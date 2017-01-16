Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! F Sport Premium Package Navigation System Package (F Sport) Led Headlamps W/O Auto High Beams Pre-Collision System (Pcs) Electrochromic Outside Mirrors W/Memory Intuitive Parking Assist Navigation System Power Back Door Heated Perforated Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel Electrochromic Inside Rearview Mirror F Sport Package W/Summer Tires Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler F Sport Black; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim W/Contrast Stitching Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Lexus of Tampa Bay today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Lexus NX NX Turbo F Sport. This Lexus includes: NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Remote Engine Start Smart Device Integration Navigation System POWER BACK DOOR Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid F SPORT BLACK Premium Synthetic Seats ELECTROCHROMIC INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Wheel Locks F SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance HEATED PERFORATED LEATHER TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel F SPORT PREMIUM PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Adjustable Steering Wheel Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof OBSIDIAN ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W/MEMORY Lane Departure Warning Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2017 Lexus NX comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Looking for a one-owner vehicle? You've found it. CARFAX shows this vehicle was owned by the original buyer. This vehicle has met all the exacting standards to be classified Certified Pre-Owned. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. One of the best things about this Lexus NX is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. This Lexus NX offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. This wonderfully maintained Lexus NX is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus NX NX Turbo F Sport. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJYARBZ9H2078144

Stock: H2078144

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-05-2020