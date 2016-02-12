Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Impeccable cabin construction and quality
- Smooth and quiet engine
- generous backseat room
- Copious high-tech features
Driving
Much like the latest RX, the NX 200t represents a renewed focus on driving enjoyment from Lexus. Particularly on the F Sport version, the NX's body motions are nicely controlled when you're driving around turns and over bumps and dips. Still, this Lexus is still largely about getting you through the daily grind. The NX 200t's suspension smooths over road imperfections with ease. Where rivals feel busy and nervous, the Lexus seems to glide unaffected.
The 200t's engine is notably hushed, especially when compared to the turbocharged four-cylinders of some competitors. It's also very smooth and respectably powerful. Current luxury SUV owners used to V6 engines might not even notice that there are two fewer cylinders under the hood.
Interior
The NX's cabin isn't as radically designed as the vehicle's exterior, but it still exudes a cool, modern vibe that won't be mistaken for anything else in the segment. Construction is absolutely top-notch, with materials that look and feel rich. The soft leather-like material that lines the doors, dash and center console feels expensive, and we appreciate the padded areas that cushion the center console to keep your legs from whacking against a hard surface. Details such as contrast stitching, wood trim and a modern analog clock are tastefully applied.
The high-mounted climate controls are easy to reach and see, and other secondary controls are intuitive. The infotainment controls are less so, however. The standard Display Audio system utilizes a knob-and-screen system similar to BMW's iDrive. We haven't had a chance to try Display Audio, but most NX models are likely to leave the dealer lot with navigation and thus the Lexus' Remote Touch interface as well. With Remote Touch, various menus and icons are selected with a console-mounted touchpad like a laptop's. There is haptic feedback (vibration) through that pad when you click something, but in general, we find that using Remote Touch draws too much of your attention from the road. (The touchpad is also harder to use than the small joystick-like Remote Touch controller in the Lexus RX.) Tech-savvy users might also be disappointed by the absence of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.
The NX is great at carrying people, less so their stuff. Rear passengers should find generous room despite the vehicle's modest overall dimensions, but cargo space is tight. The NX's 54.6 cubic feet of total volume brings up the rear in this segment, and the raked liftgate seems to make it less versatile than even its modest volume number would suggest. With the seats up, cargo space shrinks to 17.7 cubic feet, making it less spacious than even some subcompact crossovers.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus NX 200t.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- appearance
- driving experience
- seats
- handling & steering
- safety
- ride quality
- lights
- value
- spaciousness
- acceleration
- off-roading
- climate control
- infotainment system
- technology
- maintenance & parts
- road noise
- dashboard
- doors
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- visibility
- electrical system
- fuel efficiency
- sound system
- warranty
- engine
- transmission
Most helpful consumer reviews
Update: July 2020. Car is 3.5 years old. Absolutely no issues. I’ve only changed the oil and added a new set of tires. Car is excellent Great interior, ride comfort is excellent and the 4 cylinder turbo in sport mode far exceeds my expectations. The sound system is adequate. Only complaint is fuel tank capacity is only13 gallons. Different ride than a BMW sedan but a great SUV. Plenty of room. Awful info system. Very difficult to figure out. No issues at all with maintenance. A very reliable car! Compared to BMW or Mercedes I'll never go back. Reliable, great in the snow and a great riding vehicle.
Have you ever fantasized owning a vehicle that performs as though it was hard-wired directly to your nervous system? But I'm not referring to spine tingling acceleration or Grand Prix like maneuvers but rather the calm and serenity that emanates from an assurance of safety and reliability of the vehicle's every component. It's the confidence to load the daughter and grandson into the rear seats for a journey through heavy traffic or challenging weather conditions that make the NX worth the premium expense. When you shut the door, hit the ignition and the car comes to life you are greeted by a feeling of confidence the journey is going to be safe, comfortable and enjoyable. I'm particularly impressed with the transmission selector that allows choice of sport, normal or economy modes. I have always been a "hyper-miler and get my thrills out of out performing the mileage figures listed in the brochures. The "eco" setting yields 32-34 mpg when driven at speeds not exceeding 60 mph. This describes most of my driving. A thought about the sport mode is worthwhile in that it gives the vehicle more "life" during acceleration and concomitantly tightens up the steering to provide more precise handling. This is especially useful while driving on roads that require the driver's complete attention and would also give an added thrill to those so inclined. All in all, this Lexus checks all the boxes I require in an upscale, all wheel drive yet nimble SUV.
Had this vehicle a month, there is nothing about it I do not like, the back up camera has saved me from being hit, the lane assist is awesome, the seats are comfortable front and back, it is quiet inside, great look outside, had plenty of compliments on it. The technology is understood and I'm older, the sound system is great, corners great, love the suspension settings, the headlights work great. Man if your in the market for a vehicle of this size, there is absolutely nothing else that compares this is a luxury car with a fun drive when you ask it to be fun. Go get yourself one before their all gone.
