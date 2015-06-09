Used 2015 Land Rover LR2
Pros & Cons
- Genuine off-road capability
- refined ride
- airy cabin.
- Forgettable acceleration and fuel economy
- missing some key technology and safety equipment
- slightly below-average cargo capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2015 Land Rover LR2's off-road credentials remain its main selling point. For those who don't need this capability, there are better choices for a small luxury crossover SUV.
Vehicle overview
If you take a typical compact luxury crossover onto snow-clogged side streets or muddy backcountry trails, you'll likely end up with expensive towing bill. Most of these supposed utility vehicles simply aren't designed to tackle truly demanding conditions. With so much tough-driving heritage, Land Rover doesn't think much of "offroaders" that can't really go offroad, though: the 2015 Land Rover LR2, will take to rough roads with its sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and generous ground clearance. If you're looking for a fancy crossover that's not afraid to get dirty, the LR2 certainly fills the bill.
The LR2 has some weaknesses that are hard to ignore, however. The unassuming exterior styling hasn't changed that much since the LR2's debut more than a decade ago, when it was known as the Freelander. The interior is missing common technology and safety features like smartphone integration, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation and a blind-spot monitor. Under the hood, the 240-horsepower four-cylinder engine provides only modest thrust, and it returns a disappointing 20 mpg in combined driving. Although the plucky LR2 put Land Rover on the compact-crossover map, you can see why it's reached the end of the trail.
With all that in mind, buyers who don't really need the LR2's off-pavement prowess are advised to look elsewhere. The 2015 BMW X3 is a strong contender for those who value on-road performance and interior space. The 2015 Audi Q5 offers excellent performance of its own, along with a handsome profile and a sumptuous cabin. The all-new 2015 Lexus NX 200t adds a strong dose of urban cool, and if you do want LR2-level off-roading capability, try the stylish 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque or the practical 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport. Budget permitting, the 2015 Porsche Macan trumps the rest with its formidable skills on any surface. The 2015 Land Rover LR2 is a pleasant enough crossover, but most buyers will likely be better served by its more up-to-date competitors.
Land Rover LR2 models
The 2015 Land Rover LR2 is a compact four-door luxury crossover SUV with seating for five passengers. It's offered in three trim levels: base, HSE and HSE Lux.
The base LR2 comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear foglights, rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, rear privacy glass, rear parking sensors and keyless entry and ignition. Inside you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats (six-way driver, four-way passenger), a rear cargo area cover, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen display and an 11-speaker Meridian sound system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio input jack.
The HSE adds xenon headlights, a rearview camera and driver memory settings. Going with the HSE Lux gets you upgraded leather upholstery, additional power adjustments for the front seats (eight-way driver, six-way passenger) and a 17-speaker Meridian surround-sound audio system.
Offered on all three trims is the Climate Comfort package, which adds a heated windshield, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Stand-alone options across the board include 19-inch alloy wheels, a voice-controlled navigation system and satellite/HD radio. The HSE Lux's 17-speaker audio system is optional on the base and HSE trims.
The base and HSE can also be had with either the Silver Pack or the Black Pack for 2015. Each includes special 19-inch alloy wheels, the navigation system and unique exterior and interior trim details.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Powering the 2015 Land Rover LR2 is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that puts out 240 hp and 250 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. All-wheel drive is also standard on the LR2, as is Land Rover's clever Terrain Response System that offers driver-selectable settings to optimize performance in different driving conditions.
Land Rover estimates the LR2 will run from zero to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds, a sluggish time for this segment. EPA-estimated fuel economy is rather poor for a luxury compact crossover, though: the LR2 achieves 20 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway).
Safety
The 2015 Land Rover LR2's list of standard safety features includes antilock brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, hill-descent control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag.
Driving
On the road, the 2015 Land Rover LR2 offers the kind of smooth, unperturbed ride quality one would expect from a luxury vehicle. Handling is also surprisingly sure-footed, though its tall profile and substantial weight make the overall driving experience less than sporty. Similarly, the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine feels eager enough in daily driving but is unlikely to produce many adrenaline rushes, as its acceleration trails most rival four-cylinders by a wide margin.
Leave the asphalt behind, however, and the LR2 shows the adventurous spirit common to all Land Rover models. Whiles it's not set up to handle the same boulder-strewn dirt trails as its more rugged cousins, its ability to motor through conditions that would send most of its competitors packing makes it a solid choice for anyone looking for a luxury crossover that can leave civilization behind at a moment's notice.
