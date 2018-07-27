5 star reviews: 50 %

4 star reviews: 22 %

3 star reviews: 14 %

2 star reviews: 7 %

1 star reviews: 7 %

Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 14 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 out of 5 stars, No Bias Report Good and Bad

LP , 03/04/2019

4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Took our new 2019 NX300 w/17 miles on a week long vacation to Florida from Texas. 2800 miles. Negatives: #1 Cargo space is fine for 2 people WITH the rear seat down. Take your luggage with you when you test drive. If you take this vehicle on a long road trip with large luggage, a third person will be super cramped. #2 Auto climate control is the worst I’ve experienced. My 2 Fords did/do a better job. I constantly had to readjust throughout the trip. #3 Lexus designers dropped the ball on the HVAC control panel angle. On sunny or bright light days you cannot see or it is very difficult without changing your sitting position to see the LED lights for most of the buttons away from the driver i.e. front defrost, rear/mirror defrost, recirc and A/C. This should not be dependent on sitting position. It should have been angled downward a few degrees and problem solved. I still scratch my head wondering how this design flaw made it to production. #4. Infotainment menu mapping is cumbersome. You pretty much have to use the voice command...which can be slow and frustrating as well. But it’s not completely awful, just not luxury car-esque. #5 Steering is a chore at times around curves. I use less effort in my F-250 4x4’s with 33” tires than this little suv. Again it’s not awful, just weird and catches me off guard at times needing to put more muscle into the turn. #6 Along the same line as the steering, braking. I find myself needing more foot/leg effort bringing it to a full stop. I have to be super light on the initial touch but then push harder to complete the stop than larger vehicles driven. It also “pitches” forward more than my liking....rear brake adjustment needed?...not sure. #7 Outer sliding moonroof....SMH...thought this wasn’t available with the Nav package and didn’t want it but ours came with it....I hate it! It catches too much wind and so it is useless over ~20mph UNLESS you don’t care to hear anything but wind noise. I prefer the normal hiding moonroof. I feel the headroom gain is negligible and a waste of $. We used the normal hiding type in our Explorer a lot. #8 Remote start! Holy cow! Biggest letdown and may have affected my purchase decision had I known how cumbersome it is to use. Enform app is hit/miss, to use the keyfob is a ridiculous joke AND the engine turns off when entering the car! What? That’s the dumbest thing! SMH The GOOD: #1 Excellent power! #2 We got up to 31mpg when driving under 80mph. 25mpg in town and over 80mph. #3 Nice smooth ride for a small suv...AFTER I checked the tire pressure and lowered them from 40psi to the manufacturer recommendation of 32psi. Not sure who put 40 in them or why. I was critical of the ride quality until I thought of checking the TPS menu, checked the door seal label and adjusted them accordingly. Night and day difference! Or should I say rock and pillow difference. #4 Seat comfort is one of the things that impressed me. I have lower back/sciatic trouble and was able to stay comfortable the whole trip without having to readjust my seat or use NSAIDs. This was one of the best features why I chose the NX. And it seemed more comfortable than a 2018 RX we test drove. IMO. #5 Interior surface designs are very luxury car feeling. It is a great traveling suv...for 2 people. #6 I’ve had sports cars and this thing hugs the corners well with minimal body roll. #7 Adaptive/radar cruise control takes some getting used to but when you get the hang of it and where it is best used, it is an awesome innovation. Love it. #8 Navigation worked better than my iPhone map app. Had both running and the Lexus Nav re-routed to miss heavy traffic when my iPhone app didn’t. I got a kick out of the prompt tone because it reminds me of the inflight alert tone on an airplane. Dumb, but it’s the little things in life....#9 Auto dimming high-beam functioned well. Overall it’s a nice little crossover suv that performs well, handles well, is comfortable for 2 even on long trips, has some flaws but aren’t death flaws just disappointing, luxury feel cockpit, high end interior design and exterior lines are superb, best styled crossover overall on the market (IMO), Lexus quality. We chose it over the GLC Coupe(ride quality & lack of features), GLA(no real comparison), XT5 Cadillac (styling/reliability ), RX 350(style preference) and F-pace(interior design & lack of features).

5 out of 5 stars, Best SUV in the class for the comfort and price

wish1202 , 01/12/2019

F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Great overall luxury SUV for the luxury/price/performance compared to a Honda, Hyundai, Acura, Mazda, or Volvo. It is probably not the sportiest SUVs for ride enthusiasts, but comfortable and smooth. Great acceleration for a 2.0 T engine compared to many competitors. Visibility in blind spots is average, but any standard safety features more than compensate for that. Make sure you get a NX 300 manufactured after 10/01/2018 to get the best entertainment features. Paddle shifters are surprisingly fun - transmission is quick with little to no jerk. F Sport trim is a looker - love the front grill and seats.

4 out of 5 stars, Amazing looks and acceleration (for an SUV)

Velin , 09/25/2018

F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Everything so far is amazing with the car. The upgrade screen seems huge and can be split to show different things at a glance. The safety features such as parking assist and lane change warnings have worked well when I tested them. I'm coming from a V6 sports coupe with quick acceleration, so I was surprised that the NX300 was only slightly slower in that department. I expected an SUV to be much slower. There is some body roll if you take a turn too quick, but again, my only comparison is a low-to-the-ground coupe. The main issue I have is that the front seats are narrow. The sides come up almost vertically with some stiff and barely flexible material inside. If your rear end is too wide, seats will be even less comfortable. My previous car had slightly flatter seats, allowing for more room. I must note one of the things I was not concerned about was cargo space. Coming from a small coupe, anything space wise was an upgrade for me. If you want a large SUV with serious storage, the NX may be too compact for you. Overall this is an amazing car, and if you get the F Sport trim, you will have the aggressive styling on the front grill.

5 out of 5 stars, Make your next be NX

Paul B , 08/20/2018

4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

From style, to performance and cost, the NX300 is the way to go. Service includes lifetime washes and incredibly friendly people. You can both see and feel the luxury built into this lower end luxury SUV. Save on the $2,000 Navigation system as the vehicle allows you to display your map and routing right from your phone. 👍

Write a review

See all 14 reviews