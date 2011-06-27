Used 2008 Land Rover LR2 for Sale Near Me
- $12,995
2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE61,336 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
AWD -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2008! This 2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE has a great Rimini Red exterior and a clean Alpaca interior! Heated Seats Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Sunroof/Moonroof Seating Parking Sensors AM/FM Radio Rain Sensing Wipers ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR24N98H076355
Stock: 8H076355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $7,850
2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE108,549 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>2008 LAND ROVER LR2 HSE***AWD***NAVIGATION***POWER MOONROOF***REAR SKYVIEW***LEATHER***HEATED SEATS***DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL***STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS***AM/FM/CD RADIO***PUSH START***AUX PORT***ALPINE SPEAKERS***ALLOY WHEELS***POWER MIRRORS***POWER WINDOWS***POWER LOCKS***POWER SEATS***FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFT24NX8H090346
Stock: W3301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,598
2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE118,769 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Keyless Start Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. This Land Rover LR2 HSE is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Land Rover LR2 HSE. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFT24N78H087291
Stock: 8H087291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $6,666
2008 Land Rover LR2 SE130,526 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Land Rover LR2 SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFS24N48H017329
Stock: 017329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,500
2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE126,079 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof. This Land Rover LR2 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Rear Spoiler, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Parking Sensors, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Cup Holders, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFT24N68H097259
Stock: 122667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $8,950
2009 Land Rover LR2 HSE138,219 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Paramus - Paramus / New Jersey
2009 Land Rover LR2 HSERecent Arrival! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, 3.75 Axle Ratio, Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Weather band radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Powertrain warranty: 48 months/50, 000miles, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFT24N19H119878
Stock: H119878P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $7,999
2009 Land Rover LR2 HSE112,171 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Loudoun Motorcars - Chantilly / Virginia
STOCK#LMC824 A WELL KEPT NICELY DRIVEN CLEAN LAND ROVER HSE LR2 AWD SUV IS UP FOR SALE, BEAUTIFUL SILVER EXTERIOR, CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR, SMOOTH ENGINE, 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTH, FRESH OIL CHANGE, HAD HEATED SEATS, WITH PARKING AID, DUAL SUNROOF, FRESH VA STATE INSPECTION & EMISSION, 2 NEW TIRES, NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, GOOD TO GO SUV LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS located in Chantilly VA is the sister concern company of LOUDOUN used cars located in Leesburg VA.We are one of the renowned pre-owned used cars business, operating both in Chantilly VA and Leesburg VA serving nationwide especially the adjacent areas of tri states (DC/MD/VA) and WV with the quite satisfaction of hundreds of customers. With the each passing day we rapidly adding countless happy customers to our business circle having rating close to 5 (FIVE) stars. Prior to offer for sale, our vehicles are thoroughly inspected by the competent experts and if needed brought into compliance as well. Our prime focus in this essential area of life is to facilitate the customers with quality vehicles within competitive prices. We are continuously striving to provide full technical support to customers as per their requirement, help them to choose the appropriate vehicle which is best fit in their budget. We are committed to provide our customers pressure free environment with honest opinion. Third party Warranties are also offered if required by customers. We are glad to serve you anytime 11.00 A.M to 6.00 P.M Mon. To Fri. Sunday 12 PM To 05 PM LISTED PRICE FOR VEHICLE DOESN'T INCLUDE TITLE/TAX/REGISTRATION/LICENSE, $399 PROCESSING FEE & FINANCE CHARGES. FINANCING AVAILABLE, TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. TRADE-INS WELCOME, ALWAYS OFFER FAIR BOOK VALUE DISCLAIMER: Any warranty that is provided by a third party is provided solely by such third party, and not by us or any other of our affiliates. LOCATION:- This vehicle is available at 25280 PLEASANT VALLEY RD.UNIT 174 CHANTILLY, VA 20152 For Quick info pl call 571-349-3100 APPLY FOR AN AUTO LOAN DEALER INFO LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS 25280 Pleasant Valley Rd. Unit 174 Chantilly, VA 20152 (571) 349-3100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR24N99H126124
