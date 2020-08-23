Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California

Premium Package Navigation System Package Pre-Collision System (Pcs) Electrochromic Outside Mirrors W/Memory Intuitive Parking Assist Navigation System Illuminated Door Sills Power Back Door Accessory Package All-Weather Floor Liners & Cargo Tray Mudguards Heated Wood & Leather Steering Wheel Electrochromic Inside Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Atomic Silver Black; Synthetic Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Lexus includes: ELECTROCHROMIC INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener HEATED WOOD Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel PREMIUM PACKAGE Tires - Front All-Season Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Aluminum Wheels Seat Memory Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof Tires - Rear All-Season SILVER LINING METALLIC MUDGUARDS (PPO) ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W/MEMORY Lane Departure Warning Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Remote Engine Start Smart Device Integration Navigation System INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid BLACK, SYNTHETIC LEATHER SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) Adaptive Cruise Control Cruise Control POWER BACK DOOR Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 33 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJBJRBZ0H2062095

Stock: H2062095

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-24-2020