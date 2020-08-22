Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2018 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT9,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,998$3,632 Below Market
Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
F Sport Premium Package Navigation System Package High End Led Headlamps W/Auto High Beam Power Back Door W/Kick Sensor Parking Assist Navigation System Electrochromic Inside Rearview Mirror F Sport Package W/Summer Tires Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) F Sport Black; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim Matador Red Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 Lexus NX 300? This is it. This Lexus includes: F SPORT PREMIUM PACKAGE Mirror Memory Cooled Front Seat(s) Seat Memory Adjustable Steering Wheel Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof F SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES Mirror Memory Tires - Front Performance Power Mirror(s) Heated Mirrors Tires - Rear Performance MATADOR RED MICA ELECTROCHROMIC INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR Universal Garage Door Opener PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Remote Engine Start Smart Device Integration Navigation System HIGH END LED HEADLAMPS W/AUTO HIGH BEAM F SPORT BLACK Premium Synthetic Seats POWER BACK DOOR W/KICK SENSOR Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. You know exactly what you are getting when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned like this Lexus NX 300. This Lexus NX 300 F Sport defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. This impeccably built Lexus NX 300 F Sport comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Lexus. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ4J2103294
Stock: J2103294
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 29,610 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,924$4,602 Below Market
Lexus of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Contact Lexus of Thousand Oaks today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Lexus NX NX 300. On almost any road condition, this Lexus NX NX 300 offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Once you see this Lexus, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Lexus NX's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! The NX NX 300 is well maintained and has just 29,610mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ5J2152834
Stock: LP8213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 21,878 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,405
Trophy Nissan - Mesquite / Texas
We offer several online shopping tools that enable our customers to complete the purchase process without visiting the dealership. You can value your trade, apply for financing, get accurate payment estimates and more on our website. We even offer a vehicle delivery option for your convenience. Many of our customers have already taken advantage of these options, and they remain available during this time. Backup Camera, Push Button Ignition, Handsfree Bluetooth Connectivity, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 18' x 7.5' Alloy Wheels, 2 Additional Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Compass, Driver's Seat Memory, Electrochromic Mirrors w/Memory, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle, High Clearance Lamp, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0, Lexus Enform Destination Assist, Lexus Insider, Linear Black Shadow Wood Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package, Navigation System Package, Power Tilt Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, Power Tilt Telescopic Steering Column w/Memory, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote keyless entry, SD Navigation System, Traction control. Odometer is 1390 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Matador Red Mica 2018 Lexus NX 300 Base FWD 6-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ8J2116274
Stock: J2116274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 24,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,950$5,308 Below Market
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**300**LANE KEEP ASSIST**SUNROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**SATELLITE RADIO**HEATED/COOLED SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2018 Lexus NX 300 Base FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC 22/28 City/Highway MPG, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Lexus Enform w/Safety Connect, Enform Wi-Fi, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD Lexus Display Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ8J2089111
Stock: KP5932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,900$3,437 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$44,506 ORIGINAL MSRP**PREMIUM PACKAGE($3,270)**NAVIGATION PACKAGE($1,800)**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BLIND SPOT MONITOR**LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL**ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS**KEYLESS ENTRY**POWER HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS**PARKING ASSIST WITH AUTO BRAKE**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle is a certified CarFax One Owner with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ2J2112382
Stock: 16489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 13,755 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995$4,131 Below Market
Albany Subaru - Albany / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ9J2115876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,966 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,950$3,965 Below Market
Fresno Lexus - Fresno / California
This 2018 L Certified Lexus NX 300 F Sport comes in Nebula Gray with the Black F Sport interior. This SUV has Navigation, Park Assist, Adaptive Variable Suspension, 18" F Sport Wheels, and much more. Come see this very low mileage and very clean NX F Sport today at Fresno Lexus.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ3J2090876
Stock: 20X787A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 5,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,981$2,329 Below Market
Lexus of Mt Kisco - Mount Kisco / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ1J2161899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,322 miles
$33,497$3,453 Below Market
Dolan Lexus - Reno / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ5J2149559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,498$2,280 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof Comfort Package Power Back Door W/Kick Sensor Sun/Moonroof Parking Assist Electrochromic Inside Rearview Mirror W/Compass Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Nuluxe Seat Trim Eminent White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ7J2116587
Stock: J2116587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 37,409 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,295$2,752 Below Market
DARCARS Lanham Ford - Lanham / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZXJ2161786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,987$1,231 Below Market
Lexus of Melbourne - Viera / Florida
NX 300 trim. PRICE DROP FROM $34,978, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, LOW MILES - 12,248! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, PARKING ASSIST, COMFORT PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: POWER TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF/SUNROOF, COMFORT PACKAGE Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Electrochromic Mirrors, POWER BACK DOOR W/KICK SENSOR auto and easy closer door, wireless lock, unlock and panic alarm, PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Rear Bumper Protector, Alloy Wheel Locks, Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, integrated storage pouch. Lexus NX 300 with ATOMIC SILVER exterior and RIOJA RED interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 235 HP at 4800 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Reduced from $34,978. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: 161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile Warranty BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Lexus of Melbourne's mission is to provide you, the customer, complete and total satisfaction. This isn't a slogan. Whether you're shopping for a new Lexus, scheduling an oil change or just browsing our website, we want to elevate your expectations. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ5J2100789
Stock: P2062
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 18,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,600$1,420 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Power Back Door W/Kick Sensor Heated Front Seats Accessory Package 2 All-Weather Floor Liners & Cargo Tray Electrochromic Inside Rearview Mirror W/Compass Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Nuluxe Seat Trim Caviar This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 Lexus NX300includes: POWER BACK DOOR W/KICK SENSOR Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release ELECTROCHROMIC INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR W/COMPASS Universal Garage Door Opener HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) CAVIAR BLACK, NULUXE SEAT TRIM Premium Synthetic Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ3J2090649
Stock: J2090649
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 8,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,495
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice, ONLY 8,982 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Heated Seats, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device IntegrationOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE upgraded daytime running lights and turn signals, Driver's Seat Memory, Wheels: 18 x 7.5, Tires: 225/60R18 All-Season, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Electrochromic Mirrors, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, HIGH END LED HEADLAMPS W/AUTO HIGH BEAM triple beam L-shaped headlamps, POWER BACK DOOR W/KICK SENSOR auto and easy closer door, wireless lock, unlock and panic alarm, PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar, HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL W/PADDLE.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyVISIT US TODAYOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ6J2151000
Stock: L2151000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 14,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,684$1,438 Below Market
Lexus of Roseville - Roseville / California
CARFAX 1 Owner ONLY 14 841 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy 22 MPG City! Moonroof Heated Seats Nav System Aluminum Wheels CD Player Satellite Radio iPod MP3 Input Back Up Camera Turbo Charged Engine PARKING ASSIST READ MORE! OPTION PACKAGES F SPORT PREMIUM PACKAGE Power Tilt Telescopic Steering Column Driver's Seat Memory Heated Ventilated Front Seats Blind Spot Monitor w Rear Cross Traffic Alert Power Tilt Slide Moonroof Sunroof NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE 10.3 multimedia screen 3D buildings key buildings landmarks my traffic routes preset frequently used routes ETA for routes speed limit display on road traveled ETA calculation improved speed limit current traffic predictive traffic data traffic detour preview alternate route options offered when traffic becomes heavy up to date predictive traffic provides view of traffic ahead based on Clear Channel Total Traffic Network 15 minute increments Doppler weather and weather forecast Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0 Free subscription destination services Yelp iHeartRadio Pandora Slacker stocks fuel prices sports and continue to receive data outside of HD Radio range switches to cellular connectivity when outside of HD Range Lexus Enform ADAPTIVE VARIABLE SUSPENSION POWER BACK DOOR W KICK SENSOR auto and easy closer door wireless lock unlock and panic alarm PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Rear Bumper Protector Alloy Wheel Locks Carpet Cargo Mat Cargo Net integrated storage pouch F SPORT PACKAGE W SUMMER TIRES black outer surround revised lower bumper laser fog light housing revised rear lower bumper revised taillamp and larger exhaust opening SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1 Owner Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.,,Prices plus government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document processing charge any electronic filing charge and any emissions testing charge. One at this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ5J2092256
