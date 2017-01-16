Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t for Sale Near Me

880 listings
NX 200t Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t

    21,879 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,151

    $4,624 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t

    26,242 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,500

    $6,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    13,812 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,995

    $3,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t

    21,737 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,300

    $4,394 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in White
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    20,995 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,995

    $6,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t

    4,814 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,999

    $3,669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t

    30,985 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,500

    $4,904 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in Black
    certified

    2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    24,154 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,598

    $3,790 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    80,032 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,993

    $4,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    34,333 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,900

    $5,417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t

    41,454 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,900

    $5,769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t

    17,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,999

    $3,823 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t

    41,583 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,900

    $5,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t

    26,799 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,495

    $2,721 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t in Silver
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t

    22,762 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $27,649

    $2,402 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t in Gray
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t

    43,372 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,485

    $4,380 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Lexus NX 200t

    28,930 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,250

    $3,284 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in Silver
    certified

    2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    22,486 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,998

    $2,901 Below Market
    Details

  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus NX 200t
  4. Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus NX 200t

Read recent reviews for the Lexus NX 200t
Overall Consumer Rating
4.228 Reviews
28 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (29%)
2017 Lexus NX Turbo
Jody Dean,01/16/2017
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Update: July 2020. Car is 3.5 years old. Absolutely no issues. I’ve only changed the oil and added a new set of tires. Car is excellent Great interior, ride comfort is excellent and the 4 cylinder turbo in sport mode far exceeds my expectations. The sound system is adequate. Only complaint is fuel tank capacity is only13 gallons. Different ride than a BMW sedan but a great SUV. Plenty of room. Awful info system. Very difficult to figure out. No issues at all with maintenance. A very reliable car! Compared to BMW or Mercedes I'll never go back. Reliable, great in the snow and a great riding vehicle.
Report abuse
