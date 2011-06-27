I enjoy my Renegade, but it just seems to be lacking a little bit in nearly every area besides the infotainment system. First off I got a great deal on mine, well below MSRP with an extended warranty, my payments are right where I want them, and its overall affordable. Comfortable ride overall, front seats are comfy, nice support, and feel nice and of good quality in general. Headroom is in abundance. Back seat isn't too bad if you are not as big as I am(5'10, 220lbs), HOWEVER, if you have a rear facing car seat, the fit is EXTREMELY tight. I have a Graco click connect that just clicks into a base that doesn't leave the car, since I am as big as I am I have the front seat pushed all the way back, this causes the car seat to just barely get in. Rear seats however do fold down nicely and easily for extra cargo space if needed. Trunk cargo is meh, I can fit groceries in it no problem if I am not picking up my usual 35lb bag of dog food that day. The mileage is horrendous. I purchased the 6 speed manual due to the complaints I read about the auto on numerous sites, est. 24/31 MPG with the 1.4 Turbo 6spd. yeah, 24/31 if you push it 1/4 of the way there. If I drive cautiously and slow I can get 21.8mpg according to the dash readout, however when I do the math myself it is more like 20.2 MPG, freeway MAYBE 28, MAYBE! I reset my MPG and mileage counter on the freeway going 65 in a 65MPH zone so it was fresh, no shifting, no accelerating or braking, I was getting 28MPG on the dot, not 31. I watched my current MPG and it was around 28, if I went 55 in a 65, I would get the quoted 31. So whoever did the testing for the sticker mileage is in my opinion a jackass. First to second gear feels extremely sloppy, to make sure it wasn't mine I went to another dealer and test drove 3 more, all same issue, 1st to 2nd sloppier than a soup sandwich, 2-3, 3-4, and so forth nice and smooth, on all of them that I drove. For a 1.4L turbo, it just seems way lacking in performance for the mileage I get, It isn't bad, but I am sure there are quite a few better options out there. So you might be asking why did I buy this damned thing? Well, its ride is smooth, it was in my price range, insurance was cheap, it does every job I need it to do, all the stuff I wanted and none of the stuff I didn't. Like navigation, heated seats, leather(in AZ, yuck!), 4x4, none of this I didn't want and it was hard finding one that had bluetooth, BU camera, USB, cloth, white with non black interior, and a manual without those things. What would I improve on this car? Extra 2-4" legroom in front AND back seats, extra few inches in trunk, a smoother 1-2 gear shift, honest mileage ratings. Best part about this vehicle? Interior is AMAZING! Infotainment system is extremely easy to use, easy to set up, easy to adjust things on the fly, steering wheel controls only make it 10 times easier. UPDATE 8/13/2018: The mileage has increased to about 26.4 where half is freeway half is city driving. The vehicle so far seems to be pretty durable and reliable. The shift from 1-2 is still sloppier than a $2 whore. Still believe that a couple extra inches of legroom is needed. UPDATE 2/13/2019: My average MPG is now about 27.3 for the 26000 miles on it. So not too shabby. However I have come across a crappy realization that the fix-a-flat/air compressor that comes with it is absolute junk and completely unreliable. If you do purchase this, get the factory tire kit with the jack, tire, and lug wrench(car doesn't come with any of those). The caps on the lug bolts are easily stripped and destroyed, almost no retailer carries lug bolts in stock, gotta go to a dealership or online. The car does have a heavy vibration when freshly started in the morning. This isn't new, but it feels like its getting worse. Auto shops find nothing wrong and dealership claims everything is normal and that is to be expected. I still do wish there were some extra inches of leg room. I have kept up with all maintenance on the car, and besides the lack of a tire kit which put me in a huge bind since the compressor failed midway of its first use, it seems pretty reliable.

