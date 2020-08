Used 2010 Land Rover LR2 for Sale Near Me

Paul Sur Buick GMC - Valparaiso / Indiana

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE Silver 4WD 4D Sport Utility 3.2L I6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Command Shift* SHOP CLICK DRIVE ----->> CUT AND PASTE URL ---->>>https://buy.gm.com/217125/11/SALFR2BN8AH177797,,, +++++Many new Buick's and GMC's have available options like , Adaptive Cruise Control , Forward Automatic Braking, Heavy-duty cooling system, Buick Infotainment System with Navigation and 8 diagonal color touch-screen, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Wireless charging pad, Rear Camera Mirror and Surround Vision, Keyless Start, AWD, Bluetooth,Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri, USB Ports, Aux Jacks. SiriusXM, Bose, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, 7-passenger seating, Heated Seats, Ventilated cooled seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather and Remote start. See Sales Manager for the perfect Buick For You!!! 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Power sunroof, Third row Blu-Ray/DVD screen, Trailering equipment,NEW AND USED VEHICLES FOR PORTAGE, HIGHLAND, AND MERRILLVILLE, IN BUICK AND GMC CUSTOMERS Our dealership is proud to offer a wide selection of new and used GM vehicles to its Portage, Highland, and Merrillville, IN GMC and Buick customers. Our used vehicles go through a 117-point check before being put out for sale. That's not all. They also come with a warranty and an auto-check ensured history. To make your car-buying experience hassle-free and memorable, we provide easy financing options for the purchase of new, pre-owned, and certified used vehicles as well. We are happy to serve drivers in Highland, Portage, and Merrillville, IN area and can help them get their next GMC and Buick vehicle from our dealership today!+++++For over a decade Paul Sur Buick GMC have been serving Northwest Indiana new and used car, truck and SUV shoppers from our Valparaiso Buick and GMC dealership. The Time magazine recognized our outstanding customer service with the Dealership of the Year award. Chicago, NW Indiana, Valparaiso new, certified and used cars Buicks GMC GMC Trucks. We're just minutes from Valparaiso University on US 30 serving all Northwest Indiana Buick and GMC shoppers. We also welcome all our Gary, Hobart, Crown Point, Knox, Chesterton, Plymouth, Demotte, Michigan City, Laporte, Hebron, Kouts and Portage Buick and GMC customers to our dealership.*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALFR2BN8AH177797

Stock: 311B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-16-2020