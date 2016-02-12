  1. Home
Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Impeccable cabin construction and quality
  • Smooth and quiet engine
  • generous backseat room
  • Copious high-tech features

Overall rating

Introduced two years ago, the NX 200t represents a different type of Lexus crossover SUV. It's sharply styled and possesses a much sportier driving experience than the Lexus norm. Its size is also distinctive. It's a little bigger than most other new-breed subcompact luxury crossover SUVs but smaller than more established compacts. Unchanged, though, are the Lexus trademarks of an ultra-smooth engine, a quiet cabin, superior quality and a reputation for excellent reliability.

The main downside to the 2017 Lexus NX 200t is cargo space. There's just not a whole lot of it. If you expect that you'll be frequently hauling a lot of stuff, there might be better options for you. The sporty and spacious BMW X3 is a great choice, as is the value-rich and highly practical Acura RDX. The more compact BMW X1 is also worth a look. And if you do need more space than the NX provides, the Lexus RX 350 will deliver that, plus an even fancier interior, for not that much more money. Certainly, you have some choices in this class, but the NX 200t should definitely be among them.

Lexus NX 200t models

The 2017 Lexus NX 200t is a five-passenger compact SUV available in a single trim level. The NX 300h hybrid is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights and running lights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, automatic dual-zone climate control, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with two-way driver lumbar adjustment), simulated-leather upholstery (Lexus' NuLuxe), a 60/40-split folding and reclining backseat, Bluetooth connectivity, the 7-inch Lexus Display Audio knob-and-screen interface, Scout GPS Link navigation smartphone app connectivity, one USB port and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a media player interface.

The NX 200t F Sport is in fact a package, which includes 18-inch wheels, special exterior styling elements, a sport-tuned suspension, special interior trim and NuLuxe color schemes, more aggressively bolstered seats, different gauges and a sport steering wheel.

Other packages are also available, but their availability can vary by region, so you'll want to check with your local dealer. The Comfort package includes a power-adjustable steering wheel and driver-seat memory functions. To that package, the Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats (heated only on the F Sport), upgraded exterior running lights and a blind-spot monitoring system (available separately). The Luxury package adds popular items such as leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, automatic wipers and a power liftgate, but it must be had with both the Comfort and Premium packages. A power-folding rear seat can be added separately to the Luxury package.

Additional options include front and rear parking sensors, a lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control (bundled with forward collision mitigation), upgraded LED headlights and wireless smartphone charging. Some of the extras in the above package content can be available separately. There's also the Navigation package, which adds a full Lexus navigation system, the Remote Touch electronics interface, a variety of smartphone apps and two additional speakers.

The 2017 Lexus NX 200t is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, and all-wheel drive is an option.

In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive NX 200t went from zero to 60 mph in 7 seconds, which is about average for a small crossover with a base engine.

EPA estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway) for an NX 200t with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive only lowers the combined figure to 24 mpg. On the Edmunds mixed-driving evaluation route, a front-wheel-drive NX 200t returned 25.7 mpg, which is a fairly typical result relative to the EPA combined figure.

Driving

Much like the latest RX, the NX 200t represents a renewed focus on driving enjoyment from Lexus. Particularly on the F Sport version, the NX's body motions are nicely controlled when you're driving around turns and over bumps and dips. Still, this Lexus is still largely about getting you through the daily grind. The NX 200t's suspension smooths over road imperfections with ease. Where rivals feel busy and nervous, the Lexus seems to glide unaffected.

The 200t's engine is notably hushed, especially when compared to the turbocharged four-cylinders of some competitors. It's also very smooth and respectably powerful. Current luxury SUV owners used to V6 engines might not even notice that there are two fewer cylinders under the hood.

Interior

The NX's cabin isn't as radically designed as the vehicle's exterior, but it still exudes a cool, modern vibe that won't be mistaken for anything else in the segment. Construction is absolutely top-notch, with materials that look and feel rich. The soft leather-like material that lines the doors, dash and center console feels expensive, and we appreciate the padded areas that cushion the center console to keep your legs from whacking against a hard surface. Details such as contrast stitching, wood trim and a modern analog clock are tastefully applied.

The high-mounted climate controls are easy to reach and see, and other secondary controls are intuitive. The infotainment controls are less so, however. The standard Display Audio system utilizes a knob-and-screen system similar to BMW's iDrive. We haven't had a chance to try Display Audio, but most NX models are likely to leave the dealer lot with navigation and thus the Lexus' Remote Touch interface as well. With Remote Touch, various menus and icons are selected with a console-mounted touchpad like a laptop's. There is haptic feedback (vibration) through that pad when you click something, but in general, we find that using Remote Touch draws too much of your attention from the road. (The touchpad is also harder to use than the small joystick-like Remote Touch controller in the Lexus RX.) Tech-savvy users might also be disappointed by the absence of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

The NX is great at carrying people, less so their stuff. Rear passengers should find generous room despite the vehicle's modest overall dimensions, but cargo space is tight. The NX's 54.6 cubic feet of total volume brings up the rear in this segment, and the raked liftgate seems to make it less versatile than even its modest volume number would suggest. With the seats up, cargo space shrinks to 17.7 cubic feet, making it less spacious than even some subcompact crossovers.

Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t pricing

in Ashburn, VA
5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 21%
3 star reviews: 29%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 28 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • appearance
  • driving experience
  • seats
  • handling & steering
  • safety
  • ride quality
  • lights
  • value
  • spaciousness
  • acceleration
  • off-roading
  • climate control
  • infotainment system
  • technology
  • maintenance & parts
  • road noise
  • dashboard
  • doors
  • wheels & tires
  • steering wheel
  • visibility
  • electrical system
  • fuel efficiency
  • sound system
  • warranty
  • engine
  • transmission

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 2017 Lexus NX Turbo
Jody Dean,
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Update: July 2020. Car is 3.5 years old. Absolutely no issues. I’ve only changed the oil and added a new set of tires. Car is excellent Great interior, ride comfort is excellent and the 4 cylinder turbo in sport mode far exceeds my expectations. The sound system is adequate. Only complaint is fuel tank capacity is only13 gallons. Different ride than a BMW sedan but a great SUV. Plenty of room. Awful info system. Very difficult to figure out. No issues at all with maintenance. A very reliable car! Compared to BMW or Mercedes I'll never go back. Reliable, great in the snow and a great riding vehicle.

4 out of 5 stars, Lexus NX-arrive safely and in style
Jim,
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Have you ever fantasized owning a vehicle that performs as though it was hard-wired directly to your nervous system? But I'm not referring to spine tingling acceleration or Grand Prix like maneuvers but rather the calm and serenity that emanates from an assurance of safety and reliability of the vehicle's every component. It's the confidence to load the daughter and grandson into the rear seats for a journey through heavy traffic or challenging weather conditions that make the NX worth the premium expense. When you shut the door, hit the ignition and the car comes to life you are greeted by a feeling of confidence the journey is going to be safe, comfortable and enjoyable. I'm particularly impressed with the transmission selector that allows choice of sport, normal or economy modes. I have always been a "hyper-miler and get my thrills out of out performing the mileage figures listed in the brochures. The "eco" setting yields 32-34 mpg when driven at speeds not exceeding 60 mph. This describes most of my driving. A thought about the sport mode is worthwhile in that it gives the vehicle more "life" during acceleration and concomitantly tightens up the steering to provide more precise handling. This is especially useful while driving on roads that require the driver's complete attention and would also give an added thrill to those so inclined. All in all, this Lexus checks all the boxes I require in an upscale, all wheel drive yet nimble SUV.

5 out of 5 stars, NX 200t
Rob,
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Had this vehicle a month, there is nothing about it I do not like, the back up camera has saved me from being hit, the lane assist is awesome, the seats are comfortable front and back, it is quiet inside, great look outside, had plenty of compliments on it. The technology is understood and I'm older, the sound system is great, corners great, love the suspension settings, the headlights work great. Man if your in the market for a vehicle of this size, there is absolutely nothing else that compares this is a luxury car with a fun drive when you ask it to be fun. Go get yourself one before their all gone.

5 out of 5 stars, Very Happy
Mady,
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

First of all,I'm not a "car person" so I usually don't give cars a second thought. Having said that,I love this car ! It's comfortable,easy to get in and out and to park.

