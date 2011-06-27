Vehicle overview

As Land Rovers have made the migration from the untamed African plains to the civilized highways and boulevards of the cities, these go-anywhere terrain-chomping behemoths have had to adapt to their new surroundings. The larger of the Land Rover species have become like game trophies for the well-to-do with great success, but what about the more budget-conscious buyer who desires a bit of status when conquering the local shopping mall?

The 2010 Land Rover LR2 attempts to fill the brand's entry-level position by delivering the luxury, prestige and off-road prowess of the brand's flagship models in a more city-oriented and pocketbook-friendly package. Developed at a time when then-parent company Ford ran the show, the LR2 shares some mechanical bits with a couple Volvo products. But you'd never know it, as the LR2 still embodies Land Rover's off-road heritage with 8.3 inches of ground clearance, standard all-wheel-drive and plenty of electronic aids to help navigate treacherous terrain.

As with other Land Rovers, the LR2 can also soak up potholes with ease while the comfortable passenger compartment remains undisturbed. However, these positive attributes are outweighed by a variety of faults. Sluggish acceleration is one of them, the main culprit being a combination of a heavy 2-ton curb weight and a modest 230-horsepower engine. The LR2's off-road bias also limits its handling capabilities on the pavement, which is probably where it's going to spend most of its time. Finally, the cabin is more utilitarian than luxurious, and its cargo capacity is less than many competing luxury crossovers provide.

To its credit, Land Rover employed the small luxury crossover formula way before most other luxury brands, starting with its original Freelander and now the LR2. Unfortunately, most other newer models have surpassed the 2010 Land Rover LR2 in terms of all-around competence. Unless your driveway looks like a motocross track, you would be better served by more well-rounded choices like the Acura RDX, Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes GLK-Class and Volvo XC60.