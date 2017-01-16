Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t for Sale Near Me
- 21,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,151$4,624 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Savor the smart design and incredible performance of our Accident-Free 2017 Lexus NX 200t SUV that's proudly presented in Silver Lining! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 235hp and executes perfectly with its responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination yields near 28mpg on the highway with swift acceleration and dynamic handling. Striking in every respect, our NX 200t lets you stand out from the pack with distinct alloy wheels, brilliant LED headlights, LED fog lights, and running lights. Admire the modern design of the spacious 200t cabin that has plenty of space and features keyless ignition/entry, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and cooled power-adjustable front seats, and power folding/reclining rear seats. Enjoy next-level connectivity behind the wheel courtesy of Lexus display audio, Bluetooth, smartphone app connectivity, and impressive audio with available satellite radio. Appreciate ample head and legroom, as well as ample storage for your on-the-go life.Our Lexus NX 200t has received superior safety rating thanks in part to innovative features such as a rearview camera, traction/stability control, advanced airbags, and available Lexus Enform Safety Connect telematics that include automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle location, and an emergency assist button. Reward yourself with the quality and capability of this NX 200t! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ1H2076811
Stock: AL3936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 26,242 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,500$6,249 Below Market
Automax Pre-owned Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
AWD Luxury Premium Edition - Ultra White exterior on Black Leather interior with Navigation / GPS / NAV, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Smartphone Integration, Heated / Cooled Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Media Controls, Premium 18" Sport Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Warning, Push Button Start, Power Tailgate, and so much more. Extremely well equipped, 1-Owner clean Carfax, and super clean inside and out. Beautiful 2017 Lexus NX 200t AWD with only 26k miles, very well taken care of and it shows... AutoMax Pre-owned is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. We offer factory direct cars at factory direct prices! We offer bumper to bumper extended warranties on all of our vehicles for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. We also accept all trades and offer competitive financing options with very low rates. We are conveniently located just 20 minutes from Boston and 20 minutes from Worcester right on RT 9 in Framingham, RT 85 in Marlborough, and on Washington Street in Attleboro MA. Former Lease Vehicle. Prices are subject to change without notice. All advertised prices exclude taxes, registration fees, and $599 dealer documentation fee. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Dealer is not responsible for any misprint involving the description of vehicles, it is the sole responsibility of the buyer to physically inspect and verify such information and condition prior to purchasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ8H2113519
Stock: 113519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 13,812 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,995$3,804 Below Market
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
F Sport Premium Package Navigation System Package (F Sport) Pre-Collision System (Pcs) Electrochromic Outside Mirrors W/Memory Intuitive Parking Assist Navigation System Power Back Door Heated Perforated Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel Electrochromic Inside Rearview Mirror F Sport Package W/Summer Tires Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler F Sport Black; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim W/Contrast Stitching Matador Red Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ7H2069832
Stock: H2069832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 21,737 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,300$4,394 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Lexus NX 4dr NX Turbo AWD . It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Eminent White with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ4H2063910
Stock: 063910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 20,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,995$6,415 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2017 Lexus NX200t F-Package Key Features**Navigation System**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ0H2065685
Stock: MA06020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 4,814 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,999$3,669 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
What a great deal on this 2017 Lexus! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. With fewer than 5,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Lexus prioritized handling and performance with features such as: air conditioning, telescoping steering wheel, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ0H2118858
Stock: T2118858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 30,985 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,500$4,904 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Lexus NX 4dr NX Turbo AWD . It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Eminent White with a Creme interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ7H2055283
Stock: 055283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT24,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,598$3,790 Below Market
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! F Sport Premium Package Navigation System Package (F Sport) Led Headlamps W/O Auto High Beams Pre-Collision System (Pcs) Electrochromic Outside Mirrors W/Memory Intuitive Parking Assist Navigation System Power Back Door Heated Perforated Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel Electrochromic Inside Rearview Mirror F Sport Package W/Summer Tires Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler F Sport Black; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim W/Contrast Stitching Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Lexus of Tampa Bay today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Lexus NX NX Turbo F Sport. This Lexus includes: NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Remote Engine Start Smart Device Integration Navigation System POWER BACK DOOR Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid F SPORT BLACK Premium Synthetic Seats ELECTROCHROMIC INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 Wheel Locks F SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance HEATED PERFORATED LEATHER TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel F SPORT PREMIUM PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Adjustable Steering Wheel Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof OBSIDIAN ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W/MEMORY Lane Departure Warning Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2017 Lexus NX comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Looking for a one-owner vehicle? You've found it. CARFAX shows this vehicle was owned by the original buyer. This vehicle has met all the exacting standards to be classified Certified Pre-Owned. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. One of the best things about this Lexus NX is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. This Lexus NX offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. This wonderfully maintained Lexus NX is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus NX NX Turbo F Sport. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ9H2078144