Stock: J2092256PL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 22,458 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,000$2,142 Below Market
Automax Pre-owned Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
AWD Luxury Premium Edition - Ultra White exterior on Black Leather interior with Navigation / GPS / NAV, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Smartphone Integration, Heated / Cooled Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Media Controls, Premium Sport Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Warning, Active Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Power Tailgate, and so much more. Extremely well equipped, well maintained, and meticulously clean inside and out. Beautiful 2018 Lexus NX 300 AWD with only 22k miles, very well taken care of and it shows... AutoMax Pre-owned is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. We offer factory direct cars at factory direct prices! We offer bumper to bumper extended warranties on all of our vehicles for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. We also accept all trades and offer competitive financing options with very low rates. We are conveniently located just 20 minutes from Boston and 20 minutes from Worcester right on RT 9 in Framingham, RT 85 in Marlborough, and on Washington Street in Attleboro MA. Former Lease Vehicle. Prices are subject to change without notice. All advertised prices exclude taxes, registration fees, and $599 dealer documentation fee. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Dealer is not responsible for any misprint involving the description of vehicles, it is the sole responsibility of the buyer to physically inspect and verify such information and condition prior to purchasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ9J2152786
Stock: 152786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 51,031 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995
Luxury of Queens - Long Island City / New York
Navigation. Back Up Camera. Quick & Easy Financing!Many Fine Makes and Models to Choose From! We offer free warranty on most of our vehicles! Trade-Ins Welcome! Same Price for Finance and Cash Purchase. Price does not include finance charges, taxes,fees,title and registration. Department of Consumer License #2010751-DCA Phone (718)361-1119. Address 40-16 35 AVE Long Island City NY 11101
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ5J2156401
Stock: 3645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,038$1,735 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Just traded back in for another new Lexus, they loved this one so much. CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 11,720! NX 300 trim. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Nav System, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged Engine, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, POWER BACK DOOR W/KICK SENSOR, PARKING ASSIST.KEY FEATURES INCLUDETurbocharged Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE upgraded daytime running lights and turn signals, Driver's Seat Memory, Wheels: 18" x 7.5", Tires: 225/60R18 All-Season, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Electrochromic Mirrors, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE 10.3" multimedia screen, 3D buildings; key buildings/landmarks, my traffic routes; preset frequently used routes, ETA for routes, speed limit display on road traveled, ETA calculation improved (speed limit, current traffic, predictive traffic data), traffic detour preview; alternate route options offered when traffic becomes heavy, up to date predictive traffic; provides view of traffic ahead based on Clear Channel Total Traffic Network (15 minute increments), Doppler weather and weather forecast, Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0 Free subscription, destination services, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices AutoCheck One OwnerPricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ0J2168617
Stock: L78165A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus NX 300 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus NX 300
- 5(59%)
- 4(18%)
- 3(12%)
- 2(6%)
- 1(6%)
Related Lexus NX 300 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2015
- Used Audi A5 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2017
- Used Ford Ranger 2011
- Used BMW X5 2015
- Used Subaru Forester 2016
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
- Used Nissan Sentra 2013
- Used Nissan Altima 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus UX 200 San Francisco CA
- Used Lexus LS 500 Oakland CA
- Used Lexus IS 350 Fredericksburg VA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Asheville NC
- Used Lexus RX 450h Gilbert AZ
- Used Lexus GX 460 Indianapolis IN
- Used Lexus UX 250h Portland OR
- Used Lexus ES 350 Pittsburgh PA
- Used Lexus IS 300 West Palm Beach FL
- Used Lexus RX 350L Macon GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 2016 Murfreesboro TN
- Used Lexus RX 450hL 2018 Anaheim CA
- Used Lexus ES 350 2012 Boston MA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Audi R8 2020
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 BMW X1
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Chevrolet Spark 2021
- 2020 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class News
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4
- 2021 Subaru BRZ News
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350