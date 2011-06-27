Vehicle overview

As Land Rover's entry-level vehicle, the LR2 has never managed to win us over, despite this model's success in Europe. It's the right size, featuring a platform that isn't far (though a little smaller) from the Volvo XC60, which has proved very popular with us. Yet somehow its Land Rover-caliber all-weather, all-terrain capability doesn't do this crossover any favors in its role as daily transportation.

If you're breaking trail to your farm in Bucks County, this could be the right sort of everyday vehicle for you, as Land Rover's all-terrain technology definitely will get through the mud or snow. With standard all-wheel drive, plenty of ground clearance and electronic assistants to tame a variety of surfaces, there are few remote locations that would be out of reach.

But once you hit the pavement, the LR2 shows evidence of its off-road breeding with driving dynamics that are a little ponderous, with noticeable body roll and un-noticeable acceleration. At the same time, the LR2 is also a little short on interior quality and a little compact in cargo capacity, so it delivers neither the luxury nor the utility that you might expect in a crossover.

The introduction of the Land Rover Evoque with its sleet styling, practical yet nicely furnished cabin, and surprisingly capable all-wheel-drive system also makes the LR2's position a little tough, as the Evoque delivers a more street-friendly package and a lot more fashion at a price point that's not too much more expensive. If you're like most drivers and keep your car on pavement, there are plenty of choices that clearly outclass the 2012 Land Rover LR2. Of these, we rank the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes GLK-Class as the best of these.