Stock: H2078144
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 80,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,993$4,474 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Lexus NX NX Turbo F Sport FWD..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ1H2077165
Stock: X077165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 34,333 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,900$5,417 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Lexus NX 4dr NX Turbo F Sport AWD . It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver Lining Metallic with a F Sport Rioja Red interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ1H2056901
Stock: 056901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 41,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,900$5,769 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Lexus NX 4dr NX Turbo AWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Eminent White with a Creme interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ4H2106292
Stock: 106292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 17,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,999$3,823 Below Market
Conicelli Toyota of Springfield - Springfield / Pennsylvania
Carfax One Owner! Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Satellite Radio, and All Wheel Drive. Low miles with only 17,063 miles! This Lexus NX NX Turbo has a great looking Nebula Gray Pearl exterior and a Flaxen interior! Our pricing is very competitive and our vehicles sell quickly. Please call us to confirm availability and to setup a time to drive this NX! We are located at: 860 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA 19064. THIS VEHICLE IS PROUDLY OFFERED AT OUR SPRINGFIELD LOCATION!!!CALL 484-479-2410 FOR DETAIL'S...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ6H2121411
Stock: SD7826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 41,583 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,900$5,432 Below Market
Exotic Auto Group - Elizabeth / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ9H2053177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,495$2,721 Below Market
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
LEATHER..NAV..BLIND SPOT..BACKUP CAMERA..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2017 NX..SILVER ON BLACK..27K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-765-3800. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 18 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMMALLOFGA.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ8H2083707
Stock: H2083707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 22,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$27,649$2,402 Below Market
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Clean CARFAX * CARFAX One-Owner * 22K Low Miles * 2017 Lexus NX 200t * Premium Package * Driver's Seat Memory, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, High Clearance Lamp, Intuitive Parking Assist, Power Steering Column, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, Premium Package, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J * Mechanically inspected and fully reconditioned - Call today! Audi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our vehicles are all inspected, and reconditioned to our high standard. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ8H2133429
Stock: ATH2133429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 43,372 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,485$4,380 Below Market
NYC MotorCars of the Bronx - Bronx / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ7H2122194
Stock: 6240P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 28,930 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,250$3,284 Below Market
Zeigler Buick GMC of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE* 100K WARRANTY AVAILABLE* AWD* NAVIGATION w/BACKUP CAMERA* BLUETOOTH SYSTEM w/MUSIC STREAMING* LEATHER HEATED SEATS* VENTILATED SEATS* HEATED STEERING WHEEL* MOONROOF* SMART KEY w/PUSH BUTTON START* XENON HEADLIGHTS* LEXUS ENFORM w/LIVE TRAFFIC / WEATHER & FUEL PRICES* AUTO DIMMING MIRROR* RAIN SENSING WIPERS* ALLOY WHEELS* POWER REAR LIFTGATE* ABS w/VEHICLE STABILITY CONTROL* FULLY SERVICED & MAINTAINED* 1 OWNER* CLEAN HISTORY!!! SAVE HUGE!!! NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ6H2117441
Stock: PA2220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT22,486 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,998$2,901 Below Market
Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
F Sport Premium Package Electrochromic Outside Mirrors W/Memory Intuitive Parking Assist Power Back Door Heated Perforated Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel F Sport Package W/Summer Tires Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Electrochromic Inside Rearview Mirror W/Compass F Sport Black; F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim W/Contrast Stitching Silver Lining Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Clearwater is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Lexus NX F Sport only has 22,487mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Lexus includes: ELECTROCHROMIC INSIDE REARVIEW MIRROR W/COMPASS Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener POWER BACK DOOR Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Rear Parking Aid F SPORT BLACK Premium Synthetic Seats F SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance HEATED PERFORATED LEATHER TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel F SPORT PREMIUM PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Adjustable Steering Wheel Generic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof SILVER LINING METALLIC ELECTROCHROMIC OUTSIDE MIRRORS W/MEMORY Lane Departure Warning Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This well-maintained Lexus NX F Sport comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. Very few vehicles meet the exacting standards of Certified Pre-Owned status. This Lexus NX F Sport has met those standards. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. This low mileage Lexus NX has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Looking for a Lexus NX that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ4H2072381
Stock: H2072381
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
