  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Renegade
  4. 2022 Jeep Renegade

2022 Jeep Renegade

Release Date: Summer 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $24,500 (estimated)
2022 Jeep Renegade
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jeep Renegade
Learn More
Jeep.com
  • No major changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the first Renegade generation introduced for 2015
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years
Jeep Renegade for Sale
2022 Jeep Renegade Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/15/2021
What is the Renegade?

The Jeep Renegade isn't the quickest, most efficient or least expensive subcompact SUV on the market, but it is undoubtedly the most versatile. While rivals don't exactly fall apart when they encounter rough terrain or inclement weather, the Renegade's hardware gives it unmatched versatility when the situation calls for it. The Trailhawk is particularly ready for adventuring, with a raised suspension, all-terrain tires, hill descent control, and a true four-wheel-drive system with low-range settings. More budget-friendly models are tuned for on-road performance, but it's nice to know you can opt for extra capability if you want it.

The Renegade has been on sale since 2015, which makes it a prime candidate for a redesign. But Jeep doesn't overhaul its products very often, and we expect the Renegade to soldier on through 2022 without any substantial changes. Jeep could add a special edition trim or two to the lineup, but the core offerings will likely be the same. Rumors abound of a new small Jeep in the works, but we don't know yet whether this will be a second-generation Renegade or an entirely different vehicle. Stay tuned to this space for more details.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Jeep Renegade is a solid pick in the subcompact SUV class, especially if you're looking for a crossover with off-road capability. With few changes expected for 2022, we think the 2021 Jeep Renegade will suit fine if you're looking to purchase a vehicle now.

People Also Viewed
2021 Jeep CompassLearn more
2021 Jeep Compass
2021 Jeep CherokeeLearn more
2021 Jeep Cherokee
2021 Jeep WranglerLearn more
2021 Jeep Wrangler

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Jeep Renegade.

Related Renegade Articles

Related 2022 Jeep Renegade info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model