Interior
Just because the 2015 Land Rover LR2 lacks the latest high-tech features doesn't mean its cabin is unappealing. On the contrary, the interior has a sophisticated ambience with a minimalist design, above-average materials quality and expansive side glass and a panoramic sunroof that give it a light, airy feel.
All that glass, combined with raised stadium-style rear seats, gives everyone a good view of the world outside. Front-seat occupants enjoy elevated, comfortable chairs that are equally suitable for long road-trips or an afternoon of off-pavement exploration. Rear seat comfort is adequate, but taller adults may find themselves wishing for a little more legroom.
The 7-inch touchscreen anchors a simple dashboard layout that features straightforward buttons and knobs for most important functions. Unlike other 2015 Land Rover models, however, the LR2 doesn't offer the company's InControl Apps smartphone integration system. The Terrain Response system's buttons fall readily to hand on the center console, facilitating the selection of preprogrammed settings for everything from snow and gravel to mud and ruts.
The interior offers a decent amount of storage for small items like chargers, phones and wallets. The cargo area measures 26.5 cubic feet behind the second-row seats, and can be expanded to 58.9 cubic feet by folding down those rear seatbacks. Those figures are a bit below average, but they're more than the fashion-first Evoque can manage.
Scorecard
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2015 Land Rover LR2.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased my LR2 immediately prior to one of the most punishing winters in New England history and put 13,900 miles on it in a year of driving (mixed town/highway use as a daily driver). The all-wheel drive system of this SUV is unmatched by any other SUV in the compact market. When forced to drive in several of the blizzards with 1-2 feet of snow, I simply placed the vehicle into snow mode and had no issues driving on untreated roadways. The climate controls are all control dials, which made it easy to adjust while driving. The voice-activated navigation, heated steering wheel/seats were also incredible. The 4 cylinder turbo engine moves the vehicle, giving it a sporty and fun driving experience when paired with the nimble nature of the steering system. Another cool feature for cold weather drivers is the heated windshield. Land Rover wove miniature wires through the windshield that heats the entire thing when activated (which prevents just a small section defogging and instead rapidly dissipates condensation and ice development). The negatives to the vehicle are its compact cabin (but it is a compact SUV and I am 6' tall), the presence of turbo lag when accelerating, the poor fuel economy when compared to other vehicles in this segment, the lack of a power liftgate (which has now become standard among LR2's competitors), and the small amount of legroom for rear passengers (once again; its a compact SUV). In the 13,900 miles that I drove the vehicle I experienced 2 mechanical issues. The first issue was a "low coolant" message that occurred when it was -20 degrees out. The vehicle did not have low coolant however, and the message disappeared after running the engine briefly. The second issue was a "service required" message that came on after bringing the vehicle in for its first annual service. I had to bring the light to the dealership three times to stop the message from appearing. All of this was covered under vehicle warranty, however it was an annoyance and the service experience was not what I would have expected from a luxury car brand. All said, this vehicle is incredible if you need to have the confidence to get through anything that nature throws at you (While keeping you extremely comfortable). If you're willing to compromise on that ability, other SUV's offer more technologically advanced features and much better fuel economy ratings.
I bought a brand new 2015 LR2 HSE with lots of extras (navigation, roof rack, tow hitch). Great car with truly unique looks. Have gone on long trips (500+ miles) to Maine, no problems in cold, ice, snow, the occasional pothole and/or curb, etc. Load up with surfboard and/or bikes, drives fine. It's a high sitting SUV so absolutely no quick turning. Handles very well in small parking lots. It's a smallish SUV when you sit inside. I use for myself mostly, but it can handle the family too. Every time I pack it up, I think the luggage won't fit, but somehow it does. If you have a few kids to move around a lot, it's probably too small. We have just one and it works fine. Would have upgraded to LR4 in a few years, but LR stopped production. Tried the new Discovery Sport, and it's a glorified Honda CR-V. If you want off-road, fine. If you want on-road, that's OK too. But, LR tradition and image is off-road, and the LR 2 & 4 replacement models are just not off road types at all. Very happy with LR2. Probably be a collector's item, as it's all steel framed (terrible gas guzzler), and has traditional LR suspension. The new Discovery Sport is a sedan, so it's a car undercarriage with a bubble on top (like a Subaru Forrester). I love my LR2; I've driven the Discovery Sport, RR Evoke, and RR Velar as loaner cars; I would never buy any of them. Nothing unique; nothing special; nothing rugged about them. Those are trying to compete with BMW X series. As a LR lover, I consciously want noting to do with a BMW x anything. If you get a chance to buy an LR2, they are fun to drive, dependable, and good in congested areas. If you live in a rural setting, it could feel small very quickly, but for tighter suburban roads, it's great. With snow, absolutely NO quick turning. Because it's a true LR, it has the traditional high front seats. This provides unmatched vision for the driver. The replacement models went with "cockpit" seating, which again is OK if you wanted it, but a "cockpit" has absolutely nothing, zero, zip to do with what most LR buyers are looking for. Here again, LR just dropped one of it's key signature features to replace it with a run of the mill everyone is doing it type of styling for the driver. Yuk. LR2 is great car overall. Shame they are stopping LR models. LR buyers (like me) won't change into Discovery buyers. They are very different vehicles... So, LR 2/4 buyers, maybe it's hello Tahoe, Land Cruiser, or luxury Wrangler (if they ever build one). UPDATE: it's now over 50k miles. still going great & drives very smoothly. I've had no major mechanical issues. small stuff, for sure, but the engine and basic parts are still working. I have had the RR Evoke, the Discovery Sport, and the RR Velar as loaners. All are inferior in one way or another to the basic & outdated LR2. The Evoke is a Mini Cooper (clown car), the Discovery Sport seemed a bit "tinny" and the Velar is a sedan. If you want an SUV, buy an SUV; the Velar is not an SUV. I am hopeful that when the LR2 needs to be replaced in a few years, I can switch to the new Defender. (If not, I'll look at a Land Cruiser, Yukon/Tahoe, or maybe a fully loaded Bronco if they offer one). The boxy shape and solid construction are not present in the models I've tried at LR so far. I'm not going to go from an SUV to a sedan. I've tried a number of their sedans, and I just don't want a sedan. I want the visibility, weight, power, and functional use of an SUV. The LR2 is a great (small) SUV. I'm hopeful that the Defender will be purposeful, useful, and practical (who cares about stylish and refined). Example: if you get a flat tire on a trip to go skiing, you're going to need to change your tire, right? If you drive those RR sedans, you'll be getting the spare tire that's located under the vehicle, totally unprotected, exposed to the road hazards, plus it's really cold out - enjoy! Me? In my LR2 I just open the trunk and there's my spare tire, safe, protected, dry, and easily accessible with all the tools. That was a really smart decision decision that was amazingly practical. Putting the spare out in the cold is standard procedure, but it's absolutely not optimal or even desirable. (Look what the G wagon does. Does it put the spare on the bottom of the SUV? The case is not just for show). I've had 2 flat tires so far, so I have benefited from that design decision.
Not long after we got our LR2, we took a long road trip from Missouri to Nova Scotia(Canada). No problems to report here and that was about 3k miles of road. Our second road trip took us from Missouri to the west coast Seattle, Washington area and up to Vancouver, BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Canada. Coming back to the US through North Dakota and back to Missouri - the trip took 5600 miles! No problems to report whatsoever. This SUV can accelerate when needed even with full-cargo in the back and four occupants; eg, coming out from a Rest Area and into traffic. The braking is excellent. I really enjoy this car's performance; when it's 100F outside and you have the AC on at full blast, I don't see/feel any noticeable engine performance degradation or lag...the car just go. Reliable SUV from personal experience.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 5500 rpm
|HSE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 5500 rpm
|HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 5500 rpm
FAQ
Is the Land Rover LR2 a good car?
Is the Land Rover LR2 reliable?
Is the 2015 Land Rover LR2 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2015 Land Rover LR2?
The least-expensive 2015 Land Rover LR2 is the 2015 Land Rover LR2 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,600.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $36,600
- HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $39,100
- HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $41,700
What are the different models of Land Rover LR2?
More about the 2015 Land Rover LR2
Used 2015 Land Rover LR2 Overview
The Used 2015 Land Rover LR2 is offered in the following submodels: LR2 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2015 Land Rover LR2?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2015 Land Rover LR2 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2015 LR2 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2015 LR2.
