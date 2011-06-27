Vehicle overview

As Land Rover's bigger models have migrated over the decades from the untamed African plains to the urban highways and boulevards, these go-anywhere terrain-chomping SUVs have had to adapt to new surroundings. Larger Land Rovers have become symbols of success, but they've also become increasingly expensive. What about those buyers looking to downsize and save a good amount of money? The company's answer is the 2011 Land Rover LR2.

The LR2 attempts to deliver the luxury, prestige and relative off-road prowess of the brand's flagship models in a more city-oriented and pocketbook-friendly package. Pleasingly, the LR2 lives up to Land Rover's famous off-road heritage with decent ground clearance, standard all-wheel drive and plenty of electronic aids to help provide superior traction in challenging terrain. As with other Land Rovers, the LR2 can also soak up potholes with ease while the comfortable passenger compartment remains relatively undisturbed.

However, these positive attributes are outweighed by a variety of faults. Sluggish acceleration from the inline-6 engine is the main one, as the modest 230-horsepower output just isn't up to the task of propelling 2 tons of curb weight with much authority. Not surprisingly, the LR2's off-road abilities compromise its higher-speed handling capabilities on the pavement, which is probably where it's going to spend most of its time. Finally, the cabin is more utilitarian than luxurious, and its cargo capacity is less than what most competing luxury crossovers provide.

To its credit, Land Rover dove into the small luxury crossover market before most other luxury brands did, starting with its original Freelander and now LR2. Unfortunately, most other newer models have surpassed the 2011 Land Rover LR2 in terms of all-around competence and performance. Unless you have to have a small luxury crossover with off-road chops, you would be better served by more well-rounded choices like the 2011 Acura RDX, 2011 Audi Q5, 2011 BMW X3, 2011 Mercedes GLK-Class and 2011 Volvo XC60.