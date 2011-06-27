2004 Land Rover Freelander Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent on-road handling for an SUV, permanent all-wheel drive, still capable off-road.
- Tight on cargo space even with rear seats folded, V6 engine on the weak side, though ergonomically improved the interior still lacks a modern look, no side airbags.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$871 - $1,454
Edmunds' Expert Review
With less capability than true dirt runners and less of a prestige factor than BMW's X3, it's hard to make much of a case for the Freelander.
2004 Highlights
For 2004, the Freelander's exterior has been revamped with a redesigned front bumper and grille; also added are new clear lens headlamps similar to those on the Range Rover. Front and rear bumpers are now body-colored, and in back, the taillamps assume a higher position. In the cabin, the Freelander gets a revised dash, along with new instrumentation, switchgear, door trim panels and front seats. The sport-ute's list of standard equipment grows to include roof rails, tinted windows and an in-dash six-disc CD changer, while the number of available four-door trims shrinks from three to two: SE and HSE. The Freelander's five-speed automatic transmission has also been recalibrated for smoother shifting.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Land Rover Freelander.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Andrew Gates,05/17/2010
It has been almost 2 years driving this car and I really like it. A few months ago I've notice that the fuel consumption was higher than normal. I took it to the Lad Rover Dealer and they said it was the fuel pump. For my surprise, I did not have to pay for anything, since it was a recall. If you drive a 2004 Freelander, take it to the dealer to get the fuel pump replaced. I also noticed that after the fix, the gear changes are more smooth.
azetterm1,04/09/2010
After reading a lot of negative reviews on-line about the Freelander I decided to purchase one anyway, figuring that most people that wright reviews do so because they have had a problem. I was right, I have had my Land Rover for 6 months now with no problems except a dead battery, which is normal after 6 years. I checked the carfax report before I purchased the vehicle and there were no issues in the past. Some common problems that I read online were brake issues, thou I have not had any problems I upgraded the brakes anyway just to be on the safe side. Brakes warp because of heat, so I added slotted brake rotors which improve ventilation and ceramic pads which create less heat and dust.
KATHLEENC,04/29/2010
I did my homework before buying and wasn't discouraged by some of the bad reviews. Am I ever glad! It is very reliable, I have never spent less on repairs, looks great. The AWD works extremely well in Snow and I feel very safe in all weather conditions - which is important with my kids in the vehicle. Maybe some Freelander's are lemons but mine is a GEM. The other good thing about this vehicle is that it is unique - not a lot of others on the road. Excellent handling and performance.
jferguson74,06/12/2012
i bought my freelander in july of 2011 it only had 55,000 miles and got a good deal on it. only put 3,000 miles on it since i got it and have spent over $4,000 in repairs!!!!! starter, head gasket, window motor, radiator, etc! almost everything. its so hard to find someone to work on it and the parts and labor are ridiculous. once we get it out of the shop this time we are trading it in!!!! do not waste your money... it may sound like a good deal but its not worth the money and aggravation!!!
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
174 hp @ 6250 rpm
Safety
