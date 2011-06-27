Overall rating

The 2017 Jeep Renegade is part of a new wave of subcompact crossover SUVs. Some of these models aren't so great at keeping you comfortable, but not the Renegade. It has a smooth highway ride, well-shaped front seats and, if you option it out correctly, Jeep's impressive Uconnect infotainment system that gives the cabin a truly modern feel. There's also plenty of headroom thanks to the Renegade's tall, boxy design.

On the outside, the Renegade has a variety of design cues that help it fit into the Jeep family. The vertical-duct, Wrangler-style grille is a dead giveaway, of course, as are the circular headlights. The design touches are more notable than you might think because the Renegade actually shares much of its underpinnings with the Fiat 500X. But the Renegade also backs up its mudslinging heritage with its available Trailhawk version, which comes with a higher ride height, all-terrain tires and an off-road-tuned suspension. If you're hoping to keep going when the pavement ends, the Renegade Trailhawk will more than likely oblige.

The Renegade isn't without fault, though. Even though it's a small vehicle, the Renegade isn't very efficient; EPA estimates are average at best. And if you're looking for a crossover with room for five, you might want to look elsewhere. The Renegade's backseat has limited legroom, and the trunk isn’t very large. We're also not fond of the the nine-speed automatic transmission and its clunky shifting.

If the 2017 Jeep Renegade doesn't light your fire, there are several other options to choose from. We'd start by recommending the Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-3. The Honda is one of the roomiest vehicles in the class, while the CX-3 offers a sporty driving experience and a refined road-going demeanor. There's also the aforementioned Fiat 500X and the improved Chevrolet Trax to consider. The Subaru Crosstrek is the only other off-road-worthy opponent, but it's larger than the Renegade (which may or may not be a bad thing). Still, we like the Renegade and consider it a viable option, particularly if you're looking for a fun subcompact crossover that can readily bounce along light-duty trails.

Standard safety equipment for the 2017 includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, driver knee airbag, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and hill start assist. A rearview camera is optional for the Sport and standard on all other trims. Other optional safety features include rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, forward collision warning, and forward collision mitigation with automatic emergency braking.

The Uconnect Access system can provide emergency and roadside assistance, remote door locking and stolen vehicle location services.

In our brake testing, a Jeep Renegade Latitude stopped from 60 mph in just 116 feet, which is excellent for its class. A Renegade Trailhawk, largely because of its specialized tires, required a bit longer, 123 feet, to stop from 60 mph.

In government crash tests, the Renegade earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Renegade a top score of Good in its moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength tests.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the Jeep Renegade of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk. The subcompact SUV market is growing every year and we wanted to see what it was like to live with Jeep's entry into the segment. We purchased one of the top trims, the Trailhawk, and over our year with the little Jeep rig, we covered everything from daily driving to off-roading to cross-country road trips and all the quirks in between. Please note that our test covers the 2015 model — but the vehicles are mechanically the same, and it's the same generation, so our observations still apply.