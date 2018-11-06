Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 for Sale Near Me
- 42,220 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,997$2,513 Below Market
Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington - Huntington / New York
*Get No Payments for 90 Days This Month Only* This 2014 Land Rover Lr2 Base is offered exclusively at Empire Ford Lincoln Well Equipped with Sunroof/Moonroof, Turbocharged, Stability Control, Navigation System, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hooks, Rain Sensing Front Wipers, Rear Spoiler and Dual Climate Control. The exterior color is Bl. As a 5 Star Dealer Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington includes Complimentary 1 Year Maintenance, Complimentary Key Replacement, Complimentary Windshield Repair, Complimentary Interior/Exterior Protection, Complimentary Paintless Dent Repair, Complimentary Loaner Program, Complimentary Shuttle Service, and a Complimentary Annual 26-Point Inspection. Here are a few items you should know, price subject to change. Subject to primary lenders approval. All prices exclude tax, title, dealer fees, tags, license & DMV. Offers can not be combined. Must finance through dealer when applicable & take same day delivery. Internet specials: Sorry but we cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing. ***Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington where you are treated like royalty. * * * * *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG8EH406373
Stock: U1694T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 19,298 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,598$2,350 Below Market
Land Rover Roaring Fork - Glenwood Springs / Colorado
Step into the 2014 Land Rover LR2! Sharply rendered both inside and out, this vehicle distinguishes itself among contenders! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Top features include heated front seats, a headlight cleaning system, heated steering wheel, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG1EH414685
Stock: MEH414685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 58,064 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,990
Land Rover Fort Lauderdale - Pompano Beach / Florida
Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Loire Blue This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG7EH382762
Stock: EH382762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2020
- 31,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,985
Luxury Auto Selection - Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BGXEH417214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,510 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$23,998
CarMax Puyallup - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Puyallup / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG6EH397060
Stock: 19169618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,526 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This Loaded 2014 Land Rover LR2 HSE 4WD Luxury SUV is offered to you for sale by Trust Auto. The Land Rover LR2 HSE offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. When Land Rover created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. The LR2 HSE has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 79,526mi put on this Land Rover. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Land Rover LR2 HSE. Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Land Rover is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Land Rover LR2 HSE is in a league of its own The Land Rover LR2 HSE has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. More information about the 2014 Land Rover LR2: The 2014 Land Rover LR2 has a little more off-road capability and ruggedness than are commonly found in most other compact crossovers, this being one of its most appealing attributes. It's also quite maneuverable and easy to park, thanks to its compact size. Other reasons for picking the LR2 is its distinctive, boxy exterior, passenger- or cargo-friendly interior and extensive set of luxury features. Terrain Response and the host of electronic safety, traction and off-road aids make it a good, safe choice for whatever roads, trails or weather you might need to take on. This model sets itself apart with rugged off-road ability with luxury-grade on-road ride, sophisticated Terrain Response electronics, Distinctive look, good outward visibility, and passenger and cargo space *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BGXEH408173
Stock: P408173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 53,154 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,950$419 Below Market
Major Auto Show Inc. - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG6EH389332
Stock: 89332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,469 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$17,995
Auto Connections Of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG6EH403116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,034 miles
$12,750$1,911 Below Market
Prime Motor Group - Quincy / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BGXDH336311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,542$1,565 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / element, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / MP3 / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Premium brand: Meridian, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Total speakers: 10, Watts: 380, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Cornering brake control, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake diameter: 12.5, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.0, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: dual front / rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Footwell lights, Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback, Tool kit, Touch-sensitive controls, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD selector: electronic, 4WD type: full time, Axle ratio: 3.75, Center differential: mechanical, Limited slip differential: center, Body side moldings: body-color, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black surround / silver, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: tail-gate, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Window trim: black, Clock, Driver information system, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due / tire fill alert, Exterior entr
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG1DH368032
Stock: 15492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 92,125 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,744$939 Below Market
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
Leather, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, Bluetooth, Navigation System.2013 Land Rover LR2 Base Gray 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Command Shift 2.0L 4-Cylinder TurbochargedClean CARFAX.Our vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BGXDH363914
Stock: 20952T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 64,162 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,997
Mercedes-Benz of Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico
2013 Land Rover LR2 Indus Silver2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic with Command Shift, 4WD, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Meridian 380 Watt AM/FM/CD Changer, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 18" 10-Spoke Sparkle Finish Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BGXDH375917
Stock: M0271A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 74,520 miles
$14,497
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
2.0L TURBOCHARGED, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, POWER SUN/MOONROOF, HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, DUAL POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, 3.75 AXLE RATIO, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, BUMPERS: BODY-COLOR, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, HEADLIGHT CLEANING, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM: MERIDIAN, RADIO: MERIDIAN 380 WATT AM/FM/CD CHANGER, REAR FOG LIGHTS, REAR PARKING SENSORS, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, TILT STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 18" XD SERIES ALLOY RIMS, FALKEN WILD PEAK A/T 265/60/R18 TIRES!TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 2013 LAND ROVER LR2 BASE 2.0 LITER TURBOCHARGED 4/FOUR WHEEL DRIVE TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG1DH336245
Stock: PB23740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 89,840 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
SKCO Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Land Rover LR2 boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Trip Computer Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Terrain Response -inc: (5) manual settings w/adjustments to engine settings adjustments to transmission settings adjustments to suspension settings adjustments to traction settings.*This Land Rover LR2 Comes Equipped with These Options *Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel Tailgate mounted spoiler Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Strut assembly rear suspension w/lateral & longitudinal links Roll stability control (RSC) Rear windscreen wiper Rear seat center headrest Rear park distance control Rear lamps w/graphic & LED stop lamp Rear door child safety locks.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Land Rover LR2 come see us at SKCO Automotive 7410 Airport Blvd Mobile AL 36608. Just minutes away! Visit SKCO Automotive online at www.skcoautomotive.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 251-343-4488 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG0DH366031
Stock: 366031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,514 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
Lewisville Volkswagen - Lewisville / Texas
<b>Equipment</b> This small suv features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. This vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on the vehicle and drive with confidence. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this small suv is easy with the climate control system. This small suv has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2013 Land Rover LR2 embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model. Easily set your speed in the Land Rover LR2 with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. The vehicle is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. <b>Additional Information</b> * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Lewisville Volkswagen. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Certain vehicles listed may not be available, or may have different prices. Prices exclude state tax, license, document preparation fee, smog fee, and finance charges, if applicable. Vehicle option and pricing are subject to change. Prices include all dealer offers and dealer incentives. Pricing and availability varies by dealership. Please check with your dealer for more information. Prices do not include dealer charges, such as advertising, that can vary by manufacturer or region, or costs for selling, preparing, displaying or financing the vehicle. Images displayed may not be representative of the actual trim level of a vehicle. Colors shown are the most accurate representations available. However, due to the limitations of web and monitor color display, we cannot guarantee that the colors depicted will exactly match the color of the car. Information provided is believed accurate but all specifications, pricing, and availability must be confirmed in writing (directly) with the dealer to be binding. The Dealer is not responsible for any inaccuracies contained herein and by using this application you the customer acknowledge the foregoing and accept such terms. Pricing cannot be combined with any other offer, sales special, finance special or price quote. Some offers may require you to finance or lease your vehicle with Volkswagen Credit. All offers subject to credit approval. See dealer for complete details. Displayed price excludes special APR and Lease offers. **Prices include all dealer offers and dealer incentives.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG7DH361263
Stock: LPS8470A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 84,842 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,900
King Kars - Corinth / Mississippi
Visit www.kingkars.net to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us today to schedule your test drive.Corinth MS 662 287-8773
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR2 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG5FH422161
Stock: 19786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,880 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,995
Adi Autosport - Aurora / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG6DH334622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,866 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$15,998
Land Rover Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
2013 Land Rover LR2, located at Land Rover of Wichita. Original MSRP $41,270. Santorini Black, Almond interior. This local LR2 is equipped with the Climate Comfort package. Package options and additional features consist of Navigation, Panoramic moonroof, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, and SiriusXM radio. (subscription required)Sirius Satellite Radio & HD Radio (originally: $750.00)Santorini Black Exterior Paint (originally: $475.00)Required with selection of Santorini Black exterior paintClimate Comfort Package (originally: $1000.00)Heated front windshield; Heated front seats with two heating levels; Heated windshield washer jets; Heated steering wheel- Heated Driver Seat: multi-level heating- Heated Windshield Washer Jets- Heated Windshield- Consumer Generic Feature 0: Heated seats- Heated Steering Wheel- Heated Passenger Seat: multi-level heatingNavigation (originally: $1750.00)Hard-drive based satellite navigation system with intuitive voice control and virtual 10 CD player- Consumer Generic Feature 0: Navigation- Navigation System: navigation with voice activationKS Test Drive Delivery– All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new or used vehicle test drive delivery option for customers located in the greater Wichita metropolitan area and beyond. Test drive delivery based on schedule availability and distance. Some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details. KS Purchase Delivery – All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new or used vehicle home delivery option for customers located up to 120 miles of the selling dealership. Nationwide home delivery is available, please contact dealer for a personalized quote. Delivery availability may vary, some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALFR2BG3DH372146
Stock: 54AD457T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
