Shameful. My 2004 XC70 passes. At least for 2018 there is a good safety package. Now it is 42 months, the lease is up, so I loose a perfectly great vehicle. After 42 months, there has been no problems. It is just unfortunate that Lexus still has not perfected the AWD System in 2019, leaving me with no choice but to go elsewhere. I had to make a rather undesirable decision to buy an Acura RDX with SH-AWD, which can send power to all 4 wheels. After 2 days, it is not a Lexus, I miss some features that I had on the Lexus. I will write a separate review on the Acura. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse