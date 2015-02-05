Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2015 Lexus NX 300h9,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,900$4,689 Below Market
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
L/CERTIFIED HYBRID!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! LOW MILES!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ8F2015927
Stock: UXL2030550A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 35,733 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$27,200$1,725 Below Market
STG Auto Group - Montclair / California
**NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE -INC: ADVANCED CASUAL-LANGUAGE VOICE RECOGNITION SYSTEM AND REMOTE TOUCH NAVIGATION CONTROLLER, LEXUS ENFORM REMOTE, ABILITY TO USE W/MULTIPLE LEXUS VEHICLES, EMAIL AND PUSH NOTIFICATIONS, GUEST DRIVER MONITOR, REMOTE DOOR LOCK/UNLOCK, REMOTE PRE-HVAC, VEHICLE FINDER, VEHICLE STATUS REPORT, AND VEHICLE ALERTS, ALLOWS CUSTOMERS TO REMOTELY VIEW AND CONTROL CERTAIN ASPECTS OF THEIR LEXUS VEHICLE VIA A MOBILE APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID SMARTPHONE USERS, LEXUS ENFORM REMOTE APPLICATION IS SEPARATE FROM LEXUS ENFORM APP SUITE APPLICATION (NOT ON HEAD UNIT), REQUIRES LEXUS ENFORM SAFETY CONNECT AND LEXUS ENFORM REMOTE SUBSCRIPTION (ONE-YEAR TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION INCLUDED), CUSTOMERS MUST REGISTER FOR SERVICE, BACKUP GUIDE MONITOR, 2 ADDITIONAL SPEAKERS, LEXUS ENFORM APP SUITE, BING, YELP, IHEARTRADIO, FACEBOOK PLACES, MOVIETICKETS.COM, OPENTABLE, PANDORA, STOCKS, FUEL PRICES, AND SPORTS, LEXUS ENFORM DESTINATION SERVICES, DESTINATION ASSIST AND EDESTINATION (ONE-**, **PREMIUM PACKAGE -INC: UPGRADED DRLS AND TURN SIGNALS, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HIGH CLEARANCE LAMP, COMFORT PACKAGE, DRIVER'S SEAT MEMORY, WHEELS: 18 X 7.5J, TIRES: P225/60R18 ALL-SEASON, POWER TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF/SUNROOF**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST -INC: CLEARANCE AND BACK SONAR**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **PREMIUM SYNTHETIC SEATS**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **LEATHER STEERING WHEEL**, **POWER DRIVER SEAT**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ6F2028532
Stock: 40853C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 47,104 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$27,499$1,007 Below Market
Steve Foley Cadillac - Northbrook / Illinois
Mileage: 47104 Steve Foley Cadillac at 100 Skokie BLVD in Northbrook IL. 60062 is proud to present this 2015 Lexus NX 300h with 47,104 miles. We are the Northshore's premiere luxury auto retailer and an authorized Cadillac dealer since 1974. Contact Steve Foley Cadillac today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Lexus NX 300h . This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lexus NX 300h is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. One of the best things about this Lexus NX 300h is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Lexus NX 300h makes it one of the nicest you'll find. This highly refined Lexus NX 300h comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. More information about the 2015 Lexus NX 300h: The Lexus NX enters into the growing compact SUV market, but offers a bit more luxury and a lot more style than any of its competitors. The Lexus NX also stands out with its available hybrid powertrain, making this the sixth hybrid Lexus in their lineup. With a short wheelbase, ideal for city driving, the Lexus NX is easy to park and maneuver. However with decent ground clearance it has no trouble negotiating bumpy country lanes or dealing with light off-road duty during picnic trips. For drivers who want a little extra dose of excitement, the NX is available in F-sport guise. With unique styling features and sportier demeanor, the F-Sport looks meaner and even more serious than the standard NX. Prices for the NX start at under $35,000. This model sets itself apart with available hybrid powertrain, available all-wheel drive, sporty styling, powerful but efficient engine choices, Compact dimensions, and practical interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ7F2011058
Stock: P11943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 80,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,900$667 Below Market
Lexus of Wayzata - Wayzata / Minnesota
Local Trade-in! Equipped with Navigation, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Park Assist, Pre-Collision System, Luxury Package, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Bluetooth and so much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZXF2029375
Stock: 113191A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 53,600 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,995
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Loaded 2015 Lexus NX 300h Hybrid, price includes warranty! All Wheel Drive, GPS Navigation, Power Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Backup Camera, and more. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ2F2019326
Stock: 19326A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,806 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,488$1,030 Below Market
Auto Quest Inc. (WA) - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ5F2030109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,998
Lute Riley Honda - Richardson / Texas
Performance and style come together in this 2015 Lexus NX 300h! Top features include Lane Departure Warning, Heated Front Seats, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Keyless Entry/Start, Cruise Control, Climate Control, and much more. This is a One Owner Clean Carfax vehicle. At Lute Riley Honda you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lute Riley Honda, located at: 1331 N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080. Visit us online at www.LuteRileyHonda.com or call (855) 984-2917.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (35 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYWRBZ8F2008018
Stock: YF2008018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 78,467 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,987
Lexus of Maplewood - Maplewood / Minnesota
L/Certified by Lexus, Hybrid, AWD, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Parking Assist Sensors, Pre-Collision System w/ All Speed Cruise Control, Power Back Door, Bluetooth, Homelink, Moonroof, Memory Seats, Luxury Package, Auto Highbeams.**Lexus confidently stands behind these exceptional vehicles with the L/Certified Warranty, which when combined with the new-vehicle warranty, provides up to SIX years, unlimited mile warranty coverage.** .** Each L/Certified vehicle includes factory recommended maintenance for 2 Years or 20,000 miles, whichever occurs first.**33/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZXF2006274
Stock: 111340A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 67,073 milesDelivery Available*
$23,590
Carvana - Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ3F2008741
Stock: 2000660805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 36,253 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,900
McAndrew Motors - Arlington / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (35 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYWRBZ0F2007400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,373 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,990
Lexus of Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (35 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYWRBZ3F2003809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$26,490$2,080 Below Market
ALM Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
*NX300h AWD..PREMIUM PKG..NAVIGATION..BACK UP CAMERA..PARKING AID..BLIND SPOT..HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS..SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..FULLY LOADED OPTIONS HEAT REAR DEFROST PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-213-5700. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 400 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMKENNESAW.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ8G2033068
Stock: G2033068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 44,827 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$27,306$975 Below Market
Freeland Chevrolet - Antioch / Tennessee
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3920 miles below market average!Nebula Gray Pearl 2016 Lexus NX 300h 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V 4D Sport Utility AWD eCVTBluetooth Smart technology, Full Balance of Factory Warranty, Back Up Camera, Heated and Cooled Seats, MP3- USB / I-Pod Ready, Hands Free Calling, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Seats, Keyless Entry, Local Trade-in, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, NX 300h, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, eCVT, AWD, Nebula Gray Pearl, Creme w/Leather Seat Trim, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Lexus Display Audio, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 3.542 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Lexus Enform w/Safety Connect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, LOW MILEAGE CLEAN TRADE! JUST ARRIVED! AWAITING DETAIL!, NX 300h, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, eCVT, AWD, Nebula Gray Pearl, Creme w/Leather Seat Trim, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Lexus Display Audio, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.***** Text Us @ 615-293-5047. Freeland Superstore in Nashville, TN. Since opening our doors, Freeland Superstore has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We specialize in all credit needs and loans to help everyone get on the road quickly and easily.****PRICE INCLUDES $750 FINANCE COUPON**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ0G2036269
Stock: MR101235A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 22,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,967
Maserati of San Diego - San Diego / California
Ferrari Maserati San Diego is excited to offer this 2016 Lexus NX 300h . Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Lexus NX 300h gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lexus NX 300h is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. You can tell this 2016 Lexus NX 300h has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 22,748mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2016 Lexus NX 300h: The Lexus NX enters into the growing compact SUV market, but offers a bit more luxury and a lot more style than any of its competitors. The Lexus NX also stands out with its available hybrid powertrain, making this the sixth hybrid Lexus in their lineup. With a short wheelbase, ideal for city driving, the Lexus NX is easy to park and maneuver. However, with decent ground clearance, it has no trouble negotiating bumpy country lanes or dealing with light off-road duty during picnic trips. For drivers who want a little extra dose of excitement, the NX is available in F-sport guise. With unique styling features and sportier demeanor, the F-Sport looks meaner and even more serious than the standard NX. Interesting features of this model are sporty styling, practical interior, available hybrid powertrain, available all-wheel drive, powerful but efficient engine choices, and Compact dimensions
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ3G2033558
Stock: S10223A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- certified
2016 Lexus NX 300h37,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,977
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
L/CERTIFIED HYBRID!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! 4 NEW TIRES!!! NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKE PADS/ROTORS!!! PREMIUM PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZXG2045884
Stock: LP200340
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 38,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,537
Lexus of Westminster - Westminster / California
Certified Vehicle! CarFax 1-Owner, LOW MILES, Value Priced below the market average! -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control Virtual Appointments, Private Appointments, Oil Changed, New Engine Air Filter, New Cabin Air Filter, Multi-Point Inspected, and Vehicle Detailed -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Lexus NX 300h is sure to sell fast. -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Multi-Point Inspection Oil Changed -CARFAX 1-Owner ""Lexus of Westminster is the only OC dealership to earn the prestigious Elite of Lexus 21 times.""
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZ6G2045686
Stock: 28278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 34,711 miles
$34,900
Park Place Lexus Plano - Plano / Texas
*NX300H AWD, Luxury, Navigation Package! ** L-Certified until 2 years from date of purchase with no mileage limitation* Equipped with Navigation and Rear View Backup Camera, Voice activated Bluetooth Hands Free System, Electrochromic (Auto-Dimming) Outer Mirrors with Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Reverse Tilt, Heated, Memory, Intuitive Parking Assist w/Clearance & Back Sonar, Pre-Collision System w/ All-Speed Cruise Control, Leather Seats, Power Front Seats with Driver Memory, Power Open/Close Rear Cargo Door, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Power One-Touch Moonroof, and much more!! For additional details about this vehicle, or to schedule a test drive, please call the number on this page or email us through the form provided. You Will Be Connected To The Internet Manager For Direct And Hassle Free Pricing. Our inventory is constantly changing and we frequently have vehicles not yet listed on the internet, so please contact us if you don't see what you are looking for!*Park Place Lexus Plano...Your "Experts in Excellence"*Lexus confidently stands behind these exceptional vehicles with the L/Certified Limited Warranty,6* when combined with the new vehicle Basic Warranty can provide up to 6 years of vehicle warranty coverage. Mileage is unlimited. The L/Certified Limited Warranty offers many of the coverage benefits and privileges new-car buyers receive. The L/Certified Limited Warranty includes coverage for a complimentary loaner car, Roadside Assistance7* and Trip Interruption Service. Warranty is valid for a minimum of two years/unlimited mileage after the expiration of 4 yr/50,000 mile new vehicle Basic Warranty, or two years from your L/Certified purchase or lease date, whichever occurs later. Mileage is unlimited. There is no deductible: Repairs made under this warranty will be made at no cost to you. Except for excluded components (see below), this warranty covers any repair or replacement of components that fail under normal use due to a defect in materials or workmanship, such as: engine, transmission, steering, brakes (excluding rotors and pads), fuel system, cooling, A/C and heating systems, electrical, and restraint systems.*COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE*From the day you purchase or lease your L/Certified Vehicle, you receive Complimentary Maintenance covering the next four factory-recommended services for two years or 20,000 miles, whichever comes first.8**161-POINT INSPECTION*Each L/Certified by Lexus vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection including: engine, exterior, interior, electronics, safety devices, undercarriage and a road test. During the inspection process, we focus on the details. Specially trained technicians inspect every aspect of the pre-owned , right down to the first aid kit, spare tire and glovebox light.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (33 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBJRBZXG2042998
Stock: G2042998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- certified
2016 Lexus NX 300h59,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,966
Hendrick Lexus Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
WAS $29,900, FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/35 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, ONLY 59,512 Miles! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Hybrid, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, CD PlayerPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyA GREAT TIME TO BUYReduced from $29,900.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESLUXURY PACKAGE upgraded DRLs and turn signals, Power Back Door, auto and easy closer door, lock, unlock and panic alarm, Driver's Seat Memory, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J, Tires: P225/60R18 All-Season, Linear Black Shadow Wood Trim, Rain-Sensing Intermittent Wipers, Heated Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, High Clearance Lamp, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, NAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE advanced casual-language voice recognition system and remote touch navigation controller, Lexus Enform App Suite, destination search, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, stocks, fuel prices and sports, Lexus Enform Destination Services, Destination Assist and eDestination (, requires Lexus Enform SafetyConnect), Lexus Insider, 2 Additional Speakers, SD Navigation SystemEXPERTS RAVEGreat Gas Mileage: 35 MPG City.A $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus NX 300h with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (35 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYWRBZXG2009964
Stock: P11130
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus NX 300h searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus NX 300h
- 5(44%)
- 4(33%)
- 3(22%)
