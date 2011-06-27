  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(134)
Appraise this car

2015 Jeep Renegade Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of character
  • agile handling
  • plenty of easy-to-use technology features
  • best-in-class off-road capability for Trailhawk model.
  • Middling fuel economy with 2.4-liter engine
  • tight rear-seat legroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Renegade certainly isn't the first carlike Jeep, but it's the first one to prove that Jeep styling and playfulness can translate successfully to a subcompact crossover. Rewarding to drive yet still practical, the Renegade is one of our top picks.

Vehicle overview

Jeep is well known for building off-road-capable SUVs like the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. So when the company created the 2015 Renegade, a new entry-level model that's smaller than the compact Cherokee, it was bound to be different from the other entries in the growing subcompact crossover SUV class. Sure, the Renegade has unmatched off-road credentials. You almost expect that. But would you have also guessed that this Jeep is fun to drive around town and has plenty of character?

The Renegade's DNA might have something to do with that. Based on the same underlying body structure that serves as the basis for the Fiat 500X (Jeep is part of the Fiat-Chrysler merger), the Renegade is indeed small. It's 15.4 inches shorter than the Cherokee, for instance. However, it's actually about an inch wider than the Cherokee, and that has a positive effect on interior space, making the Renegade wide enough for a three-passenger rear seat and adding useful cargo capacity.

The Renegade is enjoyable to drive, too. It's nimble around town and easy to park, and four-wheel-drive models, especially the Trailhawk, offer best-in-class off-road capability. Buyers have a choice of two engines. We prefer the base turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder because it is smoother than the available 2.4-liter four-cylinder. Otherwise, the engines put out similar amounts of power.

Compared to previous, inexpensive Jeep crossovers like the Compass and Patriot, the Renegade is also more personable. It's offered in a variety of bright exterior colors and the interior can be fitted with colorful interior trim pieces and lift-out roof panels. There are also some playful touches, like the mud splatter graphics on the gauges and a tiny Bigfoot silhouette on the rear window. If technology is important to you, the Renegade should satisfy thanks to things like a slick touchscreen interface and a healthy number of available safety features.

Subcompact crossovers are becoming more popular. The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is another new entry this year, but its lackluster interior and slow acceleration are major downsides. The 2015 Nissan Juke is more established and more agile on-road than the Renegade, but its interior isn't nearly as roomy. More competitive are the 2015 Kia Soul, which offers similar interior space in a more carlike package, and the 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek, which is the only rival that offers enhanced off-road abilities. Upcoming are the 2016 Honda HR-V and 2016 Mazda CX-3. Overall, though, the Renegade earns our recommendation and is definitely worth checking out.

2015 Jeep Renegade models

The 2015 Jeep Renegade is a five-passenger subcompact crossover SUV offered in four trim levels.

Standard equipment on the Sport model includes 16-inch steel wheels, dual sunroofs (non-sliding, non-removable), keyless entry, power windows and locks, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with USB and audio inputs.

The Latitude adds alloy wheels, roof rails, foglamps, automatic headlights, heated power-adjustable outside mirrors, air-conditioning, ambient LED lighting, a fold-flat front passenger seat, cruise control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Electronic additions consist of a rearview camera, the Uconnect control interface with 5.0-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice commands, an additional USB port and a six-speaker audio system.

The Limited gets 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded driver information display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote engine start, a 115-volt power outlet, leather upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat with pass-through, and a remote rechargeable flashlight.

The off-road-oriented Trailhawk comes with four-wheel drive, hill descent control, a raised suspension, tow hooks and underbody skid plates. In addition to the Latitude's equipment it also has 17-inch alloy wheels and all-terrain tires, a full-size spare, premium cloth upholstery, red interior stitching, and a remote rechargeable flashlight.

Many of the Limited model's standard features are offered for the Latitude and Trailhawk via option packages. Over and above that, buyers can opt for a package that includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, HD radio and Uconnect Access (includes extra safety features, a WiFi hotspot and voice texting). Two safety packages are also offered. A Safety and Security package comes with a blind spot monitoring system and rear cross-traffic alerts, while the Advanced Technology package adds a lane departure warning system, lane keeping assist, rear parking sensors and a forward collision warning system.

For all Renegades, manually removable sunroofs can be ordered. On the Latitude and Limited, the front sunroof can also be power operated. Keyless ignition and entry is available for the Latitude and Limited, as is a premium nine-speaker audio system.

2015 Highlights

The Renegade is an all-new vehicle for the 2015 model year.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Jeep Renegade is offered with one of two available engines. The base engine, which is standard in the Sport and Latitude models, is a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 160 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. It comes with a six-speed manual transmission.

