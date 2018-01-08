I've had my solar yellow Jeep Renegade Trailhawk for 3 1/2 months and so far it is absolutely fantastic! This is the first Jeep I've owned and I am glad I made the choice of the Renegade over the Wrangler. For me the Wrangler was just too cost-prohibitive. The Renegade Trailhawk is basically a "baby Wranger" and is capable of doing much of the off-roading that a Wrangler can do, at least close enough for me anyway, as I don't plan on climbing Mount Everest or driving through the Everglades. Jeep offers fabulous incentives which is mostly why I decided to but a new car instead of gently used. Generally, I am wary of buying a brand new car due to the depreciation that occurs as soon as you drive it off the lot. However, Jeep's incentives enticed me as I got my Trailhawk with an MSRP of $31,000 for $23,500 out the door. For that kind of savings, I feel buying brand-new was the right choice for me. Coming from a Ford Explorer, downsizing to a CUV was a bit of a concern, however, I absolutely love the increase in gas mileage and handling compared to a loss of rear cargo space and rear seat leg room. Honestly, driving the Trailhawk is not noticeably different from driving the Explorer from the driver's seat and Jeep's comfort controls beat Ford's in my opinion. Th ride seems quite smooth for me even though the Trailhawk is geared more for off-roading than other trims. Of course coming from an Explorer, I am used to a stiffer SUV on-road experience, so I've noticed no real difference between the Trailhawk and my old Explorer in highway riding. As I said the only negative I've encountered so far is the loss of rear cargo space (not that I haul that much, so not that big of a deal) and the loss of rear seat leg-room (not that I ride back there, so, again, not that important to me). I would highly recommend the Trailhawk to anyone looking for a more fuel-efficient, 4 wheel-drive vehicle capable of moderate off-roading. I live in Northwest PA, so I am looking forward to seeing how the Trailhawk tackles the tough Lake Erie winter. Although, from my experiences so far, I don't expect the Trailhawk to have any problem effectively navigating the upcoming snow season. A+++

