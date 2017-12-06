2018 Lexus NX 300 Review
Pros & Cons
- Generous backseat room
- Available power-folding rear seat
- Cabin is very quiet at highway speeds
- Limited rear cargo volume
- Remote Touch Interface can be distracting to use
Which NX 300 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2018 Lexus NX 300 is the new name for what used to be called the NX 200t. There are a few minor differences, but overall it's the same vehicle. That means you're getting a small luxury crossover with mini-RX 350 styling and a comfortable around-town demeanor. Buyers will enjoy comfortable seating, a quiet interior and a suitably powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
There are a few drawbacks. Rear cargo space is limited due to the steeply sloped rear window. Also, Lexus' Remote Touch infotainment interface may leave some drivers frustrated because of its attention-sapping nature. Overall, though, the NX 300 should appeal to shoppers seeking a refined and comfortable luxury crossover.
2018 Lexus NX 300 models
The 2018 Lexus NX 300 is a five-passenger compact SUV available in a two trim levels. The NX 300h hybrid is reviewed separately. It comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (235 horsepower, 258 pound-feet) and a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, LED foglights and running lights, keyless ignition and entry, automatic dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery (Lexus' NuLuxe), a 60/40-split folding and reclining back seat, a 8-inch infotainment display with a touchpad interface, and an eight-speaker sound system.
Also included are adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high beams.
The NX 300 F Sport version adds 18-inch wheels, special exterior styling elements, a sport-tuned suspension, special interior trim and NuLuxe color schemes, more aggressively bolstered seats, different gauges and a sport steering wheel.
Other packages are also available, but their availability can vary by region, so you'll want to check with your local dealer. The Comfort package includes heated and ventilated front seats and blind-spot monitoring. To that package, the Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, driver-seat memory settings and a power-adjustable steering wheel.
The Luxury package bundles the above options with automatic wipers, a heated steering wheel and leather upholstery. There's also a Navigation package with a larger 10.3-inch screen and a premium sound system.
Additional options include front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, upgraded LED headlights and adaptive suspension dampers (F Sport only).
Driving6.5
Comfort8.5
Interior6.5
Utility6.0
Technology7.0
Scorecard
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|7.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the NX 300 models:
- Lexus Safety System+
- Helps mitigate accidents by alerting you when a front collision is imminent or when you deviate from your lane.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot and warns you about oncoming cross-traffic when backing up.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Lets you connect with roadside assistance and can contact the authorities in case of a collision or stolen vehicle.
