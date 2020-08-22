Used 2018 Lexus NX 300 for Sale Near Me

450 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
NX 300 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 450 listings
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT

    9,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,998

    $3,632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus NX 300

    29,610 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,924

    $4,602 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Lexus NX 300

    21,878 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,405

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus NX 300

    24,841 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,950

    $5,308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus NX 300

    14,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,900

    $3,437 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus NX 300

    13,755 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,995

    $4,131 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT

    15,966 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,950

    $3,965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus NX 300

    5,003 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,981

    $2,329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus NX 300

    21,322 miles

    $33,497

    $3,453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus NX 300

    51,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,498

    $2,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus NX 300

    37,409 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,295

    $2,752 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Silver
    certified

    2018 Lexus NX 300

    12,248 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,987

    $1,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Black
    certified

    2018 Lexus NX 300

    18,933 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,600

    $1,420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Lexus NX 300

    8,982 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,495

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus NX 300 F SPORT

    14,841 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,684

    $1,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus NX 300

    22,458 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,000

    $2,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus NX 300

    51,031 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus NX 300 in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Lexus NX 300

    11,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,038

    $1,735 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus NX 300 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 450 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus NX 300
  4. Used 2018 Lexus NX 300

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus NX 300

Read recent reviews for the Lexus NX 300
Overall Consumer Rating
4.217 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Super Little SUV
Jim,04/12/2018
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Great car I bought with all the bells and whistles I find the only thing lacking is gas milage and maybe a bigger gas tank
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
NX 300
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus NX 300 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings