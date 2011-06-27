Close

Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas

Always original with its distinctive profile, the 2011 Land Rover LR2 4WD is presented in Fuji White. Powered by a 3.2 Liter V6 that offers 230hp while matched to a durable and responsive Automatic transmission. With our Four Wheel Drive, you've got a rugged SUV that will show you a good time and make you look amazing while earning near 22mpg on the highway! Slide into this LR2 and take your place behind the leather steering wheel. With mounted cruise and audio controls, you'll have command of the road and the tunes at your fingertips just as soon as you push the button to fire up the ignition. The heated leather seats will wrap you in comfort every time you get inside while you take in the view from the sunroof. With available HD radio, Bluetooth connectivity, an auxiliary audio input jack, and a CD player connected to the premium Alpine sound system, your musical possibilities are practically endless. This Land Rover is filled with the latest in safety features including a rear parking aid, a tire-pressure monitor, ABS, traction control, stability control, brake assist, and an array of airbags! You don't want to watch someone else drive off in your Land Rover LR2. Get here before it's gone! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALFR2BN7BH275379

Stock: BH275379

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020