Used 2009 Land Rover LR2 for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Land Rover LR2 HSE in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    138,219 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2009 Land Rover LR2 HSE in Silver
    used

    2009 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    112,171 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE in Silver
    used

    2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    134,047 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE in White
    used

    2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    83,404 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,299

    Details
  • 2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE in Black
    used

    2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    95,566 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE in Red
    used

    2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    61,336 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE in Silver
    used

    2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    171,693 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE in Silver
    used

    2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    108,549 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,850

    Details
  • 2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE in White
    used

    2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    118,364 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE in Silver
    used

    2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    118,769 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,598

    Details
  • 2008 Land Rover LR2 SE in Silver
    used

    2008 Land Rover LR2 SE

    130,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,666

    Details
  • 2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    126,079 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    195,345 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,595

    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR2 in Black
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR2

    92,125 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,490

    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR2 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR2

    69,688 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,977

    $1,729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR2 in White
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR2

    60,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR2 in White
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR2

    81,642 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR2

    66,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,995

    $528 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover LR2 searches:

Rent before you buy!
W. Debley,03/10/2009
The LR2 was my first choice because of the styling taken from it's big brother, the Range Rover sport. Thank goodness I rented before I took the plunge (I backed out). The LR2 is under powered and presents a problem when passing on the highway. The body roll is significant, and if you had to swerve to miss and object in the road , it could get dicey. The off-road capability is robust and it does about 90% of what it's larger counter-part can do, so, no complaints there. The seats are small, and hard as a board. The seating position is high and upright. The interior is small, without much cargo space. So forget bringing your buddies and their gear on an outing. The interior is pretty basic.
