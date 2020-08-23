Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h for Sale Near Me
- 14,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$34,000$2,733 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Premium Package Navigation System Package Pre-Collision System (Pcs) Electrochromic Outside Mirrors W/Memory Intuitive Parking Assist Navigation System Illuminated Door Sills Power Back Door Accessory Package All-Weather Floor Liners & Cargo Tray Mudguards Heated Wood & Leather Steering Wheel Electrochromic Inside Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Atomic Silver Black; Synthetic Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Lexus includes: ELECTROCHROMIC INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener HEATED WOOD Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel PREMIUM PACKAGE Tires - Front All-Season Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Aluminum Wheels Seat Memory Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof Tires - Rear All-Season SILVER LINING METALLIC MUDGUARDS (PPO) ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W/MEMORY Lane Departure Warning Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Remote Engine Start Smart Device Integration Navigation System INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid BLACK, SYNTHETIC LEATHER SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control POWER BACK DOOR Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This Lexus includes: ELECTROCHROMIC INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener HEATED WOOD Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel PREMIUM PACKAGE Tires - Front All-Season Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Aluminum Wheels Seat Memory Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof Tires - Rear All-Season SILVER LINING METALLIC MUDGUARDS (PPO) ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W/MEMORY Lane Departure Warning Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Remote Engine Start Smart Device Integration Navigation System INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid BLACK, SYNTHETIC LEATHER SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control POWER BACK DOOR Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ0H2062095
Stock: H2062095
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 30,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,431$3,961 Below Market
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, Extra Clean, ONLY 30,733 Miles! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! Heated Seats, NAV, Sunroof, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, AWD! Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, HYBRID!CARFAX 1-OwnerKEY FEATURES INCLUDEMP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, HYBRID! AWD! Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System Rear Spoiler, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE upgraded daytime running lights and turn signals, Driver's Seat Memory, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, High Clearance Lamp, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J, Tires: P225/60R18 All-Season, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE advanced casual-language voice recognition system and remote touch navigation controller, Lexus Enform App Suite, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Lexus Enform Destination Services, Destination Assist (, requires Lexus Enform SafetyConnect), Lexus Insider, 2 Additional Speakers, SD Navigation System, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) all-speed cruise control (ACC) and pre-crash system (PBA + PB), ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W/MEMORY manual fold, heater, tilt w/reverse shift, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar, POWER BACK DOOR auto and easy closer door, lock, unlock and panic alarm, ROOF RACK CROSS BARS, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Protector, Alloy Wheel Locks, Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, integrated storage pouch, HEATED WOOD & LEATHER STEERING WHEEL. Serviced herePricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ7H2067729
Stock: P9981
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 49,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,598$2,930 Below Market
Berlin City Toyota - Gorham / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ5H2051027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,222 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$31,495$1,567 Below Market
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Admire the bold styling of our One Owner 2017 Lexus NX NX 300h AWD brought to you in eye-catching Obsidian! Powered by 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that is combined with a pair of electric motors that offer 194hp paired with its seamless CVT for easy passing. This All Wheel Drive Hybrid combination yields near 30mpg on the highway and offers driving dynamics that will leave you with a permanent smile! Visually dramatic, our 300h evokes a sense of classic elegance paired with ultimate athleticism. The exterior is perfectly enhanced with alloy wheels, brilliant LED headlights, LED fog lights, and running lights. Befitting its heritage of luxury and craftsmanship, the NX cabin is uniquely designed featuring power-adjustable seats with heated and cooled seating, a sunroof, heated steering wheel, keyless ignition and entry, and power-folding and reclining rear seats. Enjoy next-level connectivity behind the wheel with a prominent interface display screen, Bluetooth phone/audio, Siri Eyes Free, Scout GPS Link full-color Navigation smartphone app, Lexus Enform Service Connect, and a dynamite sound system with CD, available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack. Our Lexus NX 300h has received superior safety scores thanks in part to innovative features such as a rearview camera, traction/stability control, advanced airbags, and Lexus Enform Safety Connect telematics that include automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle location, and an emergency assist button. The cool, modern vibe of the NX is something you've got to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ1H2069511