Stock: LMC824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE134,047 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Paul Sur Buick GMC - Valparaiso / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE Silver 4WD 4D Sport Utility 3.2L I6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Command Shift* SHOP CLICK DRIVE ----->> CUT AND PASTE URL ---->>>https://buy.gm.com/217125/11/SALFR2BN8AH177797,,, +++++Many new Buick's and GMC's have available options like , Adaptive Cruise Control , Forward Automatic Braking, Heavy-duty cooling system, Buick Infotainment System with Navigation and 8 diagonal color touch-screen, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Wireless charging pad, Rear Camera Mirror and Surround Vision, Keyless Start, AWD, Bluetooth,Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri, USB Ports, Aux Jacks. SiriusXM, Bose, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, 7-passenger seating, Heated Seats, Ventilated cooled seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather and Remote start. See Sales Manager for the perfect Buick For You!!! 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Power sunroof, Third row Blu-Ray/DVD screen, Trailering equipment,NEW AND USED VEHICLES FOR PORTAGE, HIGHLAND, AND MERRILLVILLE, IN BUICK AND GMC CUSTOMERS Our dealership is proud to offer a wide selection of new and used GM vehicles to its Portage, Highland, and Merrillville, IN GMC and Buick customers. Our used vehicles go through a 117-point check before being put out for sale. That's not all. They also come with a warranty and an auto-check ensured history. To make your car-buying experience hassle-free and memorable, we provide easy financing options for the purchase of new, pre-owned, and certified used vehicles as well. We are happy to serve drivers in Highland, Portage, and Merrillville, IN area and can help them get their next GMC and Buick vehicle from our dealership today!+++++For over a decade Paul Sur Buick GMC have been serving Northwest Indiana new and used car, truck and SUV shoppers from our Valparaiso Buick and GMC dealership. The Time magazine recognized our outstanding customer service with the Dealership of the Year award. Chicago, NW Indiana, Valparaiso new, certified and used cars Buicks GMC GMC Trucks. We're just minutes from Valparaiso University on US 30 serving all Northwest Indiana Buick and GMC shoppers. We also welcome all our Gary, Hobart, Crown Point, Knox, Chesterton, Plymouth, Demotte, Michigan City, Laporte, Hebron, Kouts and Portage Buick and GMC customers to our dealership.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN8AH177797
Stock: 311B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $9,299Fair Deal
2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE83,404 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE Alaska White Odometer is 27868 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. 3.2L I6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Command Shift 4WD Bluetooth, Hands-free, Backup Camera, CD Player, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, LR2 HSE, 4D Sport Utility, 3.2L I6 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Command Shift, 4WD, Alaska White. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN9AH173810
Stock: BA22683A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $7,900
2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE95,566 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
R&B One Auto Sales - Orlando / Florida
It comes with 250 Miles / 5 days Full Warranty. Please call/text us 407-603-1733 in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. This car is fully maintained and drives great.For more information or apply for financing please visit our website: www.CarSalesOrlando.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN9AH187948
Stock: CLN-187948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE171,693 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Katy Nissan - Katy / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX!. Zermatt Silver Metallic"Proving there's a better way" - Katy Nissan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN8AH207123
Stock: AH207123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- New Listing$7,500Fair Deal
2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE118,364 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN8AH191683
Stock: 02835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $4,595
2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE195,345 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
John Hoffer Chrysler Jeep - Topeka / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN4AH185671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,490Great Deal
2011 Land Rover LR2 Base92,125 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
5 Stars Auto Sales - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN9BH223820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,977Great Deal | $1,729 below market
2011 Land Rover LR2 Base69,688 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
NY Auto Find - Massapequa / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN0BH243289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,900Fair Deal
2011 Land Rover LR2 Base60,452 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Always original with its distinctive profile, the 2011 Land Rover LR2 4WD is presented in Fuji White. Powered by a 3.2 Liter V6 that offers 230hp while matched to a durable and responsive Automatic transmission. With our Four Wheel Drive, you've got a rugged SUV that will show you a good time and make you look amazing while earning near 22mpg on the highway! Slide into this LR2 and take your place behind the leather steering wheel. With mounted cruise and audio controls, you'll have command of the road and the tunes at your fingertips just as soon as you push the button to fire up the ignition. The heated leather seats will wrap you in comfort every time you get inside while you take in the view from the sunroof. With available HD radio, Bluetooth connectivity, an auxiliary audio input jack, and a CD player connected to the premium Alpine sound system, your musical possibilities are practically endless. This Land Rover is filled with the latest in safety features including a rear parking aid, a tire-pressure monitor, ABS, traction control, stability control, brake assist, and an array of airbags! You don't want to watch someone else drive off in your Land Rover LR2. Get here before it's gone! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN7BH275379
Stock: BH275379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $10,995Good Deal | $899 below market
2011 Land Rover LR2 Base81,642 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN3BH276772
Stock: 8644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-12-2019
- $11,995Fair Deal | $528 below market
2011 Land Rover LR2 Base66,063 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cars Of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN3BH234473
Certified Pre-Owned: No