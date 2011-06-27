Don't buy the car ever. No matter how little or simple the part it is outrageous in cost. The design and quality of the materials is poor. In a short time I have had to replace the starter, brake light switch, all of the tires, all of the pads, the HDC switch, mass air flow sensor, intake manifold upper because the plastic plenum lever inside broke like it does for literally all of the freelander models, battery, Starter, grounding straps from engine to chassis, fuel pump, fuel filter, the rear cargo door wont open, the drivers side rear window wont open, the sun roof motor has failed, the entire coolant system because all of the lines are brittle plastic that shatters at the slightest touch, the thermostat housing underneath the intake lowers because that too is brittle plastic and cracks frequently, the purge valve solenoid, multiple vacuum lines. valve cover gaskets, oil filter, coolant expansion tank, the plastic radiator that gets brittle because as everyone knows freelanders overheat and run hot. This is all below 100k miles and no rough driving with standard maintenance. the placement of pretty much every part is insane and appears to be designed to fail and be impossible to replace. The vehicle hold value like a leaky sieve, O2 sensors replaced. And to top it all off the ECU has to be replaced and the new ECU has to be programed

Read more