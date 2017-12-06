  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(17)
2018 Lexus NX 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous backseat room
  • Available power-folding rear seat
  • Cabin is very quiet at highway speeds
  • Limited rear cargo volume
  • Remote Touch Interface can be distracting to use
Which NX 300 does Edmunds recommend?

Unless the NX 300 F Sport's adjustable suspension and tighter seat bolstering are must-haves, we recommend sticking with the more comfortable NX 300. Add the Comfort package for its heated and ventilated front seats and blind-spot detection, and you'll have a well-equipped, quiet and refined luxury compact SUV.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

The 2018 Lexus NX 300 is the new name for what used to be called the NX 200t. There are a few minor differences, but overall it's the same vehicle. That means you're getting a small luxury crossover with mini-RX 350 styling and a comfortable around-town demeanor. Buyers will enjoy comfortable seating, a quiet interior and a suitably powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

There are a few drawbacks. Rear cargo space is limited due to the steeply sloped rear window. Also, Lexus' Remote Touch infotainment interface may leave some drivers frustrated because of its attention-sapping nature. Overall, though, the NX 300 should appeal to shoppers seeking a refined and comfortable luxury crossover.

2018 Lexus NX 300 models

The 2018 Lexus NX 300 is a five-passenger compact SUV available in a two trim levels. The NX 300h hybrid is reviewed separately. It comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (235 horsepower, 258 pound-feet) and a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, LED foglights and running lights, keyless ignition and entry, automatic dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery (Lexus' NuLuxe), a 60/40-split folding and reclining back seat, a 8-inch infotainment display with a touchpad interface, and an eight-speaker sound system.

Also included are adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high beams.

The NX 300 F Sport version adds 18-inch wheels, special exterior styling elements, a sport-tuned suspension, special interior trim and NuLuxe color schemes, more aggressively bolstered seats, different gauges and a sport steering wheel.

Other packages are also available, but their availability can vary by region, so you'll want to check with your local dealer. The Comfort package includes heated and ventilated front seats and blind-spot monitoring. To that package, the Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, driver-seat memory settings and a power-adjustable steering wheel.

The Luxury package bundles the above options with automatic wipers, a heated steering wheel and leather upholstery. There's also a Navigation package with a larger 10.3-inch screen and a premium sound system.

Additional options include front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, upgraded LED headlights and adaptive suspension dampers (F Sport only).

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus NX 300 (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

6.5
Odds are, most shoppers are looking for a comfortable ride, and the NX 300 certainly fulfills that mission. But in terms of performance and driver engagement, the Lexus NX 300 comes up as merely average among the current crop of luxury crossover SUVs.

Acceleration

6.5
The NX 300's engine is smooth and has good low-end power, which is ideal for quick low-speed passes and accelerating from a stoplight. But outright acceleration is a little disappointing. In Edmunds testing, the NX 300 covered 0-60 mph in 7.3 seconds, which is marginally slower than rivals.

Braking

6.0
In Edmunds emergency braking tests from 60 mph, the NX 300 needed 137 feet to stop, which is a few feet longer than average. Nosedive is noticeable, as is a slight squirm from the rear tires. Still, the NX remains controllable.

Steering

6.5
The steering effort is appropriate and precise, but there's little feedback for the driver to get a sense of what the front wheels are doing. At parking-lot speeds, the effort lightens up for easy maneuvering. As speeds go up, the weighting also increases, providing confidence on the highway.

Handling

6.5
Even in F Sport guise, the NX 300 leans a lot when you drive around turns. Overall stability is respectable, however, and you can drive with a fair amount of confidence. The F Sport model features a stiffer suspension and slightly better response, but it still prioritizes cruising comfort.

Drivability

8.0
The transmission's gear shifts are glass-smooth, and the engine virtually disappears from your conscience. The F Sport is a little more responsive, but overall throttle response for the NX is average. The transmission can be a bit slow to react.

Off-road

6.5
While the NX 300 has a lockable center differential, which increases traction when one or two wheels are on slippery surfaces, its ride height and conservative traction control system are designed for your typical dirt road or unplowed driveway.

