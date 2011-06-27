  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover LR2
  4. Used 2009 Land Rover LR2
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2009 Land Rover LR2 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Advanced technology gives it uncommon all-terrain skills for a car-based SUV
  • comfortable ride
  • roomy passenger quarters.
  • Mediocre performance for a luxury-brand SUV, modest handling on pavement, workaday interior design and materials, below-average cargo capacity.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Land Rover LR2 for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price
$7,999
Used LR2 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Land Rover LR2 comes up short compared to other small luxury crossover SUVs in terms of performance, handling and cabin quality.

Vehicle overview

Gone are the days when the primary motivation for buying a Land Rover was to traverse rugged terrain far off the beaten path. Today, the marque's vehicles are more often seen lining the parking lots of high-end shopping malls rather than the watering holes of the Serengeti. It might come as no surprise, then, to know that the 2009 Land Rover LR2 small SUV was created mainly for a life on pavement.

The LR2 debuted last year as a replacement for the Freelander. With mechanical underpinnings from former parent company Ford's Volvo S40, the 2009 Land Rover LR2 is much more up-to-date and has all the luxury crossover basics down, with unibody construction, six-cylinder power and plenty of standard and optional features. The LR2 doesn't completely sell out Land Rover's heritage, though. The company still gave it a respectable 8.3 inches of ground clearance, standard all-wheel drive and Land Rover's Terrain Response system. The latter provides four driver-selectable modes tailored for varying terrain and allows the LR2 to trudge through ruts and mud with considerably more gusto and poise than any competing vehicle.

Yet the 2009 Land Rover LR2 fails to be the top choice in the compact luxury SUV segment. Compared to its rivals, the LR2 suffers from merely adequate acceleration, lackluster handling on the pavement and a cabin that looks more utilitarian than elegant. Unless you truly need something with an off-road pedigree, other small luxury crossovers such as the Acura RDX, Audi Q5, BMW X3, Infiniti EX35 and Mercedes GLK-Class will all likely prove to be better choices overall.

2009 Land Rover LR2 models

The 2009 Land Rover LR2 is a small luxury crossover SUV offered in a single trim level: HSE. Standard equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, a dual-panel sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, rear parking sensors, leather seating, power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry and a nine-speaker Alpine stereo with a six-CD/MP3 changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

Optional equipment is available via a variety of packages. The technology package includes a navigation system, an upgraded surround-sound audio system, satellite radio, rear-seat audio controls and Bluetooth (a smaller package that adds just Bluetooth and satellite radio is also available). The lighting package offers adaptive xenon headlights, as well as driver-seat memory settings. For chilly weather, the Cold Climate package adds a heated windshield, heated washer jets and heated front seats. New for 2009, the HST package includes painted front and rear bumper enhancements, a special grille and other cosmetic upgrades. In addition, 18-inch wheels are available as a stand-alone option.

2009 Highlights

After debuting last year, the Land Rover LR2 heads into 2009 with minimal changes. The base SE trim has been dropped, and the new HST option package adds an exterior body kit and other cosmetic upgrades.

Performance & mpg

A 3.2-liter inline-6, which makes 230 horsepower and 234 pound-feet of torque, powers the 2009 Land Rover LR2. It's paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with sport and manual shift modes. In our testing, an LR2 accelerated to 60 mph in a pokey 9.3 seconds.

The standard all-wheel-drive system sends nearly all of the engine's power to the front wheels by default, though it can redirect most of it to the rear wheels when needed to maximize traction in off-road situations. Serious off-roaders are out of luck, as the LR2 does not offer low-range gearing, but the built-in Terrain Response system helps to compensate by changing engine and transmission behavior in a choice of three off-road modes: Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts and Sand.

EPA fuel economy for the 2009 Land Rover LR2 is rated at 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined -- a disappointing rating considering the SUV's sluggish acceleration.

Safety

Side airbags for both driver and front passenger, side curtain airbags for all outboard passengers and a driver knee bag are all standard on the 2009 Land Rover LR2. Antilock brakes, traction control and stability control with a rollover sensor are also included.

Driving

Mediocre acceleration and sluggish transmission response off the line make the 2009 Land Rover LR2 a less-than-stellar on-road performer. The steering is well weighted but lacks much driver feedback, and the LR2 suffers from a considerable amount of body roll around corners. Braking performance is good with a progressive pedal feel, but the suspension allows a bit too much front-end dive. That said, we like the LR2's ride quality and off-roading abilities -- it's both more comfortable and better able to tackle rough terrain than many competing small luxury crossovers.

Interior

A traditional upright seating position, lots of wood and leather, and a utilitarian control layout with multiple buttons keep the LR2 looking and feeling like a typical Land Rover. The cluttered instrument panel is a little hard to read at a glance, and the climate and audio controls seem clunky to use at first. Materials quality is average and not up to par with what one might expect from a luxury crossover SUV. On the plus side, the optional navigation system's touchscreen is very simple to use.

There's plenty of legroom and headroom in the LR2, and a telescoping steering wheel makes it easy for drivers of all sizes to get comfortable. The backseat also offers a decent amount of room, but the low-mounted bench can hamper comfort for adults. When it comes to cargo space, the LR2 falls short -- there are only 27 cubic feet behind the rear seats due to the LR2's high cargo floor, and maximum capacity is just 59 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Land Rover LR2.

5(46%)
4(27%)
3(6%)
2(13%)
1(8%)
3.9
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rent before you buy!
W. Debley,03/10/2009
The LR2 was my first choice because of the styling taken from it's big brother, the Range Rover sport. Thank goodness I rented before I took the plunge (I backed out). The LR2 is under powered and presents a problem when passing on the highway. The body roll is significant, and if you had to swerve to miss and object in the road , it could get dicey. The off-road capability is robust and it does about 90% of what it's larger counter-part can do, so, no complaints there. The seats are small, and hard as a board. The seating position is high and upright. The interior is small, without much cargo space. So forget bringing your buddies and their gear on an outing. The interior is pretty basic.
better postioned than the Freelander
Bill,04/14/2010
Having previously owned an Lr3 and Freelander, the Lr2 sits comfortably as the entry Land Rover. Off road/Snow capabilities are very strong, and extended driving stretches of 8 plus hours with a family of four are certainly comfortable. Great driver visibility all around. Sun roof in front/moon roof in back make the cabin feel airy and spacious. Armrests are comfortable enough, but lack the plushness of the Lr3. Adequate storage space in back, good sound system, great warranty. Would recommend for those looking for a compact SUV with better than average snow/off road capabilities.
Worst SUV Ever
worst suv ever,08/31/2018
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
I have 2009 LR2 HSE for which I paid $40K. The leather started to crack in the first year. Color of the front grill and side light covers faded and chipped because of sun, the doors cannot be locked with remote key, .I had to replace rear differential and bunch of other stuff (cost me about $10K) which i have not had to do with my 21 year old Toyota 4Runner. Do not buy or recommend this car please.
Great car
iain tait,01/04/2010
I live in Western Australia and our CRD LR2 has just come back from 2000 miles in the outback towing a two ton caravan! This vehicle is just awesome and towed brilliantly along with going truely off road through deep soft sand, over rocks and never missed a beat. Aside from a small steering rack issue that was fixed when it was a few weeks old the car has been perfect and my wife went from sceptic to Landrover fan!
See all 15 reviews of the 2009 Land Rover LR2
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2009 Land Rover LR2 features & specs
More about the 2009 Land Rover LR2

Used 2009 Land Rover LR2 Overview

The Used 2009 Land Rover LR2 is offered in the following submodels: LR2 SUV. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Land Rover LR2?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Land Rover LR2 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Land Rover LR2 HSE is priced between $7,999 and$7,999 with odometer readings between 112171 and112171 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Land Rover LR2s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Land Rover LR2 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 LR2s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,999 and mileage as low as 112171 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Land Rover LR2.

Can't find a used 2009 Land Rover LR2s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover LR2 for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,510.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,541.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover LR2 for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,696.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,589.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Land Rover LR2?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover LR2 lease specials

Related Used 2009 Land Rover LR2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles