Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

This Loaded 2014 Land Rover LR2 HSE 4WD Luxury SUV is offered to you for sale by Trust Auto. The Land Rover LR2 HSE offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. When Land Rover created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. The LR2 HSE has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 79,526mi put on this Land Rover. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Land Rover LR2 HSE. Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Land Rover is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Land Rover LR2 HSE is in a league of its own The Land Rover LR2 HSE has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. More information about the 2014 Land Rover LR2: The 2014 Land Rover LR2 has a little more off-road capability and ruggedness than are commonly found in most other compact crossovers, this being one of its most appealing attributes. It's also quite maneuverable and easy to park, thanks to its compact size. Other reasons for picking the LR2 is its distinctive, boxy exterior, passenger- or cargo-friendly interior and extensive set of luxury features. Terrain Response and the host of electronic safety, traction and off-road aids make it a good, safe choice for whatever roads, trails or weather you might need to take on. This model sets itself apart with rugged off-road ability with luxury-grade on-road ride, sophisticated Terrain Response electronics, Distinctive look, good outward visibility, and passenger and cargo space *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALFR2BGXEH408173

Stock: P408173

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020