Comfort

8.5
The Lexus NX 300 provides high levels of overall comfort. Smooth and quiet are apt descriptors. The seating is roomy both front and rear.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats offer plenty of room and adequate support for a variety of body types. The optional front-seat ventilation further enhances long-distance comfort. The rear seats are also accommodating for adult passengers.

Ride comfort

8.5
The NX 300's suspension smooths over road imperfections with ease. Where rivals feel busy and nervous, the Lexus seems to glide unaffected over ruts and bumps.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Even among luxury crossover SUVs, the Lexus NX 300 is impressively quiet. Wind, road and engine noise is pleasantly silenced to levels that we're used to hearing in flagship sedans. When in Sport or Sport Plus mode, the F Sport's piped-in engine note is unapologetically artificial and may be distracting to some.

Climate control

8.0
The dual-zone automatic climate control system is controlled mainly through well-labeled buttons and rockers. The system works well and isn't too loud. We like the ease of operation and that even those with shorter arms can reach all the controls.

Interior

6.5
The NX 300's interior is efficiently designed and accommodating, and controls are situated within arm's reach of most drivers. The main downside is the frustrating and ill-conceived Remote Touch infotainment controller.

Ease of use

5.0
The optional Remote Touch trace pad interface is easily the worst in the industry. The controller is hard to operate, and there is a distinct lack of intuitive menus and buttons. This setup is unfortunately mandatory with the navigation option package. It's a pity because the rest of the cabin controls are well-conceived.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Thanks to a typical crossover SUV ride height and tall door openings, getting into the NX 300 is an easy, stoop-free affair. The doors are also short enough in length to allow access in tight parking spaces.

Driving position

7.5
The seat and steering wheel positions can be saved into a memory position, and the range of adjustability is good. But taller drivers may feel slightly cramped since the steering column can impede into knee room.

Roominess

7.0
The front seats are spacious for larger passengers, and the rear seats have enough head- and legroom for adults in the outboard seats. But the small rear windows do make those quarters feel a bit more confining than they are.

Visibility

7.0
Forward visibility is typically decent, but the rear roof pillars and small rear window obscure the view out back. Fortunately, the standard rearview camera takes the guesswork out of backing into a space, but that doesn't help when changing lanes in traffic.

Quality

7.0
The standard simulated leather upholstery looks and feels like the genuine article. Common touch points are well-padded, and other interior materials are good quality and tightly fitted for a solid feel.

Utility

6.0
As a compact crossover, the NX doesn't exceed expectations on interior cargo space. Overall, it's a little below average within the segment.

Small-item storage

6.0
The door pockets are small, as is the glovebox and center console compartment. There's a unique makeup case-size compartment adjacent to the cupholders with a removable lid that features a mirror on its underside.

Cargo space

5.5
The NX 300's cargo space behind the rear seats is smaller than competitors' and is further hampered by the sloped rear window. With the rear seats folded down, the NX's expanded volume is reasonably competitive.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The two outboard car seat positions feature easy-to-access top and bottom anchors. The middle-seat car position is odd as the top anchor is located on the ceiling.

Towing

7.0
The all-wheel-drive version of the NX 300 features a tow rating of 2,000 pounds, but a receiver hitch is not standard.

Technology

7.0
Although the technology in the NX is modern and effective, its clunky interface and lackluster smartphone integration will discourage a lot of potential buyers.

Audio & navigation

8.0
The optional premium audio system produces excellent audio quality throughout the register but doesn't like to be pushed to the limits in volume. While we don't like the Remote Touch interface, the integrated navigation system is easy to use and has fairly accurate traffic information.

Smartphone integration

6.0
The NX 300 primarily uses Lexus' Enform app for smartphone integration. It requires downloading and logging into individual apps and needs to be running for it to work. We're not fans of this system due to its complicated setup process.

Driver aids

7.0
The NX's adaptive cruise control, front collision mitigation braking and optional rear cross-traffic alert systems all work well. The lane keeping assist and auto high-beam activation are less useful since their effectiveness varies too much based on terrain and surroundings.

