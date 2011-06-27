  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover LR2
  4. Used 2010 Land Rover LR2
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2010 Land Rover LR2 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent off-road capabilities for a car-based SUV, comfortable ride, roomy cabin.
  • Mediocre performance for a luxury-brand SUV, modest handling on pavement, mundane interior design, some subpar interior materials, below-average cargo capacity.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Land Rover LR2 for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Estimate
$4,541 - $6,358
Used LR2 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Land Rover LR2 impresses us with its off-road capabilities, but falls short of other luxury crossovers in terms of performance, handling, cargo space and cabin quality.

Vehicle overview

As Land Rovers have made the migration from the untamed African plains to the civilized highways and boulevards of the cities, these go-anywhere terrain-chomping behemoths have had to adapt to their new surroundings. The larger of the Land Rover species have become like game trophies for the well-to-do with great success, but what about the more budget-conscious buyer who desires a bit of status when conquering the local shopping mall?

The 2010 Land Rover LR2 attempts to fill the brand's entry-level position by delivering the luxury, prestige and off-road prowess of the brand's flagship models in a more city-oriented and pocketbook-friendly package. Developed at a time when then-parent company Ford ran the show, the LR2 shares some mechanical bits with a couple Volvo products. But you'd never know it, as the LR2 still embodies Land Rover's off-road heritage with 8.3 inches of ground clearance, standard all-wheel-drive and plenty of electronic aids to help navigate treacherous terrain.

As with other Land Rovers, the LR2 can also soak up potholes with ease while the comfortable passenger compartment remains undisturbed. However, these positive attributes are outweighed by a variety of faults. Sluggish acceleration is one of them, the main culprit being a combination of a heavy 2-ton curb weight and a modest 230-horsepower engine. The LR2's off-road bias also limits its handling capabilities on the pavement, which is probably where it's going to spend most of its time. Finally, the cabin is more utilitarian than luxurious, and its cargo capacity is less than many competing luxury crossovers provide.

To its credit, Land Rover employed the small luxury crossover formula way before most other luxury brands, starting with its original Freelander and now the LR2. Unfortunately, most other newer models have surpassed the 2010 Land Rover LR2 in terms of all-around competence. Unless your driveway looks like a motocross track, you would be better served by more well-rounded choices like the Acura RDX, Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes GLK-Class and Volvo XC60.

2010 Land Rover LR2 models

The 2010 Land Rover LR2 is categorized as a small luxury crossover SUV that is available in one trim level: HSE. Standard features includes 19-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, foglights, a dual-panel sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, automatic xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, perforated leather seats, power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition/entry, a trip computer and a nine-speaker Alpine stereo with a six-CD/MP3 changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

Options are grouped into several packages. The HSE Plus package adds heated exterior mirrors, adaptive headlights, driver seat memory, Bluetooth and satellite and HD radio. Stepping up to the HSE LUX package gets you the above equipment plus a navigation system and an upgraded 13-speaker surround-sound system with a rear seat headphone module. Other options include the Style pack, which consists of a variety of exterior enhancements and the Climate Control package that adds a heated windshield, heated washer jets and heated front seats. In addition, 18-inch wheels are available as a stand-alone option.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Land Rover LR2 returns largely unchanged, except for a reorganization of optional packages.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Land Rover LR2 is powered by a 3.2-liter inline-6 that produces 230 hp and 234 pound-feet of torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. At our test track, the LR2 turned-in a 0-60-mph time of 9.3 seconds, which is quite a bit slower than some competitors -- no doubt a byproduct of its heavy 4,300-pound curb weight. This weight also negatively affects fuel economy, as the LR2 manages to only achieve an EPA-estimated 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined.

The LR2 lives up to Land Rover's off-road heritage with its ability to navigate unpaved terrain, but it is more focused on taming city streets and highways. The all-wheel-drive system directs most of the engine's power to the front wheels, sending some drive to the rear wheels only when off-road conditions dictate. The lack of low-range gearing keeps the LR2 from dominating more serious off-road obstacles, but the Terrain Response system helps to compensate by optimizing engine, transmission, center differential and assorted systems to increase mobility in four user-selectable conditions: General Driving, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts and Sand.

Safety

The 2010 Land Rover LR2 comes with a decent complement of safety features that includes antilock brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, roll stability control, hill descent control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver's knee airbag.

Driving

The 2010 LR2's smooth, luxurious ride is typical for a Land Rover. In terms of performance, though, the LR2 struggles to keep up with the competition. Acceleration is on the slow end, the steering is uncommunicative and the suspension suffers from pronounced body roll when cornering. The brakes are capable and have a solid pedal feel, but when used aggressively, the front end tends to nose down quite dramatically. The 2010 Land Rover LR2 does manage to best the competition when it comes to off-road performance, however. Its decent ground clearance, long suspension travel and electronic aids combine to give the LR2 the ability to explore terrain that most other luxury SUVs would fear to tread upon.

Interior

As is typical for all current Land Rovers, the entry-level LR2 surrounds occupants with plenty of supple leathers and rich wood trim, but unlike the others, some materials are merely average and fall short of our expectations for a luxury SUV. An upright seating position up front provides plenty of legroom and headroom for larger adults, though some may find the low-mounted rear bench a tad uncomfortable. From the driver seat, the instruments and controls are a bit busy and hard to read at a glance, but the optional navigation system is mercifully simple and easy to operate. Cargo space comes up short against the competition, allowing for only 27 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 59 cubes with the seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Land Rover LR2.

5(57%)
4(14%)
3(29%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Expensive Electronics Repairs
Bob DeBenedittis,02/15/2016
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
I've had this vehicle since May of 2011. Loved it until August of 2015 when electronic problems started. 1st the fuel gauge/range display would fluctuate from accurate to immediately dropping to E/0 miles of range, then go back and forth. When check engine light came on, time to get service. Only dealer could do the work and at about $3000. Two months later, seat belt and airbag warning light come on, back to dealer. Diagnosis: faulty sensor in seat, seat needs to be replaced at cost of $1600. Totally unacceptable, I'm looking to sell and get something more reliable.
Great SUV for the price
varnergirl,11/15/2013
I have previously owned a GMC Acadia, went down to a loaded Nissan Rogue to save on gas mileage, BAD DECISION. We just purchased the pre owned LR2 HSE and I am more than pleased. No, it is not as spacious as the Acadia, but drives like a pure luxury car. The gas mileage has been better than expected. In comparison to the price of the loaded Rogue we well overpaid for, this vehicle feels more stable and quiet frankly is worth every penny. I love the safety features and the ride. Land Rover made an affordable alternative for the Middle Class. Always check your options on a nice pre-owned vehicle you love before settling for a new vehicle you hope will grow on you.
1st Land Rover
bobdb,07/05/2011
I've had it for 2 months and love this suv. It was a loaner car w/1200 miles so I got it very cheap, just under $26K. Great size, smooth quiet ride. Mileage isn't what I'd like, about 15 local, close to 25 hwy. Not as good as my Jetta, but better than my Tahoe.
New
LR2 Owner,07/07/2010
I have had my LR2 for a few days now and drove it from New Jersey to Florida and me and my wife are very happy. I have owned 8 cars in the past 10 years and this one is nice! I bought the car with 2000 miles on it and put about 1000 on it during our drive down. Don't listen to all the BS people put on here about how bad it is. Go Google the number one reliable car "Honda accord" and add problems into the search and you will see bad stuff. All cars have problems. The Landrover line of cars are nice and built solid. All newer cars have electrical issues and if you don't like it then purchase an antique car.
See all 7 reviews of the 2010 Land Rover LR2
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2010 Land Rover LR2 features & specs
More about the 2010 Land Rover LR2

Used 2010 Land Rover LR2 Overview

The Used 2010 Land Rover LR2 is offered in the following submodels: LR2 SUV. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Land Rover LR2?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Land Rover LR2s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Land Rover LR2 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Land Rover LR2.

Can't find a used 2010 Land Rover LR2s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover LR2 for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,993.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,567.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover LR2 for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,290.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,493.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Land Rover LR2?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover LR2 lease specials

Related Used 2010 Land Rover LR2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles