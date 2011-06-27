We have just over 13k miles now on our 2015 Renegade Sport 4x4 with the 2.4 liter engine and the 9 speed auto tranny. It had quality issues from the start and we simply do not have much faith in it. We also own a 2008 Jeep Commander that has been an excellent vehicle both on and off road. Our Renegade has suffered from wind noise at the driver's door since new. The transmission is sluggish. It has randomly died in traffic for no reason (guessing electronic issues). The door locks work most of the time but not always. The brakes squeal when moving at slow speeds or in reverse. Since it is built by Fiat in Italy, parts take forever to get if they are available at all. It is a cute little car but not one I would really recommend to someone who hasn't bought yet. The Renegade is more Fiat than it is Jeep in my opinion. I would be very hesitant to take it out into the mountains of Colorado (where we go in our Commander) for fear that it might not get us back out. If you want a Jeep, go with a Wrangler or maybe a Cherokee. I would recommend passing on the Renegade...I would if I had it to do over again. Update: Now at 19.5k miles, our Renegade is in the shop for the 4th time with continuing wind noise and window/door trim issues. The dealer appears to finally be taking it seriously now that we have opened a case with FCA and are discussing our options with a lemon law attorney. If they fail to repair it this time, we may file it as a lemon and see if we can force FCA to buy it back. We would trade out of the Renegade into a Wrangler in a heartbeat if the dealer would give us what is owed on it. Unfortunately that is likely going to require legal action. If you are considering the Renegade, I would encourage you to seriously reconsider and go with an actual Jeep and not what is in reality a Fiat. The Renegade is cute to look at but it is poor quality and riddled with problems. Update: Now at 27.5k miles. After last update, and a total of 7 times in service, the dealer finally figured out that the driver's side window was malformed/warped and that was causing all the wind noise/trim issues in the driver's side front door. They replaced the window and the wind noise was solved. No other major issues to report. Upgrading our star rating to a 3. Wish we had a Jeep dealer within 50 miles that knew the definition of customer service. Our local GMC/Chevy dealer (which is absolutely outstanding) takes care of most of our maintenance needs now. Update: 40k miles now and we are out of warranty. Fingers crossed. Not much new to report other than the radio has issues periodically. To reset it we have to disconnect a battery cable. Just one more quirky thing on the 2015 Renegade.

