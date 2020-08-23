Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h for Sale Near Me

134 listings
NX 300h Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    14,073 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $34,000

    $2,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    30,733 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,431

    $3,961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    49,927 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,598

    $2,930 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    28,222 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $31,495

    $1,567 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    27,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,990

    $1,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    16,779 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $31,400

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    27,687 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,995

    $953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    34,746 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $29,171

    $2,054 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    12,920 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $32,799

    $1,173 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    28,464 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $30,490

    $1,060 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    18,758 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $32,988

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    9,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $36,638

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    37,392 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $30,483

    $210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    30,856 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $33,000

    $352 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    29,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $30,854

    $2,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    17,768 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,500

    $1,611 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    20,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $34,279

    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 300h in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 300h

    43,494 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $29,850

    $1,049 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus NX 300h

Overall Consumer Rating
54 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Good experience!
Sandra Ceighton,01/06/2017
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This car is a nice size for my husband and I . We had snow and were very pleased with how it handled. We have had passengers and they were very comfortable in the back seat. I had no issues carrying some larger purchases with the back seats folded down. I have enjoyed all the safety features. It's a comfortable, quiet ride.
