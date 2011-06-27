  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover LR2
  4. Used 2012 Land Rover LR2
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2012 Land Rover LR2 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Respectable off-road capabilities for a car-based SUV
  • comfortable ride
  • roomy cabin.
  • Sluggish acceleration for a luxury-brand SUV
  • disappointing fuel economy
  • mundane interior design
  • below-average cargo capacity.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Land Rover LR2 for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Estimate
$6,999 - $9,311
Used LR2 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

While the 2012 Land Rover LR2's off-road prowess and all-weather capability are impressive, its lack of street-wise performance diminishes it compared to other compact luxury crossovers.

Vehicle overview

As Land Rover's entry-level vehicle, the LR2 has never managed to win us over, despite this model's success in Europe. It's the right size, featuring a platform that isn't far (though a little smaller) from the Volvo XC60, which has proved very popular with us. Yet somehow its Land Rover-caliber all-weather, all-terrain capability doesn't do this crossover any favors in its role as daily transportation.

If you're breaking trail to your farm in Bucks County, this could be the right sort of everyday vehicle for you, as Land Rover's all-terrain technology definitely will get through the mud or snow. With standard all-wheel drive, plenty of ground clearance and electronic assistants to tame a variety of surfaces, there are few remote locations that would be out of reach.

But once you hit the pavement, the LR2 shows evidence of its off-road breeding with driving dynamics that are a little ponderous, with noticeable body roll and un-noticeable acceleration. At the same time, the LR2 is also a little short on interior quality and a little compact in cargo capacity, so it delivers neither the luxury nor the utility that you might expect in a crossover.

The introduction of the Land Rover Evoque with its sleet styling, practical yet nicely furnished cabin, and surprisingly capable all-wheel-drive system also makes the LR2's position a little tough, as the Evoque delivers a more street-friendly package and a lot more fashion at a price point that's not too much more expensive. If you're like most drivers and keep your car on pavement, there are plenty of choices that clearly outclass the 2012 Land Rover LR2. Of these, we rank the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes GLK-Class as the best of these.

2012 Land Rover LR2 models

The 2012 Land Rover LR2 is a compact, five-passenger luxury crossover SUV available in one trim level.

Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated and power-folding mirrors, foglights, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition/entry, a trip computer, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

Selecting the HSE package gets you adaptive xenon headlights, satellite radio, Bluetooth, a universal garage door opener and driver seat memory functions. The HSE LUX package includes all the HSE equipment and adds a 13-speaker surround-sound audio system with six-CD changer, additional power seat adjustments and premium leather upholstery.

The optional Climate Comfort package adds a heated windshield, heated washer jets and heated front seats. Nineteen-inch wheels and a navigation system are offered as stand-alone options.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Land Rover LR2 returns essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Land Rover LR2 is powered by a 3.2-liter inline-6 that produces 230 horsepower and 234 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic with manual shift control is the only available transmission. In Edmunds testing, the LR2 turned in a 0-60-mph time of 9.3 seconds, which is quite a bit slower than its competitors. Fuel economy is also underwhelming, with an EPA-estimated 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined.

All-wheel drive is standard. In keeping with the LR2's identity as an all-weather vehicle rather than an all-terrain one, it doesn't have the dual-range overall gearing that you find in the LR4, but the multimode Terrain Response AWD system helps to compensate by optimizing engine power, transmission gearing, center differential engagement, throttle response and traction control to increase mobility in four user-selectable conditions: General, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts and Sand.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2012 Land Rover LR2 include antilock brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, roll stability control, hill-descent control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain and thorax airbags and a driver's knee airbag.

Driving

The 2012 Land Rover LR2 delivers the type of long-legged, compliant ride that we've come to expect from the Land Rover brand. In terms of performance, though, the LR2 struggles to keep up with the competition, with slow acceleration, uncommunicative steering and pronounced body roll when cornering -- all hallmarks of a vehicle tuned for legitimate off-road capability. The brakes are capable and have a solid pedal feel, but when used aggressively, make the front end dive quite dramatically. The LR2 easily bests the competition when it comes to off-road performance, thanks in large part to the model's ground clearance and Terrain Response system.

Interior

In typical Land Rover fashion, the 2012 LR2 surrounds occupants with supple leathers and rich wood trim, but some materials fall short of the mark set by competing luxury SUVs. An upright seating position up front provides plenty of legroom and headroom for larger adults, though some may find the low-mounted (and firm) rear bench (a design meant to help ensure a flat load floor when the seat is folded) a bit uncomfortable.

From the driver seat, the instruments and controls are a bit busy and hard to read at a glance, but the optional touchscreen navigation system is mercifully simple and easy to operate. Cargo space is also a bit less than the competition, with 26.7 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 58.9 cubes with the backseat folded.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2012 Land Rover LR2.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2012 Land Rover LR2 features & specs
More about the 2012 Land Rover LR2

Used 2012 Land Rover LR2 Overview

The Used 2012 Land Rover LR2 is offered in the following submodels: LR2 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Land Rover LR2?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Land Rover LR2s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Land Rover LR2 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Land Rover LR2.

Can't find a used 2012 Land Rover LR2s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover LR2 for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,187.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,446.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover LR2 for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,514.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,383.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Land Rover LR2?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover LR2 lease specials

Related Used 2012 Land Rover LR2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles