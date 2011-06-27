  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Renegade
  4. Used 2016 Jeep Renegade
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(101)
Appraise this car

2016 Jeep Renegade Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of character
  • agile handling
  • plenty of easy-to-use technology features
  • best-in-class off-road capability for Trailhawk model.
  • Middling fuel economy
  • confused and clunky automatic transmission
  • tight rear-seat legroom
  • limited cargo capacity
  • intrusive wind noise.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Jeep Renegade for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
List Price Range
$11,222 - $25,000
Used Renegade for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Jeep Renegade certainly isn't the first carlike Jeep, but it's the first one to prove that Jeep styling and playfulness can translate successfully to a subcompact crossover. It's rewarding to drive, yet still practical.

Vehicle overview

When the Renegade debuted last year, some Jeep enthusiasts and critics were concerned about whether a subcompact crossover could (or should) wear the badge of a manufacturer built on a reputation of unquestionable off-road capability. Jeep's track record of building underwhelming small crossovers (see Compass and Patriot) certainly contributed to the skepticism. But with several road tests under our belts and a long-term Renegade Trailhawk in our fleet, we can happily report that those fears are unfounded. The 2016 Jeep Renegade is a fine subcompact crossover SUV that has an abundance of character, is easy to drive and can surpass the competition when the road gets rocky.

On-road, the distinctively styled Renegade is a peach. The ride is well-cushioned, with the suspension doing an admirable job of soaking up bumps and potholes. Jeep's intuitive infotainment system is placed front and center in an attractive cabin highlighted by plenty of headroom. The Trailhawk version's ride quality is a little more rough-and-tumble, but in compensation it provides off-road abilities that are unmatched in this segment and even in the compact crossover market. Indeed, when we put a Trailhawk on our RTI ramp (designed to measure maximum suspension articulation), we found it scored better than a Cherokee Trailhawk and Land Rover Discovery Sport. Part of that is thanks to the Renegade's small footprint, which also makes it a cinch to place on the road, navigate tight streets or park in crowded lots.


Subcompact crossover SUVs are getting more popular, and Jeep's 2016 Renegade is one of the best available.

If you're looking for a solid all-round subcompact crossover, however, there are a few things that keep the Renegade from being at the top of its class. Neither of its two available engines is all that great. The base turbocharged four-cylinder is OK but only comes paired with a manual transmission, while the bigger 2.4-liter engine posts just class-average acceleration and below-average fuel economy. Inside, legroom in the second row is at a premium and should be reserved for short trips as not to fatigue your passengers. A small cargo area further reduces the Renegade's capacity as a road trip vehicle full of people and luggage.

The subcompact market is heating up, with new entrants coming onto market every year. We do like the 2016 Mazda CX-3. It's a fun, sporty alternative that boasts one of the most powerful engines in the class. Similarly light-footed and powerful is the Nissan Juke, but its interior is not nearly as roomy. Conversely, the 2016 Honda HR-V is easier to live with thanks to its versatile cargo area, but isn't as sporty. There's also the 2016 Fiat 500X, which is mechanically related to the Renegade and therefore shares similar pros and cons, or the bigger 2016 Subaru Crosstrek, which is the only vehicle among these rivals that offers some enhanced off-road capability.

It's a diverse group, to be sure, but the 2016 Jeep Renegade could be a compelling pick if a sense of fun and genuine off-road ability are high on your wish list.

2016 Jeep Renegade models

The 2016 Jeep Renegade is a five-passenger subcompact crossover SUV offered in four trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk.

Standard equipment on the Sport model includes 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, power windows and locks, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a height-adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with an auxiliary jack and a USB port.

The Latitude adds alloy wheels, roof rails, foglights, automatic headlights, heated power-adjustable outside mirrors, body-colored door handles and mirrors, air-conditioning, ambient LED lighting, a fold-flat front passenger seat, cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Electronic additions consist of a rearview camera, the Uconnect control interface with 5.0-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice commands, an additional USB port and a six-speaker audio system.

The Limited gets 18-inch wheels, dual exhaust tips, automatic wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded driver information display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote engine start, a 115-volt power outlet, leather upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a leather-wrapped shift knob and a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat with pass-through.

Most AWD Jeep Renegades will fare adequately in the dirt, but get the Trailhawk for the best off-road performance.

The off-road-oriented Trailhawk comes with four-wheel drive, hill descent control, a raised suspension, tow hooks and underbody skid plates. In addition to the Latitude's equipment it also has 17-inch alloy wheels and all-terrain tires, unique exterior accents, automatic wipers, a full-size spare, an upgraded driver information display, a 115-volt power outlet, premium cloth upholstery, red interior stitching, a leather-wrapped shift knob and a removable cargo floor panel.

Many of the Limited model's standard features are offered for the Latitude and Trailhawk via option packages. Over and above that, buyers can opt for a package that includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, HD radio and Uconnect Access (includes extra safety features, a WiFi hotspot and voice texting). Two safety packages are also offered. A Safety and Security package comes with a blind spot monitoring system and rear cross-traffic alerts, while the Advanced Technology package adds a lane departure warning system, lane keeping assist, rear parking sensors and forward collision and braking systems.

Manually removable sunroofs can be ordered on all Renegades. Except on the Sport model, the front sunroof can also be power-operated. Keyless ignition and entry is available for the Latitude and Limited, as is a Beats nine-speaker audio system. A tow package is available on all but the Sport trim.

2016 Highlights

For the Jeep Renegade's sophomore year, the nine-speaker premium audio option is now a Beats-branded unit. New automatic wipers are optional on the Latitude trim and standard on Limited and Trailhawk versions. The nifty removable cargo light/flashlight on the Limited and Trailhawk has been dropped.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Jeep Renegade is offered with one of two available engines. The base engine, which is standard in the Sport and Latitude models, is a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 160 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. It comes with a six-speed manual transmission.

Optional for the Sport and Latitude and standard for Limited and Trailhawk models is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 180 hp and 175 lb-ft of torque. It is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. All Renegades can be either front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive except the Trailhawk, which is 4WD only.

In Edmunds testing, a Jeep Renegade Latitude with 4WD and the 2.4-liter engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds, which is about average for a subcompact crossover SUV. Heavier by roughly 200 pounds, the Renegade Trailhawk recorded an average acceleration time of 9.7 seconds based on two different test vehicles.

EPA-estimated fuel economy has not been released for the 2016 Jeep Renegade, but we don't expect the numbers to change much from the last year. With the turbocharged 1.4-liter engine, the Renegade achieves fuel economy of 27 mpg combined (24/31) in both front- and four-wheel drive configurations. The 2.4-liter engine with front-wheel drive is rated at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway); the four-wheel-drive powertrain earns 24 mpg combined (21/29). This is OK, though most rivals provide better fuel economy.

All 4WD Renegades have selectable drive modes for different terrains. The Renegade Trailhawk has a more advanced 4WD system that has enhanced low-speed off-road gearing and an extra drive mode.

When equipped with the Trailer Tow package, the Renegade with 4WD and the 2.4-liter engine can tow up to 2,000 pounds.

Safety

The 2016 Jeep Renegade comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, driver knee airbag, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and hill start assist. A rearview camera is optional for the Sport and standard on all other trims. Two safety-oriented packages are available that add a blind spot monitoring system, a rear cross-path alert system, a lane departure warning system, lane keeping assist, a frontal collision warning system and rear parking sensors.

Uconnect Access uses embedded cellular technology to provide emergency and roadside assistance, remote door locking and stolen vehicle location services.

In our brake testing, a Jeep Renegade Latitude stopped from 60 mph in just 116 feet, which is excellent for its class. A Renegade Trailhawk, largely because of its specialized tires, required a much longer 135 feet to stop from 60 mph.