First of all,I'm not a "car person" so I usually don't give cars a second thought. Having said that,I love this car ! It's comfortable,easy to get in and out and to park.
2017 Lexus NX 200t video2017 Lexus NX 200t Expert Rundown Review
2017 Lexus NX 200t Expert Rundown Review
MARK TAKAHASHI: I'm Edmunds editor Mark Takahashi, and here's an expert rundown of the 2017 Lexus NX 200t. 2017 Lexus NX 200t straddles the line between subcompact and compact SUVs, delivering all that you'd expect from a luxury brand. The turbocharged 2-liter four-cylinder engine is smooth and quiet under all conditions, but acceleration is only adequate when merging onto a highway. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is available as an option. As you'd expect from the size, it's easy to maneuver in tight spaces. One of the main drawbacks to the smaller size is reduced cargo capacity. Even when compared to some subcompact SUVs, the Lexus comes up short. And the raked back rear window limits how bulky your items can be. It's a different story for rear seat space, though. Adults will have plenty of room and remain comfortable over long distances. Throughout the cabin, you'll be surrounded by premium materials and have a long list of high-tech features at your disposal. Unfortunately, Lexus's remote touch interface is one of the worst systems on the market. It uses a touchpad that's like a laptop. And that's fine if you're stationary. But once you're moving, it's as aggravating as it is distracting. The bottom line for the 2017 Lexus NX 200t is decent, despite the lack of cargo space and the odd remote touch system. You get unique styling and it's easy to drive. But we still recommend checking out the competition. These include the Acura RDX, BMW X3, and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. If you'd like to see more Edmunds expert rundowns, hit Subscribe.
Looking for a small luxury crossover SUV that stands out in a crowd? The 2017 Lexus NX 200t might be a good match. Here's a quick rundown of what we like, what we don't and the bottom line from the Edmunds editors.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|22 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the NX 200t
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Lexus NX 200t a good car?
Is the Lexus NX 200t reliable?
Is the 2017 Lexus NX 200t a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 Lexus NX 200t?
The least-expensive 2017 Lexus NX 200t is the 2017 Lexus NX 200t 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,285.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,285
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $36,685
- F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $37,385
- F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $38,785
What are the different models of Lexus NX 200t?
More about the 2017 Lexus NX 200t
The Lexus NX 200t is just heading into its third model year, but we're still wrapping our head around how different it is from the Lexus norm: Its sharp styling and sporty driving demeanor signal a sea change for Lexus. It also differentiates itself from the competition by being somewhat larger than the subcompact crossover SUVs that other luxury brands are bringing to market.
Though the five-passenger cabin isn't quite as radical as the exterior styling, it exhibits a cool, modern vibe that further differentiates the NX 200t from its competitors. Materials are as nice as can be; we love the expensive feel of the leatherlike material that lines the doors, dash and other touch points, as well as the padding on the areas of the center console that are likely to rub up against your legs.
Most of the NX 200t's controls are intuitive, but there's not a lot to love about the Remote Touch interface, which comes as part of the optional navigation system. It uses a laptop-like touchpad with haptic feedback (the pad vibrates when you click something), but like a laptop, using it requires you to have your eyes on the screen — and that’s not where drivers should be looking as they cruise down the road. And while we're complaining, we'll mention cargo space, or more specifically, the lack thereof. Luggage room is limited, and the steeply raked tailgate makes the area even more cramped. But the rear seat is unexpectedly generous, so at least we can surmise that cargo space has been sacrificed to a good cause.
As the model name implies, the Lexus NX 200t is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The NX is available with either front- or all-wheel drive, and EPA fuel economy estimates are a respectable 25 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway) for the front-wheel-drive version and 24 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway) with all-wheel drive.
As we mentioned earlier, the driving experience is unexpectedly good: Lexus has a new focus on driver enjoyment, and that shows in the NX, particularly the F Sport version. And yet even with its newfound focus on handling, Lexus refuses to give up on ride quality: The NX 200t glides over imperfections in the pavement that would upset its rivals.
The NX 200t is available in a single trim level, with the F Sport upgrades offered as an option package. Options are grouped into bundles, but unlike most vehicles, availability can vary by region. Edmunds can help find the perfect 2017 Lexus NX 200t for you.
Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t Overview
The Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t is offered in the following submodels: NX 200t SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2017 Lexus NX 200t?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Lexus NX 200t and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 NX 200t 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 NX 200t.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Lexus NX 200t and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 NX 200t featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2017 Lexus NX 200t?
Which 2017 Lexus NX 200ts are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Lexus NX 200t for sale near. There are currently 63 new 2017 NX 200ts listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,484 and mileage as low as 8061 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Lexus NX 200t.
Can't find a new 2017 Lexus NX 200ts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus NX 200t for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,089.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,951.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2017 Lexus NX 200t?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2014
- Used Ford F-150 2010
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used Toyota RAV4 2012
- Used HUMMER H2
- Used GMC Yukon 2015
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles