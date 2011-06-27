Vehicle overview

Gone are the days when the primary motivation for buying a Land Rover was to traverse rugged terrain far off the beaten path. Today, the marque's vehicles are more often seen lining the parking lots of high-end shopping malls rather than the watering holes of the Serengeti. It might come as no surprise, then, to know that the 2009 Land Rover LR2 small SUV was created mainly for a life on pavement.

The LR2 debuted last year as a replacement for the Freelander. With mechanical underpinnings from former parent company Ford's Volvo S40, the 2009 Land Rover LR2 is much more up-to-date and has all the luxury crossover basics down, with unibody construction, six-cylinder power and plenty of standard and optional features. The LR2 doesn't completely sell out Land Rover's heritage, though. The company still gave it a respectable 8.3 inches of ground clearance, standard all-wheel drive and Land Rover's Terrain Response system. The latter provides four driver-selectable modes tailored for varying terrain and allows the LR2 to trudge through ruts and mud with considerably more gusto and poise than any competing vehicle.

Yet the 2009 Land Rover LR2 fails to be the top choice in the compact luxury SUV segment. Compared to its rivals, the LR2 suffers from merely adequate acceleration, lackluster handling on the pavement and a cabin that looks more utilitarian than elegant. Unless you truly need something with an off-road pedigree, other small luxury crossovers such as the Acura RDX, Audi Q5, BMW X3, Infiniti EX35 and Mercedes GLK-Class will all likely prove to be better choices overall.