Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 for Sale Near Me

52 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 52 listings
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    92,034 miles

    $12,750

    $1,911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in White
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    62,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,542

    $1,565 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    92,125 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,744

    $939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    64,162 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,997

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    74,520 miles
    Five Star Dealer

    $14,497

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Red
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    89,840 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 HSE in White
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2 HSE

    48,514 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    47,880 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Black
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    81,866 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2 in Black
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    39,663 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,988

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR2
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR2

    83,853 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,900

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    42,220 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,997

    $2,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    19,298 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,598

    $2,350 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    58,064 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in White
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    31,619 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,985

    Details
  • 2012 Land Rover LR2 in Gray
    used

    2012 Land Rover LR2

    60,201 miles

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Silver
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    32,510 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR2 in Dark Green
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR2

    79,526 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 52 listings
  • 4
    (100%)
Great hidden gem.
Tom,02/11/2016
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I have a 2013 lr2 which I bought used and its been an absolute delight to drive. Its tough in the snow and handles it with ease an expertise, easily navigating the accumulated feet of snow and ice collected on our streets here in Buffalo NY. It's got great pick up and can be described as peppy as the engine picks up pretty quickly with pretty good acceleration and passing speed. Everyone who gets inside of it is impressed by its understated class and prestige and its commanding presence. The seats are more similar to the cockpit of an airplane as you sit straight up with armrests that are similar to a planes with great visibility if the road from all windows. Despite its off road credentials, its a really smooth ride. The Bluetooth works great and its awesome not having to fool around with an aux chord. As soon as I get into the truck, it syncs and plays all of my downloaded music. It has heated seats and a heated steering wheel as well as a winter mode which automatically raises your wipers off the ceiling to avoid freezing to the windshield . For someone who doesn't want to dump the cash into a range rover, has a small family and doesn't need the 3rd row seating of the lr4 and if you don't like the newer rounded style that land rover is adopting in contrast to the classic classy boxy lines still possessed by these, then it might be a great choice. Not sure why they never caught on in the US but now as an owner, I believe it's our countries loss.
