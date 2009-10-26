Used 2005 Land Rover Freelander for Sale Near Me

I am writing this review in hopes of deterring and potential buyers from purchasing one of these horrid little automobiles. I do not own one; I am a career mechanic, and we contract with a used car lot to repair their vehicles. They have brought in a number of these Freelanders with mileage ranging from 30k to 80k, and not one of them has been saleable without at least $1k in repairs. Aside from being under powered, lazy/sloppy handling, and interior ergonomics worse than the old Ford Festiva, these things have more mechanical and electrical problems than any other model from any manufacturer. VERY expensive parts and high labor costs. Absolute JUNK!

Read more