Used 2015 Land Rover LR2 for Sale Near Me
52 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 84,842 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,900
- 53,768 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,998
- 73,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,392
- 63,953 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,998
- 53,686 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,995
- 42,220 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,997$2,513 Below Market
- 19,298 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,598$2,350 Below Market
- 58,064 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,990
- 31,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,985
- 32,510 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$23,998
- 79,526 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
- 53,154 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,950$419 Below Market
- 47,469 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$17,995
- 92,034 miles
$12,750$1,911 Below Market
- 62,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,542$1,565 Below Market
- 92,125 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,744$939 Below Market
- 64,162 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,997
- 74,520 miles
$14,497
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover LR2 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover LR2
Read recent reviews for the Land Rover LR2
Overall Consumer Rating4.73 Reviews
Report abuse
Mike D,09/06/2015
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I purchased my LR2 immediately prior to one of the most punishing winters in New England history and put 13,900 miles on it in a year of driving (mixed town/highway use as a daily driver). The all-wheel drive system of this SUV is unmatched by any other SUV in the compact market. When forced to drive in several of the blizzards with 1-2 feet of snow, I simply placed the vehicle into snow mode and had no issues driving on untreated roadways. The climate controls are all control dials, which made it easy to adjust while driving. The voice-activated navigation, heated steering wheel/seats were also incredible. The 4 cylinder turbo engine moves the vehicle, giving it a sporty and fun driving experience when paired with the nimble nature of the steering system. Another cool feature for cold weather drivers is the heated windshield. Land Rover wove miniature wires through the windshield that heats the entire thing when activated (which prevents just a small section defogging and instead rapidly dissipates condensation and ice development). The negatives to the vehicle are its compact cabin (but it is a compact SUV and I am 6' tall), the presence of turbo lag when accelerating, the poor fuel economy when compared to other vehicles in this segment, the lack of a power liftgate (which has now become standard among LR2's competitors), and the small amount of legroom for rear passengers (once again; its a compact SUV). In the 13,900 miles that I drove the vehicle I experienced 2 mechanical issues. The first issue was a "low coolant" message that occurred when it was -20 degrees out. The vehicle did not have low coolant however, and the message disappeared after running the engine briefly. The second issue was a "service required" message that came on after bringing the vehicle in for its first annual service. I had to bring the light to the dealership three times to stop the message from appearing. All of this was covered under vehicle warranty, however it was an annoyance and the service experience was not what I would have expected from a luxury car brand. All said, this vehicle is incredible if you need to have the confidence to get through anything that nature throws at you (While keeping you extremely comfortable). If you're willing to compromise on that ability, other SUV's offer more technologically advanced features and much better fuel economy ratings.