Stock: 19109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 27,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,990$1,539 Below Market
Wilde Lexus of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, ONLY 27,299 Miles! REDUCED FROM $34,990!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, All Wheel Drive, Hybrid, Back-Up Camera, POWER BACK DOOR AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE upgraded daytime running lights and turn signals, Driver's Seat Memory, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, High Clearance Lamp, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J, Tires: P225/60R18 All-Season, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE advanced casual-language voice recognition system and remote touch navigation controller, Lexus Enform App Suite, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Lexus Enform Destination Services, Destination Assist (, requires Lexus Enform SafetyConnect), Lexus Insider, 2 Additional Speakers, SD Navigation System, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) all-speed cruise control (ACC) and pre-crash system (PBA + PB), ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W/MEMORY manual fold, heater, tilt w/reverse shift, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar, POWER BACK DOOR auto and easy closer door, lock, unlock and panic alarm, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Protector, Alloy Wheel Locks, Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, integrated storage pouch. AFFORDABLE: Was $34,990. CARFAX 1-Owner 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ5H2067132
Stock: LP11564
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 16,779 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$31,400
Sterling McCall Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Lexus NX? This is it. 1-OWNER!!... REGULAR OIL CHANGES!!... FULL FACTORY WARRANTY (15MO/33K MILES) POWERTRAIN (39MO/53K MILES) REMAIN!!... HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS!!... PWR TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF/SUNROOF!!... SD NAVIGATION SYSTEM!!... PWR WINDOWS & DOOR LOCKS!!... BLUETOOTH STREAMING!!... APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO CAPABLE!!... REAR VISION CAMERA!!... PWR BACK DOOR!!... 17-INCH ALUMINUM ALLOY!!... LIKE NEW....EXCELLENT CONDITION!!.... Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Lexus NX NX 300h offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. This low mileage Lexus NX has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ0H2064624
Stock: H2064624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 27,687 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$31,995$953 Below Market
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Premium Package Navigation System Package Pre-Collision System (Pcs) Electrochromic Outside Mirrors W/Memory Intuitive Parking Assist Navigation System Power Back Door Electrochromic Inside Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Synthetic Leather Seat Trim Eminent White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ4H2064237
Stock: H2064237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 34,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$29,171$2,054 Below Market
Lexus of Roseville - Roseville / California
CARFAX 1 Owner ONLY 34 746 Miles! NX 300h trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy 33 MPG City! Nav System Heated Seats Moonroof All Wheel Drive Satellite Radio iPod MP3 Input Hybrid Back Up Camera INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive Back Up Camera Hybrid Satellite Radio iPod MP3 Input Lexus NX 300h with EMINENT WHITE exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 194 HP at 5700 RPM . OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM PACKAGE upgraded daytime running lights and turn signals Driver's Seat Memory Heated Ventilated Front Seats High Clearance Lamp Wheels 18 x 7.5J Tires P225 60R18 All Season Power Tilt Slide Moonroof Sunroof NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE advanced casual language voice recognition system and remote touch navigation controller Lexus Enform App Suite destination search Yelp iHeartRadio Facebook Places Movietickets.com OpenTable Pandora stocks fuel prices and sports Lexus Enform Destination Services Destination Assist requires Lexus Enform SafetyConnect Lexus Insider 2 Additional Speakers SD Navigation System PRE COLLISION SYSTEM PCS all speed cruise control ACC and pre crash system PBA PB ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W MEMORY manual fold heater tilt w reverse shift Blind Spot Monitor BSM and Rear Cross Traffic Alert RCTA INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar POWER BACK DOOR auto and easy closer door lock unlock and panic alarm ACCESSORY PACKAGE Key Gloves Alloy Wheel Locks Carpet Cargo Mat Cargo Net integrated storage pouch HEATED WOOD LEATHER STEERING WHEEL. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1 Owner Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.,,Prices plus government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document processing charge any electronic filing charge and any emissions testing charge. One at this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ9H2068056
Stock: H2068056PL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 12,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$32,799$1,173 Below Market
Lexus of Serramonte - Colma / California
Only 12,920 Miles! Scores 30 Highway MPG and 33 City MPG! This Lexus NX boasts a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17" x 7.0J 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trip computer.* This Lexus NX Features the Following Options *Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P225/65R17 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Lexus of Serramonte located at 700 Serramonte Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 can get you a trustworthy NX today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ2H2056847