Voice control

8.0
The voice controls work well and allow for some degree of syntax flexibility. They operate navigation, phone, entertainment and climate control systems. iPhone users benefit from standard Siri Eyes Free capability.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lexus NX 300.

5(59%)
4(17%)
3(12%)
2(5%)
1(7%)
4.2
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Super Little SUV
Jim,04/12/2018
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Great car I bought with all the bells and whistles I find the only thing lacking is gas milage and maybe a bigger gas tank
Just as expected
John,07/09/2018
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This was a jump from what we normally buy. It's our first into the luxury market. Wish we did it sooner. Make sure you buy from a dealer you may service with. The Lexus relationship so far has been above expectation.
Great cross over SUV, not for everyone
Ashton,03/19/2019
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I'm writing this review because I leased the 2018 NX300 F Sport for mostly my wife to drive a safer vehicle that can handle the winter months as well. I see the same complaints from many consumers, too small, bad infotainment, poor fuel mileage, and other minor issues. So far, we do city driving which is mostly stop and go traffic averaging 17mpg. On the highway I can average 32mpg at 60mph, 27mpg at 75mph. It is a great small SUV for anyone who wants to lease it. I know Lexus has really good reliable cars and that is why I leased mine. Pros: F sport styling, two tone red interior, really good safety features, fuel consumption depends on how you drive, decent storage, long distance driving on the F Sport seats were actually comfortable, ride comfort is very good, perfect for a small Family, compared to the competition I think this is your best bet. The NX has done really well in the snow for those who are looking for a good winter car, the heated and cooled seats are very nice as well. Cons: Terrible infotainment system, we only use our phones GPS, a bit of torque steer, I would recommend the non F sport model for better comfort and more options, slight rattle on the side view mirrors, tight cabin, remote start features are limited. Summary: I have not seen any major problems from other owners about reliability, so if this is a car you intend to keep then buy it, if not lease it. I am considering buying if after the lease is up. Even though I feel Lexus can do better with their electronics, I leased this car with an option to buy because of the Toyota/Lexus reliability. The 2015 nx200s had some issues but they were addressed in the 2018 and up models. It is a lot to pay for a small CUV but the car offers a well rounded driving experience. Those who complain that the NX is small, why didn't you buy a bigger SUV? I already have a bigger SUV, this is my second smaller SUV for my wife which fits us well. It's all about user preference, and I think you may have to sacrifice certain quirks when it comes to reliability.
My very first Lexus and I LOVE IT!
Jersey Jade,11/09/2018
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I have been wanting a Lexus for the longest time and finally at age 61 1/2, I was able to finally afford to lease one. I originally wanted the 350 but settled on the 300 because it was in my price range. I have to say.. IT WAS WELL WORTH THE WAIT! I love this SUV.. The luxury of the ride, the interior design, the sound system... Everything just feels top of the line! And the size is perfect for me!
See all 17 reviews of the 2018 Lexus NX 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the NX 300 models:

Lexus Safety System+
Helps mitigate accidents by alerting you when a front collision is imminent or when you deviate from your lane.
Blind-Spot Monitor
Alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot and warns you about oncoming cross-traffic when backing up.
Lexus Enform Safety Connect
Lets you connect with roadside assistance and can contact the authorities in case of a collision or stolen vehicle.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Lexus NX 300

Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 Overview

The Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 is offered in the following submodels: NX 300 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Lexus NX 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 Base is priced between $29,263 and$37,900 with odometer readings between 10413 and49340 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT is priced between $31,884 and$39,900 with odometer readings between 14119 and35551 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Lexus NX 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Lexus NX 300 for sale near. There are currently 23 used and CPO 2018 NX 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,263 and mileage as low as 10138 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Lexus NX 300.

Can't find a used 2018 Lexus NX 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus NX 300 for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,848.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,963.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus NX 300 for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,757.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,510.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Lexus NX 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus NX 300 lease specials

