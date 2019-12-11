Used 2012 Land Rover LR2 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 60,201 miles
$12,900
Austin Direct Auto Sales - Austin / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFT2BN9CH281090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,065 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,615$461 Below Market
Key Hyundai - Jacksonville / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BNXCH291643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,023 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,940$362 Below Market
Cobb Luxury Cars - Marietta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN7CH291437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,495
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
INCREDIBLE CONDITION! SUPER LOW MILES! 2012 Land Rover LR2 HSE with only 67k miles in absolutely amazing condition, ready for a new owner. This gorgeous LR2 is sure to be the nicest you will find anywhere. Runs and drives incredibly. Gorgeous wheels all around. The beige leather interior shows minimal, if any signs of wear. Loaded with panoramic sunroof, heated seats, navigation, and so much more this is one that is not to be missed! Financing is available as are up to 3 year warranties. Nationwide door to door delivery also available! www.VantageAutoBrick.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN7CH281815
Stock: 1A75
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,419 miles
$10,900
Haus of Imports - Lemont / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN4CH313975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,490
5 Stars Auto Sales - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN9BH223820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,688 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,977$1,729 Below Market
NY Auto Find - Massapequa / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN0BH243289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,034 miles
$12,750$1,911 Below Market
Prime Motor Group - Quincy / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BGXDH336311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,542$1,565 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / element, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / MP3 / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand: Meridian, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 10, Watts: 380, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Cornering brake control, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake diameter: 12.5, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.0, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: dual front / rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Footwell lights, Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback, Tool kit, Touch-sensitive controls, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD selector: electronic, 4WD type: full time, Axle ratio: 3.75, Center differential: mechanical, Limited slip differential: center, Body side moldings: body-color, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black surround / silver, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: tail-gate, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Window trim: black, Clock, Driver information system, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due / tire fill alert, Exterior entr
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG1DH368032
Stock: 15492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 60,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,900
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Always original with its distinctive profile, the 2011 Land Rover LR2 4WD is presented in Fuji White. Powered by a 3.2 Liter V6 that offers 230hp while matched to a durable and responsive Automatic transmission. With our Four Wheel Drive, you've got a rugged SUV that will show you a good time and make you look amazing while earning near 22mpg on the highway! Slide into this LR2 and take your place behind the leather steering wheel. With mounted cruise and audio controls, you'll have command of the road and the tunes at your fingertips just as soon as you push the button to fire up the ignition. The heated leather seats will wrap you in comfort every time you get inside while you take in the view from the sunroof. With available HD radio, Bluetooth connectivity, an auxiliary audio input jack, and a CD player connected to the premium Alpine sound system, your musical possibilities are practically endless. This Land Rover is filled with the latest in safety features including a rear parking aid, a tire-pressure monitor, ABS, traction control, stability control, brake assist, and an array of airbags! You don't want to watch someone else drive off in your Land Rover LR2. Get here before it's gone! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN7BH275379
Stock: BH275379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 81,642 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$899 Below Market
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN3BH276772
Stock: 8644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-12-2019
- 92,125 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,744$939 Below Market
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
Leather, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, Bluetooth, Navigation System.2013 Land Rover LR2 Base Gray 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Command Shift 2.0L 4-Cylinder TurbochargedClean CARFAX.Our vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BGXDH363914
Stock: 20952T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 64,162 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,997
Mercedes-Benz of Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico
2013 Land Rover LR2 Indus Silver2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic with Command Shift, 4WD, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Meridian 380 Watt AM/FM/CD Changer, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 18" 10-Spoke Sparkle Finish Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BGXDH375917
Stock: M0271A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 66,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,995$528 Below Market
Cars Of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN3BH234473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,520 miles
$14,497
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
2.0L TURBOCHARGED, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, POWER SUN/MOONROOF, HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, DUAL POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, 3.75 AXLE RATIO, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, BUMPERS: BODY-COLOR, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, HEADLIGHT CLEANING, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM: MERIDIAN, RADIO: MERIDIAN 380 WATT AM/FM/CD CHANGER, REAR FOG LIGHTS, REAR PARKING SENSORS, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, TILT STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 18" XD SERIES ALLOY RIMS, FALKEN WILD PEAK A/T 265/60/R18 TIRES!TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 2013 LAND ROVER LR2 BASE 2.0 LITER TURBOCHARGED 4/FOUR WHEEL DRIVE TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG1DH336245
Stock: PB23740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 89,840 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
SKCO Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Land Rover LR2 boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Trip Computer Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Terrain Response -inc: (5) manual settings w/adjustments to engine settings adjustments to transmission settings adjustments to suspension settings adjustments to traction settings.*This Land Rover LR2 Comes Equipped with These Options *Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel Tailgate mounted spoiler Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Strut assembly rear suspension w/lateral & longitudinal links Roll stability control (RSC) Rear windscreen wiper Rear seat center headrest Rear park distance control Rear lamps w/graphic & LED stop lamp Rear door child safety locks.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Land Rover LR2 come see us at SKCO Automotive 7410 Airport Blvd Mobile AL 36608. Just minutes away! Visit SKCO Automotive online at www.skcoautomotive.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 251-343-4488 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG0DH366031
Stock: 366031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,514 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
Lewisville Volkswagen - Lewisville / Texas
<b>Equipment</b> This small suv features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. This vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on the vehicle and drive with confidence. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this small suv is easy with the climate control system. This small suv has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2013 Land Rover LR2 embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model. Easily set your speed in the Land Rover LR2 with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. The vehicle is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. <b>Additional Information</b> * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Lewisville Volkswagen. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Certain vehicles listed may not be available, or may have different prices. Prices exclude state tax, license, document preparation fee, smog fee, and finance charges, if applicable. Vehicle option and pricing are subject to change. Prices include all dealer offers and dealer incentives. Pricing and availability varies by dealership. Please check with your dealer for more information. Prices do not include dealer charges, such as advertising, that can vary by manufacturer or region, or costs for selling, preparing, displaying or financing the vehicle. Images displayed may not be representative of the actual trim level of a vehicle. Colors shown are the most accurate representations available. However, due to the limitations of web and monitor color display, we cannot guarantee that the colors depicted will exactly match the color of the car. Information provided is believed accurate but all specifications, pricing, and availability must be confirmed in writing (directly) with the dealer to be binding. The Dealer is not responsible for any inaccuracies contained herein and by using this application you the customer acknowledge the foregoing and accept such terms. Pricing cannot be combined with any other offer, sales special, finance special or price quote. Some offers may require you to finance or lease your vehicle with Volkswagen Credit. All offers subject to credit approval. See dealer for complete details. Displayed price excludes special APR and Lease offers. **Prices include all dealer offers and dealer incentives.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG7DH361263
Stock: LPS8470A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 87,523 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000$350 Below Market
Car For Sale - Kissimmee / Florida
No pets, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BN8BH245064
Stock: CF245064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover LR2 searches:
Related Land Rover LR2 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Land Rover Defender Birmingham AL
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Fayetteville NC
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Lincoln NE
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Everett WA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Tulsa OK
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Rochester MN
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Fort Myers FL
- Used Land Rover Defender Mckinney TX
- Used Land Rover Defender Garland TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Accord 2017 Spartanburg SC
- Used Ram 1500 2018 Santa Ana CA
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento