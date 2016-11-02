Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 for Sale Near Me
- 92,034 miles
$12,750$1,911 Below Market
- 62,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,542$1,565 Below Market
- 92,125 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,744$939 Below Market
- 64,162 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,997
- 74,520 milesFive Star Dealer
$14,497
- 89,840 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
- 48,514 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
- 47,880 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,995
- 81,866 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$15,998
- 39,663 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,988
- 83,853 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,900
- 42,220 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,997$2,513 Below Market
- 19,298 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,598$2,350 Below Market
- 58,064 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,990
- 31,619 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,985
- 60,201 miles
$12,900
- 32,510 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$23,998
- 79,526 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
Tom,02/11/2016
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I have a 2013 lr2 which I bought used and its been an absolute delight to drive. Its tough in the snow and handles it with ease an expertise, easily navigating the accumulated feet of snow and ice collected on our streets here in Buffalo NY. It's got great pick up and can be described as peppy as the engine picks up pretty quickly with pretty good acceleration and passing speed. Everyone who gets inside of it is impressed by its understated class and prestige and its commanding presence. The seats are more similar to the cockpit of an airplane as you sit straight up with armrests that are similar to a planes with great visibility if the road from all windows. Despite its off road credentials, its a really smooth ride. The Bluetooth works great and its awesome not having to fool around with an aux chord. As soon as I get into the truck, it syncs and plays all of my downloaded music. It has heated seats and a heated steering wheel as well as a winter mode which automatically raises your wipers off the ceiling to avoid freezing to the windshield . For someone who doesn't want to dump the cash into a range rover, has a small family and doesn't need the 3rd row seating of the lr4 and if you don't like the newer rounded style that land rover is adopting in contrast to the classic classy boxy lines still possessed by these, then it might be a great choice. Not sure why they never caught on in the US but now as an owner, I believe it's our countries loss.
