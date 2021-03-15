What is the Renegade?

The Jeep Renegade isn't the quickest, most efficient or least expensive subcompact SUV on the market, but it is undoubtedly the most versatile. While rivals don't exactly fall apart when they encounter rough terrain or inclement weather, the Renegade's hardware gives it unmatched versatility when the situation calls for it. The Trailhawk is particularly ready for adventuring, with a raised suspension, all-terrain tires, hill descent control, and a true four-wheel-drive system with low-range settings. More budget-friendly models are tuned for on-road performance, but it's nice to know you can opt for extra capability if you want it.

The Renegade has been on sale since 2015, which makes it a prime candidate for a redesign. But Jeep doesn't overhaul its products very often, and we expect the Renegade to soldier on through 2022 without any substantial changes. Jeep could add a special edition trim or two to the lineup, but the core offerings will likely be the same. Rumors abound of a new small Jeep in the works, but we don't know yet whether this will be a second-generation Renegade or an entirely different vehicle. Stay tuned to this space for more details.