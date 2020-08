Used 2003 Land Rover Freelander for Sale Near Me

I just thought I should give my 2 cents about this car. Everyone on here must not know how to maintain a vehicle because even after buying mine used with 58,000 miles, I haven't had any unexpected problems. People need to understand that this is a foreign, luxury SUV and requires more driver knowledge. You can't just put gas in it and expect it to maintain itself. I check the fluids every other week and change the oil every 3000 miles. Gas mileage is decent for an SUV of this age. Yes, parts are a bit more expensive but this is expected with any foreign vehicle. Personally, I think this is a safe, fun, and reliable vehicle that I am very proud to own.