Optional for the Sport and Latitude and standard for Limited and Trailhawk models is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 180 hp and 175 lb-ft of torque. It is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. All Renegades can be either front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive except the Trailhawk, which is 4WD only.

With the turbocharged 1.4-liter engine, the EPA estimates the Renegade achieves fuel economy of 27 mpg combined (24/31) in both front- and four-wheel drive configurations. The 2.4-liter engine with front-wheel drive is rated at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway); the all-wheel drive powertrain earns 24 mpg combined (21/29). This is OK, though most rivals provide better fuel economy.  

All 4WD Renegades have selectable drive modes for different terrains. The Renegade Trailhawk has a more advanced 4WD system that has enhanced low-speed off-road gearing and an extra drive mode.

When equipped with the Trailer Tow package, the Renegade with 4WD and the 2.4-liter engine can tow up to 2,000 pounds.

Safety

The 2015 Jeep Renegade comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, driver knee airbag, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and hill start assist. A rearview camera is optional for Sport and standard on all other trims. Two safety-oriented packages are available that add a blind spot monitoring system, a rear cross-path alert system, a lane departure warning system, lane keeping assist, a frontal collision warning system and rear parking sensors.

Uconnect Access uses embedded cellular technology to provide emergency and roadside assistance, remote door locking and stolen vehicle location services.

Driving

Total power output of the two engines for the 2015 Jeep Renegade is basically a wash, so your choice hinges more on what kind of character you want. The 1.4 delivers its power in a smoother manner and generally feels sportier. It's also the only engine that you can pair with the easy-to-shift manual transmission. In comparison, the 2.4-liter engine feels and sounds coarser during hard acceleration, but its stronger low-rpm torque means it's more powerful and responsive from a stop or at low speeds. The nine-speed automatic transmission is smooth and keeps engine rpm low for maximum highway cruising mpg, but it can often require a deep stab at the gas pedal to coax a downshift.

How the Renegade drives is influenced by the suspension setup. The front-wheel-drive versions sit the lowest and are therefore the sportiest. In fact, the Renegade's small size and quick, direct steering make front-drive versions feel very carlike. Four-wheel-drive models sit an inch higher, and the Trailhawk adds another 0.8 inch to the ride height. That adds some more body lean around turns and some bounce to the ride, but the Renegade never feels unstable or harsh. The added ride height also gives the Renegade some genuine off-road prowess. The Trailhawk is the clear choice for off-roading, as unique front and rear fascias improve the approach and departure angles, skid plates protect the undercarriage and all-terrain tires add loose-surface grip.

Interior

It may be the entry-level Jeep, but the Renegade doesn't feel that way from the driver seat. Although a truly base Sport does without air-conditioning and cruise control, most Renegades come pretty well equipped and have soft-touch materials for the dash and armrests.

The Uconnect system is also better than most infotainment systems. The upgraded 6.5-inch touchscreen is responsive and has virtual buttons that are easy to press with a finger. It also offers access to the Yelp local search and Uconnect Access apps on owners' smartphones. Uconnect Access offers text-to-speech and speech-to-text capability, both of which work quite well, plus remote locking and starting and, for an additional fee, WiFi hotspot capability. The Limited model also comes with a fancy display in the instrument cluster that shows enhanced trip computer information.

While the Renegade is short, it is exceptionally wide for its size and that gives it some useful interior space for passengers and their cargo. The upright design provides lots of headroom, and front seat occupants have plenty of legroom. Legroom gets tight for rear passengers, but three-across seating is possible thanks to the exceptional width. The rear cargo area offers 50.8 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded down, and 18.5 cubic feet with the seats up. Those figures beat the Chevrolet Trax, but they are bested by the Honda HR-V and Kia Soul. The Renegade's two opaque "My Sky" roof panels can be removed (if ordered that way), but they also gobble up some of the cargo space in all models except the Limited, where they stow under the rear cargo floor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Jeep Renegade.