Driving

Both of the 2016 Jeep Renegade's engines make similar power output, so your choice hinges more on what kind of character and transmission you want. The 1.4 delivers its power in a smoother manner, feels sportier and comes with an easy-to-shift manual transmission. In comparison, the 2.4-liter engine feels and sounds coarser during hard acceleration, but its stronger low-rpm torque means it's more powerful and responsive from a stop or at low speeds. The nine-speed automatic transmission is smooth and keeps engine rpm low for maximum highway cruising mpg, but can also make clunky gearchanges at low speeds (as in when stuck in traffic), along with slow downshifts for highway passing.

How the Renegade drives is largely decided by the suspension setup. The front-wheel-drive versions sit the lowest and are therefore the sportiest. In fact, the Renegade's small size and quick, direct steering make front-drive versions feel very carlike. Four-wheel-drive models sit an inch higher, and the Trailhawk adds another 0.8 inch to the ride height. That adds some more body lean around turns and some bounce to the ride, but the Renegade never feels unstable or harsh. The added ride height also gives the Renegade some genuine off-road prowess. The Trailhawk is the clear choice for off-roading, as unique front and rear fascias improve the approach and departure angles, skid plates protect the undercarriage and all-terrain tires add loose-surface grip.

Interior

It may be the entry-level Jeep, but the Renegade doesn't feel that way from the driver seat. Although a bare-bones Sport does without air-conditioning and cruise control, most Renegades come pretty well equipped and have soft-touch materials for the dash and armrests. Jeep has also given the Renegade's interior some extra character via a smattering of Jeep-themed logos and designs.

The Uconnect system is also better than most infotainment systems. The upgraded 6.5-inch touchscreen is responsive and feature-packed. It also offers access to the Yelp local search and Uconnect Access apps on owners' smartphones. Uconnect Access offers text-to-speech and speech-to-text capability, both of which work quite well, plus remote locking and starting and, for an additional fee, WiFi hotspot capability. The Limited model also comes with an attractive display in the instrument cluster that shows enhanced trip computer information.

The available 6.5-inch touchscreen features the easy-to-use Uconnect interface.

While the Renegade is short, it is exceptionally wide for its size, which gives it some useful interior space for passengers and their cargo. The upright design provides lots of headroom, and front seat occupants have plenty of legroom. Legroom gets tight for rear passengers, but three-across seating is possible thanks to the exceptional width. The rear cargo area offers 50.8 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded down, and 18.5 cubic feet with the seats up. Those figures beat the Chevrolet Trax, but they are bested by the Honda HR-V and Kia Soul. The Renegade's two opaque "My Sky" roof panels can be removed (if ordered that way), but they also gobble up some of the already limited cargo space and add a noticeable amount of wind noise. We suggest going without them unless you absolutely must have sunny sky access.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Jeep Renegade.

5(27%)
4(24%)
3(15%)
2(11%)
1(23%)
3.2
101 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 101 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Could have been better
Matt,08/12/2016
Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I enjoy my Renegade, but it just seems to be lacking a little bit in nearly every area besides the infotainment system. First off I got a great deal on mine, well below MSRP with an extended warranty, my payments are right where I want them, and its overall affordable. Comfortable ride overall, front seats are comfy, nice support, and feel nice and of good quality in general. Headroom is in abundance. Back seat isn't too bad if you are not as big as I am(5'10, 220lbs), HOWEVER, if you have a rear facing car seat, the fit is EXTREMELY tight. I have a Graco click connect that just clicks into a base that doesn't leave the car, since I am as big as I am I have the front seat pushed all the way back, this causes the car seat to just barely get in. Rear seats however do fold down nicely and easily for extra cargo space if needed. Trunk cargo is meh, I can fit groceries in it no problem if I am not picking up my usual 35lb bag of dog food that day. The mileage is horrendous. I purchased the 6 speed manual due to the complaints I read about the auto on numerous sites, est. 24/31 MPG with the 1.4 Turbo 6spd. yeah, 24/31 if you push it 1/4 of the way there. If I drive cautiously and slow I can get 21.8mpg according to the dash readout, however when I do the math myself it is more like 20.2 MPG, freeway MAYBE 28, MAYBE! I reset my MPG and mileage counter on the freeway going 65 in a 65MPH zone so it was fresh, no shifting, no accelerating or braking, I was getting 28MPG on the dot, not 31. I watched my current MPG and it was around 28, if I went 55 in a 65, I would get the quoted 31. So whoever did the testing for the sticker mileage is in my opinion a jackass. First to second gear feels extremely sloppy, to make sure it wasn't mine I went to another dealer and test drove 3 more, all same issue, 1st to 2nd sloppier than a soup sandwich, 2-3, 3-4, and so forth nice and smooth, on all of them that I drove. For a 1.4L turbo, it just seems way lacking in performance for the mileage I get, It isn't bad, but I am sure there are quite a few better options out there. So you might be asking why did I buy this damned thing? Well, its ride is smooth, it was in my price range, insurance was cheap, it does every job I need it to do, all the stuff I wanted and none of the stuff I didn't. Like navigation, heated seats, leather(in AZ, yuck!), 4x4, none of this I didn't want and it was hard finding one that had bluetooth, BU camera, USB, cloth, white with non black interior, and a manual without those things. What would I improve on this car? Extra 2-4" legroom in front AND back seats, extra few inches in trunk, a smoother 1-2 gear shift, honest mileage ratings. Best part about this vehicle? Interior is AMAZING! Infotainment system is extremely easy to use, easy to set up, easy to adjust things on the fly, steering wheel controls only make it 10 times easier. UPDATE 8/13/2018: The mileage has increased to about 26.4 where half is freeway half is city driving. The vehicle so far seems to be pretty durable and reliable. The shift from 1-2 is still sloppier than a $2 whore. Still believe that a couple extra inches of legroom is needed. UPDATE 2/13/2019: My average MPG is now about 27.3 for the 26000 miles on it. So not too shabby. However I have come across a crappy realization that the fix-a-flat/air compressor that comes with it is absolute junk and completely unreliable. If you do purchase this, get the factory tire kit with the jack, tire, and lug wrench(car doesn't come with any of those). The caps on the lug bolts are easily stripped and destroyed, almost no retailer carries lug bolts in stock, gotta go to a dealership or online. The car does have a heavy vibration when freshly started in the morning. This isn't new, but it feels like its getting worse. Auto shops find nothing wrong and dealership claims everything is normal and that is to be expected. I still do wish there were some extra inches of leg room. I have kept up with all maintenance on the car, and besides the lack of a tire kit which put me in a huge bind since the compressor failed midway of its first use, it seems pretty reliable.
Happy Camper...
Happy Camper!,09/04/2016
Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I purchased a Jeep Renegade and absolutely love it! Everything I needed in an SUV is completely in the Jeep. I just use mine for casual use around town and at the beach. It is comfortable, easy to get in and out of and has lots of room for a smaller SUV. Jeep did a bit of "overkill" with the Jeep symbol throughout the vehicle, but it didn't distract me from purchasing it. If your looking for something fun, easy to drive, dependable, then this is for you. Two Thumbs Up!
I LOVE THIS CAR!!!!
DCoutdoorsGirl,10/02/2016
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I did what most of my family and friends would describe as an insane amount of research before I purchased this car. I had a 2009 Ford Escape, which I absolutely LOVED and bought when I first moved down here to DC 5 years ago. A co-worker offered a good price, and I wanted 4WD so enough said, I needed a new car. I opted for the Renegade after I saw about 7 hours of reviews on YouTube and took into consideration the size for living in the city, and the capabilities for when I won't live here anymore. It looks terrific at off-roading and is a nice, boxy shape, even a bit smaller than my Escape. I don't like the swoopy new SUV's that really aren't adventure-capable. The Latitude 4x4 was in the price point I needed, including all the features I wanted (power sunroof, heated seats (and steering wheel!), temp spare tire). The slightly smaller size is better for street parking for the time being, and the back-up cam is a pretty sweet feature. Although I only bought the car yesterday, I wanted it enough to fly up to Boston to get it (from DC) and I drove it down here last night and spent all day in it today. All 8 hours yesterday were comfortable, and the windshield rain sensors are incredible. It was super safe driving in the dark on the highway in the rain. An avid camper, hiker, and adventurer, I know this car will handle everything I need: Assateague over-sand days at the beach, and winter camping in Pennsylvania snow-covered forests. I will update this review after I've done a few of those activities. DISCLAIMER::: In my "insane" research and in chatting with a few people I saw on the street with a Renegade, I gathered that the automatic transmission lacks mojo on the pickup. That's why I opted for the manual / stick shift. I have had ZERO problems with that getting from Boston to DC and dealing with ridiculous DC drivers. It's quite zippy. The fuel economy is about the same as my 4cyl. 2wd Escape, which is really nice because I do commute to my job every day, and it's nice to know that for my weekend adventures I won't be blowing through cash on gas. Overall the Latitude 4x4 is packed with what I'd call Varsity features for a pretty good deal. If anyone else is ditching an old Escape looking for a new adventure vehicle and doesn't have a $50K budget for a Grand Cherokee, the Renegade is seriously worth considering. I did consider buying a used Grand Cherokee and still opted for the new Renegade. The features and the newness for the same cost are totally worth it.
It's good enough for Bruce Wayne...and me.
Blane,07/25/2016
Justice Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Most of the reviews I've seen have been completely unhelpful to anyone. It seems as if many people were expecting diesel gas mileage and a powerhouse engine. It's a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine. The sticker clearly stated 21-29 mpg. So far it looks to be on the mid to high side of that range. I bought this for myself at the same type as buying my wife a 2016 Cherokee 75th Anniversary. She wanted the luxury, I wanted fun and sporty. This Batman-themed Jeep came fully loaded with a Power/Manual SkyView moon roof, 6.5" UConnect system equipped with Navigation, Rear Backup Camera and all the bells and whistles (wi-fi as well). Multiple USB ports were a welcome sight. The design of the windows makes for fewer blind spots than I had expected (also included window tinting). The rear legroom is not nearly as poor as people make it out to be and the seats are extremely comfortable. The steering wheel is tilting and telescoping and has a great feel to it. This Jeep handles smoothly and hugs the road very well. A couple of nice added bonuses that I didn't expect but will likely get some use are the inclusion of the towing package as well as the Jeep being 4&4 (snow, sand, mud). All the accents including the badging are in black as well as the wheels. Most of the interior accents are in black as well. I've not had it long but I'm in love with my first ever Jeep vehicle.
See all 101 reviews of the 2016 Jeep Renegade
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Jeep Renegade features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Jeep Renegade

Used 2016 Jeep Renegade Overview

The Used 2016 Jeep Renegade is offered in the following submodels: Renegade SUV. Available styles include Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Justice Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Jeep Renegade?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Jeep Renegade trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk is priced between $14,707 and$25,000 with odometer readings between 11899 and92034 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary is priced between $13,779 and$18,998 with odometer readings between 23644 and89912 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Jeep Renegade Limited is priced between $15,500 and$19,981 with odometer readings between 15413 and77311 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude is priced between $11,222 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 48972 and95228 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Jeep Renegade Justice Edition is priced between $13,998 and$18,804 with odometer readings between 33047 and91987 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Jeep Renegade Sport is priced between $14,998 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 41329 and41329 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Jeep Renegades are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Jeep Renegade for sale near. There are currently 51 used and CPO 2016 Renegades listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,222 and mileage as low as 11899 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Jeep Renegade.

Can't find a used 2016 Jeep Renegades you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Renegade for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,833.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,308.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Renegade for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,585.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,065.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Jeep Renegade?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Renegade lease specials

Related Used 2016 Jeep Renegade info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles