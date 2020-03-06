2021 Jeep Renegade
Price Range
- Starting around $23,000 (estimated)
Release Date
- Mid- to late 2020
What to expect
- 2021 will likely bring a new plug-in hybrid Renegade
- Part of the first Renegade generation introduced for 2015
What is the Renegade?
The Renegade is Jeep's entry-level vehicle. As an extra-small SUV, it competes against vehicles such as the Honda HR-V, Hyundai Kona and Kia Soul. The Renegade trails these top-ranked vehicles by a considerable margin, though it does stand out as one of the few with decent off-road capabilities. If all-terrain excursions aren't your thing, you'll be better served by its rivals since the Renegade's slow engine response, disappointing fuel economy, small cargo capacity and noticeable wind noise keep it from rising to contender status. That should hold true for 2021 too.
We've been seeing spy shots of a heavily camouflaged Renegade on the internet, which leads us to believe the 2021 model is due for a slight refresh. In 2019, it received an exterior and interior update, so we're fairly confident the 2021 model won't be getting a major styling overhaul.
At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, Jeep rolled out several plug-in hybrid models, including the Renegade, that bore the 4xe (as in "four-by-e") badge. These are likely the U.S. versions of the PHEVs that debuted at the 2019 Geneva auto show. The European Renegade plug-in hybrid is estimated to provide up to 31 miles of electric-only propulsion to the rear wheels. Once the batteries are depleted, the gasoline engine will take over, powering the front wheels. We're fairly sure we'll see the plug-in 4xe join the 2021 Jeep Renegade lineup.
If the prospect of a plug-in hybrid Renegade appeals to you, it might be worth your while to wait for the Detroit Auto Show in June to see what transpires. But if you're looking for a conventionally powered model, you could pull the trigger on a 2020 Jeep Renegade.
Edmunds says
In the extra-small SUV class, the only other choice that offers similar off-road capabilities is the Jeep Compass, which should also benefit from a new plug-in hybrid addition. If off-roading isn't your thing, you might be better served by a more conventional crossover, such as one of our top three picks — the Hyundai Kona, Kia Soul and Honda HR-V. Watch this space for more updates as we get closer to an official announcement.
Related 2021 Jeep Renegade info