5(32%)
4(19%)
3(13%)
2(15%)
1(21%)
3.3
134 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 134 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tight, secure, easy to get into and out of
Robert R Shaffer,08/28/2015
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I'm 76, wife is 70-- we picked the Renegade Limited as a nice compromise between the Chrysler 300 (which I'd prefer, but find it hard to enter and exit) and the German Smart car (which was a little too small and not that easy to enter and exit). This Jeep Renegade Limited proved very easy to enter/exit, and the luxury features which I love are there too. I've owned sports cars, so I can appreciate thr Renegade's tight and responsive handling-- full throttle on a curving freeway on-ramp lets you feel the g's, but the Renegade gives a secure, no-slip road hug. Have owned for 16 months now and continuing to find nice features usually found only on more expensive vehicles-- like the back-up camera and collision warning system, awesome navigation/entertainment console, remote start, anti-theft festures, the list goes on and on. My wife says she feels more secure and safe in the Renegade Limited then any previous car-- airbags everywhere, seats that hold you surprisingly comfortably, and seat backs that would actually prevent whiplash due to position of headrest. I would not limit this model as only for young adults... this old fart is really liking his Renegade!
Lemon
Bill Hlavin,09/01/2015
Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I loved the car at first, but I've had nothing but trouble with in the first month of ownership. Constant electrical issues have had it in the shop three times. Door locks failed and ignition system failed and had to be replaced. Car was towed twice to dealership. In shop total of ten days. Beware of Fiat product bearing Jeep label. Beginning to think I made a very expensive mistake in purchasing this car.
Wonderful little Jeep
Nate E.,03/17/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I actually have owned a 2015 Renegade 4x4 Latitude since July 2015. It has been a joy to drive. I've put over 17K miles on it with no issues. I love the features and the interior design is fantastic. It has a quiet and smooth ride, and performed flawlessly in the snow. I've driven it on several road trips of 5+ hours with complete comfort, and the tech features, electronics really make it feel upscale. The instrument panel has the feel and look of high-end camping gear. And I regularly get 40+mpg on the highway, averaging 33 mpg on the long road trips. I love this little Jeep! SEPT 2016 UPDATE - My Jeep Renegade still performs flawlessly at 31K+ miles. People are pleasantly surprised when they get inside. I truly look forward to driving my Jeep every day.
Renegade is Cute but Loaded with Problems
Brett West,04/23/2016
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
We have just over 13k miles now on our 2015 Renegade Sport 4x4 with the 2.4 liter engine and the 9 speed auto tranny. It had quality issues from the start and we simply do not have much faith in it. We also own a 2008 Jeep Commander that has been an excellent vehicle both on and off road. Our Renegade has suffered from wind noise at the driver's door since new. The transmission is sluggish. It has randomly died in traffic for no reason (guessing electronic issues). The door locks work most of the time but not always. The brakes squeal when moving at slow speeds or in reverse. Since it is built by Fiat in Italy, parts take forever to get if they are available at all. It is a cute little car but not one I would really recommend to someone who hasn't bought yet. The Renegade is more Fiat than it is Jeep in my opinion. I would be very hesitant to take it out into the mountains of Colorado (where we go in our Commander) for fear that it might not get us back out. If you want a Jeep, go with a Wrangler or maybe a Cherokee. I would recommend passing on the Renegade...I would if I had it to do over again. Update: Now at 19.5k miles, our Renegade is in the shop for the 4th time with continuing wind noise and window/door trim issues. The dealer appears to finally be taking it seriously now that we have opened a case with FCA and are discussing our options with a lemon law attorney. If they fail to repair it this time, we may file it as a lemon and see if we can force FCA to buy it back. We would trade out of the Renegade into a Wrangler in a heartbeat if the dealer would give us what is owed on it. Unfortunately that is likely going to require legal action. If you are considering the Renegade, I would encourage you to seriously reconsider and go with an actual Jeep and not what is in reality a Fiat. The Renegade is cute to look at but it is poor quality and riddled with problems. Update: Now at 27.5k miles. After last update, and a total of 7 times in service, the dealer finally figured out that the driver's side window was malformed/warped and that was causing all the wind noise/trim issues in the driver's side front door. They replaced the window and the wind noise was solved. No other major issues to report. Upgrading our star rating to a 3. Wish we had a Jeep dealer within 50 miles that knew the definition of customer service. Our local GMC/Chevy dealer (which is absolutely outstanding) takes care of most of our maintenance needs now. Update: 40k miles now and we are out of warranty. Fingers crossed. Not much new to report other than the radio has issues periodically. To reset it we have to disconnect a battery cable. Just one more quirky thing on the 2015 Renegade.
See all 134 reviews of the 2015 Jeep Renegade
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Jeep Renegade features & specs

More about the 2015 Jeep Renegade

Used 2015 Jeep Renegade Overview

The Used 2015 Jeep Renegade is offered in the following submodels: Renegade SUV. Available styles include Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Jeep Renegade?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Jeep Renegade trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude is priced between $10,991 and$19,500 with odometer readings between 14986 and135923 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk is priced between $14,789 and$16,795 with odometer readings between 47577 and75177 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Renegade Limited is priced between $15,888 and$17,998 with odometer readings between 19203 and70320 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Renegade Sport is priced between $15,998 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 27665 and27665 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Jeep Renegades are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Jeep Renegade for sale near. There are currently 30 used and CPO 2015 Renegades listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,991 and mileage as low as 14986 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Jeep Renegade.

Can't find a used 2015 Jeep Renegades you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Renegade for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,054.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,497.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Renegade for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,204.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,848.

