The 2019 Lexus NX 300h generally fits into the compact luxury crossover SUV segment. The twist? It's a hybrid. The NX 300h is elegantly appointed and just the sort of thing for getting through the day. Yet at the end of that day, you're looking at gas bills you might otherwise associate with ownership of an economy car. The NX 300h's powertrain combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a trio of electric motors. One electric motor acts as a generator and charges the nickel-metal hydride battery pack. Another motor supplies power to the front wheels, and one at the back powers the rear wheels. The result is virtuous fuel economy numbers and an all-wheel-drive system built around those electric motors. Computers control all the motors so that the dance between them is practically undetectable. Total system power is 194 horsepower. There's just one trim level, but the 2019 Lexus NX 300h comes respectably equipped with features such as LED headlights, power front seats, simulated leather upholstery, and keyless ignition and entry. If you want more, the NX 300h can be further upgraded with four option packages: Luxury, Premium, Navigation and Comfort. The Luxury and Premium come with the most features, so if you want a fully loaded NX, make sure yours will have one or both packages. Other individual options include a sunroof, adaptive headlights and a hands-free liftgate. As is expected of a modern luxury crossover, the electronic technology load is high. But you'll want to play around with the NX's available Remote Touch infotainment interface to see if it's to your liking. It can be distracting to use while on the move. We've also found the NX 300h isn't particularly quick, and though the backseat space is generous for the segment, there's little room left over for cargo space. If you're shopping for an affordable luxury crossover and want great fuel economy, too, the NX 300h is a great choice. Use the tools here on Edmunds and we'll guide you to a solid deal.

The 2019 Lexus NX 300h is offered in the following submodels: NX 300h SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus NX 300h and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 NX 300h 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 NX 300h.