2017 Lexus NX 200t Expert Rundown Review

MARK TAKAHASHI: I'm Edmunds editor Mark Takahashi, and here's an expert rundown of the 2017 Lexus NX 200t. 2017 Lexus NX 200t straddles the line between subcompact and compact SUVs, delivering all that you'd expect from a luxury brand. The turbocharged 2-liter four-cylinder engine is smooth and quiet under all conditions, but acceleration is only adequate when merging onto a highway. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is available as an option. As you'd expect from the size, it's easy to maneuver in tight spaces. One of the main drawbacks to the smaller size is reduced cargo capacity. Even when compared to some subcompact SUVs, the Lexus comes up short. And the raked back rear window limits how bulky your items can be. It's a different story for rear seat space, though. Adults will have plenty of room and remain comfortable over long distances. Throughout the cabin, you'll be surrounded by premium materials and have a long list of high-tech features at your disposal. Unfortunately, Lexus's remote touch interface is one of the worst systems on the market. It uses a touchpad that's like a laptop. And that's fine if you're stationary. But once you're moving, it's as aggravating as it is distracting. The bottom line for the 2017 Lexus NX 200t is decent, despite the lack of cargo space and the odd remote touch system. You get unique styling and it's easy to drive. But we still recommend checking out the competition. These include the Acura RDX, BMW X3, and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. If you'd like to see more Edmunds expert rundowns, hit Subscribe.

Looking for a small luxury crossover SUV that stands out in a crowd? The 2017 Lexus NX 200t might be a good match. Here's a quick rundown of what we like, what we don't and the bottom line from the Edmunds editors.

Features & Specs

4dr SUV features & specs
4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
F SPORT 4dr SUV features & specs
F SPORT 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MPG 22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.1%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The Edmunds experts tested the 2017 NX 200t both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus NX 200t fuel economy, so it's important to know that the NX 200t gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the NX 200t has 17.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus NX 200t.

To determine whether the Lexus NX 200t is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the NX 200t. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the NX 200t's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2017 Lexus NX 200t is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2017 NX 200t is a good car for you.

The least-expensive 2017 Lexus NX 200t is the 2017 Lexus NX 200t 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,285.

  • 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,285
  • 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $36,685
  • F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $37,385
  • F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $38,785
If you're interested in the Lexus NX 200t, the next question is, which NX 200t model is right for you? NX 200t variants include 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

More about the 2017 Lexus NX 200t

The Lexus NX 200t is just heading into its third model year, but we're still wrapping our head around how different it is from the Lexus norm: Its sharp styling and sporty driving demeanor signal a sea change for Lexus. It also differentiates itself from the competition by being somewhat larger than the subcompact crossover SUVs that other luxury brands are bringing to market.

Though the five-passenger cabin isn't quite as radical as the exterior styling, it exhibits a cool, modern vibe that further differentiates the NX 200t from its competitors. Materials are as nice as can be; we love the expensive feel of the leatherlike material that lines the doors, dash and other touch points, as well as the padding on the areas of the center console that are likely to rub up against your legs.

Most of the NX 200t's controls are intuitive, but there's not a lot to love about the Remote Touch interface, which comes as part of the optional navigation system. It uses a laptop-like touchpad with haptic feedback (the pad vibrates when you click something), but like a laptop, using it requires you to have your eyes on the screen — and that’s not where drivers should be looking as they cruise down the road. And while we're complaining, we'll mention cargo space, or more specifically, the lack thereof. Luggage room is limited, and the steeply raked tailgate makes the area even more cramped. But the rear seat is unexpectedly generous, so at least we can surmise that cargo space has been sacrificed to a good cause.

As the model name implies, the Lexus NX 200t is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The NX is available with either front- or all-wheel drive, and EPA fuel economy estimates are a respectable 25 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway) for the front-wheel-drive version and 24 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway) with all-wheel drive.

As we mentioned earlier, the driving experience is unexpectedly good: Lexus has a new focus on driver enjoyment, and that shows in the NX, particularly the F Sport version. And yet even with its newfound focus on handling, Lexus refuses to give up on ride quality: The NX 200t glides over imperfections in the pavement that would upset its rivals.

The NX 200t is available in a single trim level, with the F Sport upgrades offered as an option package. Options are grouped into bundles, but unlike most vehicles, availability can vary by region. Edmunds can help find the perfect 2017 Lexus NX 200t for you.

Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t Overview

The Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t is offered in the following submodels: NX 200t SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2017 Lexus NX 200t?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Lexus NX 200t and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 NX 200t 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 NX 200t.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Lexus NX 200t and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 NX 200t featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

There are currently 63 new 2017 NX 200ts listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,484 and mileage as low as 8061 miles.

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

