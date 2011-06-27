2005 Land Rover Freelander Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent on-road handling for an SUV, permanent all-wheel drive, still capable off-road.
- Expensive for a compact SUV, tight on cargo space, V6 engine on the weak side, no side airbags, SE3's hard top is hard to install.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,811 - $2,928
Edmunds' Expert Review
With less capability than true dirt runners and less of a prestige factor than BMW's X3, it's hard to make much of a case for the Freelander.
2005 Highlights
The HSE trim level is history, leaving only the SE four-door, and the SE3 two-door. A new premium package includes last year's HSE content at an overall lower price. The SE receives a power sunroof, foglights and a full-size spare tire as standard equipment.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Land Rover Freelander.
Most helpful consumer reviews
NJB,10/26/2009
I am writing this review in hopes of deterring and potential buyers from purchasing one of these horrid little automobiles. I do not own one; I am a career mechanic, and we contract with a used car lot to repair their vehicles. They have brought in a number of these Freelanders with mileage ranging from 30k to 80k, and not one of them has been saleable without at least $1k in repairs. Aside from being under powered, lazy/sloppy handling, and interior ergonomics worse than the old Ford Festiva, these things have more mechanical and electrical problems than any other model from any manufacturer. VERY expensive parts and high labor costs. Absolute JUNK!
Bubbles,05/27/2010
This is the first car I financed in order to buy this car last minute, I had to scramble to get it. Within the same month of buying it, I had 2 take it back to the dealership because the car wouldn't start, they fixed it then couple of weeks later the temp gauge started lighting up. They looked at it 2x, first stating coolant level down, then claiming the cap containing coolant needed to be replaced, now after 2 wks temp gauge still light red. I then took it to Land Rover dealer and they also recommended engine replacement to the tune of $10k. I was shocked, depressed, and felt like someone just really took advantage of me. I GOT GOTTEN!!
Jonathan,05/26/2016
SE 4dr AWD SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5A)
Don't buy the car ever. No matter how little or simple the part it is outrageous in cost. The design and quality of the materials is poor. In a short time I have had to replace the starter, brake light switch, all of the tires, all of the pads, the HDC switch, mass air flow sensor, intake manifold upper because the plastic plenum lever inside broke like it does for literally all of the freelander models, battery, Starter, grounding straps from engine to chassis, fuel pump, fuel filter, the rear cargo door wont open, the drivers side rear window wont open, the sun roof motor has failed, the entire coolant system because all of the lines are brittle plastic that shatters at the slightest touch, the thermostat housing underneath the intake lowers because that too is brittle plastic and cracks frequently, the purge valve solenoid, multiple vacuum lines. valve cover gaskets, oil filter, coolant expansion tank, the plastic radiator that gets brittle because as everyone knows freelanders overheat and run hot. This is all below 100k miles and no rough driving with standard maintenance. the placement of pretty much every part is insane and appears to be designed to fail and be impossible to replace. The vehicle hold value like a leaky sieve, O2 sensors replaced. And to top it all off the ECU has to be replaced and the new ECU has to be programed
none61,07/04/2013
Purchased from dealer with 28K miles. Spends most of it's time in the shop. Was told the engine needs to be replaced at 55K miles. Land Rover mechanic says its junk.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Land Rover Freelander features & specs
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
174 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
174 hp @ 6250 rpm
Safety
Related Used 2005 Land Rover Freelander info