Stock: TH2056847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 28,464 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$30,490$1,060 Below Market
ALM Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
NX300H..ADAPTIVE CRUISE..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..BLIND SPOT..LANE DEPART..HEATED COOL SEATS..SUNROOF..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2017 LEXUS NX 300H..BLACK ON SADDLE BROWN..28K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-684-4444. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMGWINNETT.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ2H2064690
Stock: H2064690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 18,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$32,988
Coliseum Lexus of Oakland - Oakland / California
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heat Package, Leather Seats, Memory Package, Moonroof, Navigation System, Premium Audio Package, Premium Package, Inspected by Lexus Certified Technician, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, 2 Additional Speakers, Accessory Package, Cargo Net, Carpet Cargo Mat, Driver's Seat Memory, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, High Clearance Lamp, Intuitive Parking Assist, Key Gloves, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destination Services, Lexus Insider, Navigation System, Navigation System Package, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, Pre-Collision System, Premium Package, SD Navigation System, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 33/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ9H2069305
Stock: 18580P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 9,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$36,638
McGrath Lexus of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Contact McGrath Lexus of Westmont today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Lexus NX 300h. This Lexus includes: ELECTROCHROMIC INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener HEATED WOOD Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel PREMIUM PACKAGE Tires - Front All-Season Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Aluminum Wheels Seat Memory Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof Tires - Rear All-Season ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W/MEMORY Lane Departure Warning Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Remote Engine Start Smart Device Integration Navigation System INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control POWER BACK DOOR Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. With CARFAX one owner report you can be sure that this Lexus NX was only gently owned. As a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this Lexus NX 300h offers you the peace of mind because you know it has been rigorously inspected to meet exacting standards. This Lexus NX 300h is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. This Lexus NX 300h is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. Feel pleased in your decision to buy this Lexus NX as it's still covered under the manufacturer's warranty. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus NX 300h. LEXUS CERTIFIED! **CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLE** Clean Carfax - No Accidents/Damage! This 2017 Lexus NX300H is Well Equipped Packages NV Navigation System PA Park Assist BD Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert PS Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/Pre-Collision Sys CISS Heated And Cooled Seats HSW Heated Steering Wheel SR Power Sunroof BC Backup Camera MP3 MP3 Ready MS Memory Seating HOM Heated outside mirrors . INSERT AUTOINK 100% CARFAX Guaranteed! And it seems this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. This vehicle has undergone a rigorous multipoint inspection by our ASE Certified Technicians and we have verified that all maintenance is up-to-date. Ask for Stock# P13948
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ8H2058165
Stock: P13948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 37,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$30,483$210 Below Market
Lexus of Sacramento - Sacramento / California
Certified,L Certified CARFAX 1 Owner LOW MILES 37 392! EPA 30 MPG Hwy 33 MPG City! Navigation Heated Seats Sunroof All Wheel Drive Satellite Radio iPod MP3 Input Hybrid Back Up Camera INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST POWER BACK DOOR KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive Back Up Camera Hybrid Satellite Radio OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM PACKAGE upgraded daytime running lights and turn signals Driver's Seat Memory Heated Ventilated Front Seats High Clearance Lamp Wheels 18 x 7.5J Tires P225 60R18 All Season Power Tilt Slide Moonroof Sunroof NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE advanced casual language voice recognition system and remote touch navigation controller Lexus Enform App Suite destination search Yelp iHeartRadio Facebook Places Movietickets.com OpenTable Pandora stocks fuel prices and sports Lexus Enform Destination Services Destination Assist requires Lexus Enform SafetyConnect Lexus Insider 2 Additional Speakers SD Navigation System PRE COLLISION SYSTEM PCS all speed cruise control ACC and pre crash system PBA PB ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W MEMORY manual fold heater tilt w reverse shift Blind Spot Monitor BSM and Rear Cross Traffic Alert RCTA INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar POWER BACK DOOR auto and easy closer door lock unlock and panic alarm HEATED WOOD LEATHER STEERING WHEEL. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE 161 Point Inspection and Reconditioning 2 Year 20k Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance up to 4 Services from date of purchase $0 deductible for warranty repairs Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period Complimentary loaner car provided Balance of New Car Warranty plus 2 years unlimited mile Warranty Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.,,Adaptive Cruise Control,Power Windows,Fog Lamps,Head Curtain Air Bag,Remote Engine Start,Intermittent Wipers,Driver Air Bag,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Cooled Driver Seat,MP3 Player,Power Seat,Auto-Off Headlights,CD Player,BLIND SPOT MONITOR,Cross-Traffic Alert,WiFi Hotspot,Electronic Stability,Rear Defrost,Bucket Seats,AM/FM stereo,All Wheel Drive,Privacy Glass,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,Locking Rear Differential,iPod/MP3 Input,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Driver Seat,Mirror Memory,Sunroof,Vehicle Anti-Theft System,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Power Steering,Passenger Air Bag,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Keyless Entry,Power Liftgate,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Remote Trunk Release,COMPACT SPARE TIRE,Satellite Radio,Onboard Communications System,Seat Memory,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power passenger seat,4 Cylinder Engine,Tires - Rear All-Season,Heated Side Mirrors,Tire Pressure Monitoring,Driver Lumbar,Back-Up Camera,Continuously Variable Trans,4-Wheel ABS,Power Door Locks,Power Driver Mirror,Heated Steering Wheel,Dual Zone A/C,Front Floor Mats,Cruise Control,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Passenger vanity mirror,Tires - Front All-Season,Hybrid,Electrochromic rearview mirror,Rear Spoiler,Child Safety Locks,Navigation System,Brake assist,Smart Device Integration,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Steering Wheel Controls,A/C,Driver vanity mirror,Disclaimer Prices do not include government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document processing charge any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ5H2065204
Stock: H2065204PLC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 30,856 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,000$352 Below Market
Automax Pre-owned Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
AWD Premium Edition - Obsidian Black exterior on Black Leather interior with Navigation / GPS / NAV, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Smartphone Integration, Heated / Cooled Ventilated Front Seats, Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls, Premium 18" Sport Alloy Wheels, Power Tailgate, Push Button Start, and so much more. Extremely well equipped, 1-Owner clean Carfax, and meticulously clean inside and out. Beautiful 2017 Lexus NX 300h AWD with only 30k miles, very well taken care of and it shows... AutoMax Pre-owned is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. We offer factory direct cars at factory direct prices! We offer bumper to bumper extended warranties on all of our vehicles for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. We also accept all trades and offer competitive financing options with very low rates. We are conveniently located just 20 minutes from Boston and 20 minutes from Worcester right on RT 9 in Framingham, RT 85 in Marlborough, and on Washington Street in Attleboro MA. Former Lease Vehicle. Prices are subject to change without notice. All advertised prices exclude taxes, registration fees, and $599 dealer documentation fee. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Dealer is not responsible for any misprint involving the description of vehicles. It is the sole responsibility of the buyer to physically inspect and verify such information, accessories, condition, and cosmetic defects prior to purchasing. Vehicles come with one key, dealership is not responsible for cost of additional keys.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ9H2063424
Stock: 063424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 29,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$30,854$2,404 Below Market
Mark Miller Toyota - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ8H2051023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,500$1,611 Below Market
Lexus of Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ0H2052490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$34,279
McGrath Lexus of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Check out this gently-used 2017 Lexus NX we recently got in. This Lexus includes: ELECTROCHROMIC INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener WIRELESS CHARGER LUXURY PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Tires - Front All-Season Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Aluminum Wheels Heated Steering Wheel Intermittent Wipers Seat Memory Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release Rain Sensing Wipers Tires - Rear All-Season ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W/MEMORY Lane Departure Warning Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Remote Engine Start Smart Device Integration Navigation System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2017 Lexus NX comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This well-maintained Lexus NX 300h comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2017 Lexus. Want more room? Want more style? This Lexus NX 300h is the vehicle for you. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. The NX 300h is well maintained and has just 20,794mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. This Lexus NX is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. LEXUS CERTIFIED! **CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLE** Clean Carfax - No Accidents/Damage! This Lexus NX300H is Well Equipped Packages NV Navigation System BC Backup Camera BD Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert HSW Heated Steering Wheel CISS Heated And Cooled Seats SR Power Sunroof CG Qi-Compatible Wireless Charger RTI Remote touch Interface CCS Climate Control MS Memory Seating RS Rain-Sensing Wipers . INSERT AUTOINK 100% CARFAX Guaranteed! And it seems this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. This vehicle has undergone a rigorous multipoint inspection by our ASE Certified Technicians and we have verified that all maintenance is up-to-date. Ask for Stock# P13956
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ6H2057371
Stock: P13956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 43,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$29,850$1,049 Below Market
Haldeman Lexus of Princeton - Lawrenceville / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ1H2061537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
