Vehicle overview

Compared to just about every other small luxury crossover SUV, the 2014 Land Rover LR2 blazes its own path -- literally. Thanks to a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and ample ground clearance, the LR2 is the most capable model in its class you can buy when it comes to dealing with poor weather and off-road trails. But if you're not in full need of such capabilities, the LR2's attractiveness dims in the face of newer alternatives.

Mainly, Land Rover's LR2 comes up short in key areas that are likely to be more important to a majority of luxury crossover buyers. Some of the latest technology and safety features, such as in-vehicle smartphone app integration and blind-spot monitoring and lane-departure warning systems, aren't available on the LR2. Fuel economy and power from the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine are sufficient but hardly class-leading, and no other engine is offered as an upgrade. And as one of the older models in its class (and the Land Rover lineup), the LR2's overall look and design don't have as much of an impact as they once did.

Granted, this Land Rover is still a pretty nice vehicle. But we think most consumers who aren't regularly hitting up that mountain pass to the ski chalet will be happier with other choices. The 2014 BMW X3 offers gutsier engines and better on-pavement handling. The 2014 Audi Q5 is another worthy contender with stylish good looks and a much nicer interior. The newer 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is another option to consider. Not only is its handling sportier than the LR2's, it has a decent amount of off-road capability of its own, not to mention fresher styling and a wider array of tech features. And if you really do need a trail-ready SUV, the surprisingly upscale 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is priced similarly and offers much more in the way of powertrain options.