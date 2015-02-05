Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h for Sale Near Me

Steve Foley Cadillac - Northbrook / Illinois

This 2015 Lexus NX 300h with 47,104 miles. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. This Lexus NX 300h is the vehicle others dream to own. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. One of the best things about this Lexus NX 300h is that it has low, low mileage. The clean interior of this Lexus NX 300h makes it one of the nicest you'll find. This highly refined Lexus NX 300h comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. More information about the 2015 Lexus NX 300h: The Lexus NX enters into the growing compact SUV market, but offers a bit more luxury and a lot more style than any of its competitors. The Lexus NX also stands out with its available hybrid powertrain, making this the sixth hybrid Lexus in their lineup. With a short wheelbase, ideal for city driving, the Lexus NX is easy to park and maneuver. However with decent ground clearance it has no trouble negotiating bumpy country lanes or dealing with light off-road duty during picnic trips. For drivers who want a little extra dose of excitement, the NX is available in F-sport guise. With unique styling features and sportier demeanor, the F-Sport looks meaner and even more serious than the standard NX. Prices for the NX start at under $35,000.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 33 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJBJRBZ7F2011058

Stock: P11943

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020