Used 2012 Land Rover LR2 for Sale Near Me

52 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
LR2 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 52 listings
  • 2012 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR2

    60,201 miles

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2012 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR2

    54,065 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,615

    $461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR2

    77,023 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,940

    $362 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Land Rover LR2 in White
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR2

    67,515 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,495

    Details
  • 2012 Land Rover LR2 in Black
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR2

    83,419 miles

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR2 in Black
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR2

    92,125 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,490

    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR2 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR2

    69,688 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,977

    $1,729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    92,034 miles

    $12,750

    $1,911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in White
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    62,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,542

    $1,565 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR2 in White
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR2

    60,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR2 in White
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR2

    81,642 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    92,125 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,744

    $939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    64,162 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,997

    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR2

    66,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,995

    $528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    74,520 miles

    $14,497

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Red
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    89,840 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 HSE in White
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    48,514 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2011 Land Rover LR2 in Silver
    used

    2011 Land Rover LR2

    87,523 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $350 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover LR2 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 52 listings
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover LR2
  4. Used 2012 Land Rover LR2
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Land Rover
LR2
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Land Rover LR2 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings