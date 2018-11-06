Used 2014 Land Rover LR2 for Sale Near Me

52 listings
LR2 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 52 listings
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    42,220 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,997

    $2,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    19,298 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,598

    $2,350 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    58,064 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in White
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    31,619 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,985

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Silver
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    32,510 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Dark Green
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    79,526 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in White
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    53,154 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,950

    $419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    47,469 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    92,034 miles

    $12,750

    $1,911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in White
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    62,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,542

    $1,565 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    92,125 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,744

    $939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    64,162 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,997

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    74,520 miles

    $14,497

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Red
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    89,840 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 HSE in White
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    48,514 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR2 HSE in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    84,842 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    47,880 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Black
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    81,866 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,998

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 52 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover LR2

Read recent reviews for the Land Rover LR2
Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
Good 2014 LR2
Rover Driver,06/11/2018
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Thus far, I’ve been impressed with the drivablity of the little car. The only issue has been with a key fob not registering to the car (even with a new battery) and the availability of service in Omaha with the local dealer. Leadtimes for service appointments are running five weeks. If new car buyers knew that the service deptartment was this far under water, i have to believe Lexus would take all of their busineess.
Report abuse
