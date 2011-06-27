Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $34,980Great Deal | $4,224 below market
2018 Lexus NX 300h Base16,786 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- PRICED TO MOVE: $1,000 BELOW NADA RETAIL VALUE!2018 Lexus NX 300h AWD: Luxury Package (heated steering wheel, sunroof, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert), Navigation Package (10 speaker premium sound, touch display navigation), Triple Beam LED Headlamps with AFS, Intuitive Parking Assist with Auto Brake & More!CLEAN CARFAX & One-Owner. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.INCLUDES WARRANTY, SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, Local Trade, Non-Smoker. 33/30 City/Highway MPG - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ1J2083639
Stock: A9806A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $28,990Great Deal | $2,893 below market
2018 Lexus NX 300h Base26,494 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Doral Toyota - Doral / Florida
Contact dealer for more information
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ8J2085162
Stock: 089409A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $31,998Good Deal
2018 Lexus NX 300h Base39,754 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax San Antonio - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Antonio / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ4J2095574
Stock: 19007381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,850Good Deal | $2,714 below market
Certified 2018 Lexus NX 300h Base30,439 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
EPA 30 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 30,439 Miles! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, HYBRID! Keyless Start, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, PREMIUM PACKAGEOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE upgraded daytime running lights and turn signals, Driver's Seat Memory, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" 5-Spoke Alloy, Tires: 225/60R18 All-Season, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, High Clearance Lamp, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, tilt w/reverse shift, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE 10.3" multimedia screen, enhanced second generation Remote Touch Interface (RTI) w/30 percent larger touchpad display, advanced casual-language voice recognition system and remote touch navigation controller, navigation, MID data sharing, dynamic voice recognition, cache radio, up to date and predictive traffic, Doppler weather and weather forecast, 2 Additional Speakers, subwoofer, Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0, complimentary subscription, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Lexus Enform Destination Assist, directions and destinations delivered by a real person w/24-hour, en route navigation assistance (complimentary for the first year of ownership), Lexus Insider, SD Navigation System, Enform Service Connect, one-year trial period, POWER BACK DOOR W/KICK SENSOR auto and easy closer door, wireless lock, unlock and panic alarm, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST W/AUTO BRAKING clearance and back sonar, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Protector, Alloy Wheel Locks, Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, integrated storage pouch, HEATED WOOD & LEATHER STEERING WHEEL W/PADDLE.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ0J2076598
Stock: P10131
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $31,985Good Deal | $2,046 below market
2018 Lexus NX 300h Base28,815 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Five Star Chevrolet Buick - Aberdeen / Washington
GREAT MILES 28,815! WAS $34,536, $2,300 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, CD Player READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESPOWER TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF/SUNROOF, COMFORT PACKAGE Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, tilt w/reverse shift, POWER BACK DOOR W/KICK SENSOR auto and easy closer door, wireless lock, unlock and panic alarm, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST W/AUTO BRAKING clearance and back sonar, ACCESSORY PACKAGE Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks, Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, integrated storage pouch. Lexus NX 300h with CAVIAR exterior and CREME interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 194 HP at 5700 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVE'From the stitched material on the dash to the many soft and padded surfaces, the Lexus NX exudes the sophistication of a higher class of vehicle than what you're actually driving.' -KBB.com. Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG City.A GREAT VALUEAutoCheck One Owner Was $34,536. This NX 300h is priced $2,300 below Kelley Blue Book.Tax & License Fees not included. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may be subject to qualification. Documentation fee of $150 may be added to the price of all vehicles. Offers expire at the end of the current month.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ5J2085815
Stock: C10144P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $33,992Fair Deal | $1,785 below market
2018 Lexus NX 300h Base34,427 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koons Lexus of Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
2018 Lexus NX 300h Caviar NAVIGATION, MOON ROOF, BLUETOOTH, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ2J2077557
Stock: P7706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $29,998Fair Deal | $726 below market
2018 Lexus NX 300h Base39,307 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Escondido - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Escondido / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ9J2096087
Stock: 19344305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,999Fair Deal | $1,467 below market
2018 Lexus NX 300h Base32,522 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Serramonte - Colma / California
Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 33 City MPG! This Lexus NX delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17" x 7" 10-Spoke Alloy, Valet Function, Trip computer.* This Lexus NX Features the Following Options *Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Tires: 225/65R17 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Lexus of Serramonte located at 700 Serramonte Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 can get you a reliable NX today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ2J2077851
Stock: LJ2077851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $35,998Fair Deal
2018 Lexus NX 300h Base29,189 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Park Lexus At Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
GREAT MILES 29,186! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Hybrid, POWER BACK DOOR W/KICK SENSOR . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, AWD, Lane Keeping Assist. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE upgraded daytime running lights and turn signals, Driver's Seat Memory, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" 5-Spoke Alloy, Tires: 225/60R18 All-Season, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, High Clearance Lamp, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, tilt w/reverse shift, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE 10.3" multimedia screen, enhanced second generation Remote Touch Interface (RTI) w/30 percent larger touchpad display, advanced casual-language voice recognition system and remote touch navigation controller, navigation, MID data sharing, dynamic voice recognition, cache radio, up to date and predictive traffic, Doppler weather and weather forecast, 2 Additional Speakers, subwooferOUR OFFERINGSNorth Park Lexus at Dominion is an Elite of Lexus dealership in San Antonio and the first resort-style luxury dealership in the nation. Everyone at Lexus Dominion is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of customer service. Experience Amazing at North Park Lexus at Dominion, the premier Lexus dealership serving San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes and beyond!Pricing analysis performed on 8/5/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ3J2077969
Stock: LD2077969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $37,900
Certified 2018 Lexus NX 300h Base34,491 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
L/CERTIFIED HYBRID!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! PREMIUM PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ7J2081863
Stock: LP200649
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $34,888
2018 Lexus NX 300h Base24,487 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Coliseum Lexus of Oakland - Oakland / California
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Inspected by Lexus Certified Technician, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 33/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ8J2089342
Stock: 18744N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $37,668Fair Deal
Certified 2018 Lexus NX 300h Base24,860 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick Lexus Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, ONLY 24,860 Miles! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! Heated Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Hybrid, Back-Up CameraPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Lane Keeping Assist. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE upgraded daytime running lights and turn signals, Driver's Seat Memory, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" 5-Spoke Alloy, Tires: 225/60R18 All-Season, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, High Clearance Lamp, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Electrochromic Outside Mirrors, tilt w/reverse shift, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE 10.3" multimedia screen, enhanced second generation Remote Touch Interface (RTI) w/30 percent larger touchpad display, advanced casual-language voice recognition system and remote touch navigation controller, navigation, MID data sharing, dynamic voice recognition, cache radio, up to date and predictive traffic, Doppler weather and weather forecast, 2 Additional Speakers, subwoofer, Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0, complimentary subscription, Yelp, iHeartRadioA $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ1J2085035
Stock: P11202
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $33,988Fair Deal
2018 Lexus NX 300h Base46,577 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Johnson Lexus of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
NAVIGATION! LUXURY PACKAGE! BLIND SPOT MONITOR! INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST! POWER MOONROOF! HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS! POWER BACK DOOR! Lexus Certified! Our online sale price includes UNLIMITED Mileage Warranty until 11/22/2023 and 2 Year/20,000 Mile Complimentary Maintenance Coverage!!!WELL MAINTAINED!! This one owner 2017 NX300h is in spot less condition! Loaded with Navigation Package, Remote Touch Interface, 10-Speaker Lexus Premium Sound System, Triple-Beam LED Headlamps with AFS, Luxury Package, Linear Black Shadow Wood Interior Trim, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Leather Seats, Driver Seat Including Lumbar Support, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intuitive Parking Assist with Auto Brake, Lexus Safety System Plus, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Intelligent High Beam Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, Power Back Door with Kick Sensor, Power Moonroof, Electrochromic Inside Rear View Mirror and Lexus Homelink Garage Door Opener, 18-Inch Wheels with All-Season Tires.Here at Johnson Lexus we price our cars online aggressively to the market to ensure you not only get a great car but also a great price. Come see us for a hassle free purchase experience and find out why so many customers have made Johnson Lexus their only destination to buy a car!JOHNSON LEXUS AWARDS -DealerRater 2019 Dealer of The Year AwardEdmunds 5 Star Dealer2019 JD Power Dealer of Excellence for Sales.BENEFITS OF LEXUS L/CERTIFIED VEHICLES:161-POINT INSPECTION - Lexus technicians put each pre-owned vehicle through a comprehensive 161-point inspection to help ensure the highest quality.UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY - Johnson Lexus offers the peace of mind of an unlimited-mileage warranty up to six years.COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE - Each L/Certified vehicle includes factory-recommended maintenance for two years or 20,000 miles, whichever comes first.ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE - Every vehicle comes with the reassurance of 24/7 Lexus Roadside Assistance.GUEST AMENITIES - Johnson Lexus provides complimentary car washes, loaner cars, wi-fi, business center, cafe, reading lounge, TV lounge and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZXJ2075751
Stock: P9033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $31,780Good Deal | $2,057 below market
2018 Lexus NX 300h Base49,132 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
JM Lexus - Margate / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ9J2082982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$35,395
2018 Lexus NX 300h Base2,260 milesDelivery available*
Cherner Brothers Auto - Kensington / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ7J2083726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$34,999
2018 Lexus NX 300h Base30,537 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koons Annapolis Toyota - Annapolis / Maryland
2018 Lexus NX 300h Eminent White Pearl Lexus Safety System+, Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Pedestrian Detection, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power Back Door w/Kick Sensor, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD Lexus Display Audio, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ9J2091309
Stock: 0T17674A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $35,995
2018 Lexus NX 300h Base26,389 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fairfield Chevrolet - Fairfield / California
Equipment The vehicle has a 2.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The shiftable automatic in this vehicle gives you to option to control your gears manually without having to give up the convenience of an automatic transmission. It has four wheel drive capabilities. This unit comes equipped with a gas/electric hybrid drive system. This unit gleams with an elegant silver clear coated finish. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. It has air conditioning that feels like a walk-in refrigerator. Easily set your speed in this Lexus NX 300h with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. With the adjustable lumbar support in this 2018 Lexus NX 300h your back will love you. It looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. Expand the cargo capabilities of this 2018 Lexus NX 300h by using the installed roof rack. Keep yourself cool in the summer with the premium quality tinted windows. Packages Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ2J2080412
Stock: 190552A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-02-2019
- Price Drop$34,600Fair Deal
2018 Lexus NX 300h Base32,110 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Warwick - Warwick / Rhode Island
2018 Lexus NX 300h - w/ Moonroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated & Ventilated Seats and more!!Lexus Certified!!Clean CARFAX!CARFAX One-Owner!!33 / 30 City / Highway MPG!!------------------------------------------------------------------------------* Work Performed:161-Point Certified InspectionState InspectionOil + Filter Change2 New OEM Tires$1000 Dollar Value!!------------------------------------------------------------------------------Loaded w/ Premium Luxury Features! Highlights Include:Comfort Package: Electrochromic (Auto-Dimming) Heated Outer Mirrors w/ Reverse Tilt, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated / Ventilated Front SeatsElectrochromic (Auto-Dimming) Inside Rear View Mirror with Compass and Lexus Homelink Garage Door OpenerIntuitive Parking Assist with Auto BrakePower Back Door with Kick SensorPower Tilt & Slide MoonroofLexus Safety System+: Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/ Pedestrian Detection, All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Intelligent High Beam HeadlampsCold Weather PackageAuto Dual Zone Climate Control System w/ Rear Vents8-Way Power Drivers Seat w/ 2-Way Lumbar8-Way Power Passenger Seat------------------------------------------------------------------------------L/Certified Benefits:* WARRANTY Unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty up to 6 years from original in-service date.* NO DEDUCTIBLE! When a repair is covered under the certified pre-owned warranty, regardless of total cost.* 161 POINT INSPECTION Including, but not limited to, inspection of: engine, exterior, interior, electronics, safety devices and undercarriage.* ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE Available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for a vehicle emergency such as a flat tire, dead battery or even locking your keys inside! Towing available for vehicle breakdowns as covered under L/Certified warranty.* COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE Factory-recommended maintenance for 2 years or 20,000 miles, whichever comes first.* TRIP INTERRUPTION Coverage for travel interruptions caused by warranted vehicle failure. Manufacturers' programs vary widely.* LOANER CAR can be available during warrantable repairs*.------------------------------------------------------------------------------Please schedule your personal appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ3J2089362
Stock: 22375A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020