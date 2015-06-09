Used 2015 Land Rover LR2 for Sale Near Me

52 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
LR2 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 52 listings
  • 2015 Land Rover LR2 HSE in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    84,842 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR2

    53,768 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR2 HSE in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    73,921 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,392

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR2 in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR2

    63,953 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR2 in Silver
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR2

    53,686 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    42,220 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,997

    $2,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    19,298 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,598

    $2,350 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    58,064 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in White
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    31,619 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,985

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Silver
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    32,510 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Dark Green
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    79,526 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in White
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    53,154 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,950

    $419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    47,469 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    92,034 miles

    $12,750

    $1,911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in White
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    62,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,542

    $1,565 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    92,125 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,744

    $939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    64,162 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,997

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    74,520 miles

    $14,497

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover LR2 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 52 listings
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover LR2
  4. Used 2015 Land Rover LR2

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover LR2

Read recent reviews for the Land Rover LR2
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Great Vehicle for Anything
Mike D,09/06/2015
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I purchased my LR2 immediately prior to one of the most punishing winters in New England history and put 13,900 miles on it in a year of driving (mixed town/highway use as a daily driver). The all-wheel drive system of this SUV is unmatched by any other SUV in the compact market. When forced to drive in several of the blizzards with 1-2 feet of snow, I simply placed the vehicle into snow mode and had no issues driving on untreated roadways. The climate controls are all control dials, which made it easy to adjust while driving. The voice-activated navigation, heated steering wheel/seats were also incredible. The 4 cylinder turbo engine moves the vehicle, giving it a sporty and fun driving experience when paired with the nimble nature of the steering system. Another cool feature for cold weather drivers is the heated windshield. Land Rover wove miniature wires through the windshield that heats the entire thing when activated (which prevents just a small section defogging and instead rapidly dissipates condensation and ice development). The negatives to the vehicle are its compact cabin (but it is a compact SUV and I am 6' tall), the presence of turbo lag when accelerating, the poor fuel economy when compared to other vehicles in this segment, the lack of a power liftgate (which has now become standard among LR2's competitors), and the small amount of legroom for rear passengers (once again; its a compact SUV). In the 13,900 miles that I drove the vehicle I experienced 2 mechanical issues. The first issue was a "low coolant" message that occurred when it was -20 degrees out. The vehicle did not have low coolant however, and the message disappeared after running the engine briefly. The second issue was a "service required" message that came on after bringing the vehicle in for its first annual service. I had to bring the light to the dealership three times to stop the message from appearing. All of this was covered under vehicle warranty, however it was an annoyance and the service experience was not what I would have expected from a luxury car brand. All said, this vehicle is incredible if you need to have the confidence to get through anything that nature throws at you (While keeping you extremely comfortable). If you're willing to compromise on that ability, other SUV's offer more technologically advanced features and much better fuel economy ratings.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Land Rover
LR2
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Land Rover LR2 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings