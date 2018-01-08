  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Renegade
  4. Used 2018 Jeep Renegade
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

2018 Jeep Renegade Review

Pros & Cons

  • Trailhawk model's best-in-class off-road capability
  • Agile handling when going around turns
  • Plenty of easy-to-use technology features
  • Lots of character with a classic Jeep look
  • Nine-speed transmission is clunky and easily confused
  • Fuel economy is middling for the segment
  • Boxy shape makes for lots of wind noise on the highway
  • Rear-seat legroom is tight for adults
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Jeep Renegade for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
List Price Range
$12,795 - $23,969
Used Renegade for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Renegade does Edmunds recommend?

While the low MSRPs of the Sport and Latitude are undeniably attractive, these are relatively lightly optioned cars. To get the full experience of what the Renegade has to offer, we suggest going with the Limited or Trailhawk trims. Overall, we recommend the Limited for its wealth of desirable features, including leather seating and cargo-friendly rear-seat configuration. More adventurous buyers will be best satisfied with the off-road-ready Trailhawk.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.5 / 10

Think about any SUV TV commercial from two decades ago. Chances are it featured a blocky truck tearing through muddy puddles along a wooded trail while promising go-anywhere capability. However, most people don't traipse through underbrush on their way to work, and automakers have increasingly favored the on-road experience. But all is not lost for weekend adventurers. The 2018 Jeep Renegade proves you can have comfort and genuine off-road performance in a single, relatively affordable small SUV package.

The Renegade's off-road abilities make it unique in the rapidly growing subcompact SUV class, especially in Trailhawk guise. Its all-terrain tires, increased ride height and low-range four-wheel drive make it the gem in the lineup if you're ready to get a little dirty. Even the trims that aren't trail-rated — from the fire sale-priced Sport to the luxe Limited — can venture off the beaten path more comfortably than rivals.

But the Renegade isn't just for those looking to conquer the great outdoors. With the exception of the Trailhawk (its tires make the ride quite bumpy), the smallest Jeep is downright pleasurable to drive on the road. We think it's one of the standouts in the segment, whether you're keeping the tires on asphalt or trudging through mud.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Jeep Renegade as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the Jeep Renegade of this generation, read our updates from a full year of living with a 2015 Jeep Renegade. We purchased one of the top trims, the Trailhawk, and over our year with the little Jeep rig, we covered everything from daily driving to off-roading to cross-country road trips and all the quirks in between. Please note that the 2018 Jeep Renegade differs from our long-term Renegade in that the touchscreen is larger and updated with a newer version of the Uconnect infotainment system for 2018. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.

2018 Jeep Renegade models

The 2018 Jeep Renegade is a subcompact crossover with greater off-road abilities than any other vehicle in the class. It's sold in four trims: base Sport, the better-equipped Latitude, the trail-conquering Trailhawk and the luxurious Limited. Front-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional on all trims except the Trailhawk, which is the only model outfitted with 4WD with a low-range setting.

The entry-level Sport model is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (160 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, manually adjustable mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, push-button ignition, power windows and locks, a rearview camera, a height-adjustable driver seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, cloth upholstery, a removable cargo floor panel, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port.

There are three primary features packages for the Renegade Sport. A Sport Appearance package adds alloy wheels, roof rails and privacy glass. The Power & Air Group package adds heated, power-adjustable outside mirrors, cruise control and air conditioning. Finally, the Uconnect 7.0 Group includes dual-zone automatic climate control, satellite radio, a 7-inch touchscreen, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Latitude comes standard with those three packages, plus foglights, automatic headlights, body-colored door handles and mirrors, ambient LED lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an additional USB port. The Altitude package adds black exterior styling elements, 18-inch wheels, upgraded cloth upholstery and vinyl door trim.

Optional for both models is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder (180 hp, 175 lb-ft) paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The 2.4-liter engine comes standard on the Limited. The Limited also adds dual exhaust tips, automatic wipers, a windshield wiper de-icer, silver roof rails, keyless ignition and entry (with remote engine start), vinyl door trim, an upgraded driver information display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote engine start, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, leather upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a leather-wrapped shift knob, and a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat with a center pass-through.

The off-road-themed Trailhawk builds off the Latitude's feature set, with the 2.4-liter engine, 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, four-wheel drive with low-range settings, hill descent control, a raised suspension, tow hooks, underbody skid plates, a full-size spare, unique exterior and interior accents, all-season floor mats and upgraded cloth upholstery. It also includes some of the Limited's upgrades, including automatic wipers, vinyl door trim, an upgraded driver information display, the 115-volt outlet and a leather-wrapped shift knob.

Many features on the upper trims are available on lower models in a variety of option packages. Other notable packages include the Safety & Security Group (Latitude and above; adds xenon headlights, automatic wipers, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert), Advanced Technology Group (Latitude and Limited only; adds automatic high-beam control, rear parking sensors, lane departure warning and mitigation, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking) and Uconnect 8.4 NAV Group (Latitude and above; adds a navigation system, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, HD radio and the contents of the Uconnect 7.0 package).

Manually removable My Sky sunroofs can be ordered on all Renegades. Except on the Sport model, the front sunroof can also be power-operated. You can also get a nine-speaker Beats premium audio system on Renegades except the Sport model. A tow package is also available for Latitude models and above, providing you opt for four-wheel drive.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude (2.4L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | 4WD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Jeep Renegade has received some revisions, including the addition of a few features that were not originally available, such as 2017's xenon headlights and automatic high-beam control. The 7- and 8.4-inch displays are also new for 2018. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Jeep Renegade.

Driving

7.0
Though its 2.4-liter four-cylinder is more powerful than its competition, acceleration is merely average. Drivability is also suspect due to the transmission. But braking is excellent, handling is surprisingly nimble, and it's quite capable off-road.

Acceleration

7.0
Acceleration from zero to 60 mph takes 9.4 seconds, which is average for this segment. In the real world, it feels a bit quicker due to the 2.4-liter's comparatively generous low-end power and quick response.

Braking

9.0
Braking in the Renegade Latitude is excellent. It posted shorter than average distances in our emergency braking test, with subsequent stops showing no fade. The brake pedal has a short stroke with a medium-firm feel, which works well for normal driving.

Steering

7.0
If you're expecting slow, nebulous Jeep steering you will be pleasantly surprised. The wheel is nicely weighted and generally precise, and it offers an acceptable amount of feedback. It contributes to the car's generally nimble feel.

Handling

7.0
It's all about perspective. Most competitors are ultimately more composed and capable, but given the Renegade's off-road capability, it is impressive. The Latitude is certainly more engaging and sharper to drive than the off-road-oriented Renegade Trailhawk.

Drivability

6.0
Aggressive driving can flummox the nine-speed transmission, which is also slow to downshift on the highway regardless of driving style. The transmission is clearly not the Renegade's strong suit, but it's probably not a deal-breaker either.

Off-road

8.5
Turns out you don't need the Trailhawk trim, which Jeep deems Trail Rated, to venture off-road. The Latitude 4x4 still has ample ground clearance, 4WD Lock and Jeep's Selec-Terrain system. It tackled obstacles that rivals could not and kept going even with one wheel off the ground.

Comfort

8.0
The comfortable front seats with a wide range of adjustments stand out in this segment, even if the back seat is merely adequate in terms of comfort and space. The Latitude trim has a relatively pillowy ride for the segment, though wind noise and engine noise are plentiful.

Seat comfort

8.0
Cloth upholstery allows for a soft, enveloping seat that the optional leather can't match. There is excellent adjustment range from the optional eight-way power driver seat. Drivers between 5 feet and 6 feet 5 inches tall should fit. The rear seats are a bit flat, and the seatbacks don't recline.

Ride comfort

8.5
The Latitude soaks up bumps far better than the Trailhawk trim and doesn't jossle you about. There's plenty of cushion to it, and this might be the plushest ride in a segment of mostly firm-riding entries. If anything, some might find it a tad floaty.

Noise & vibration

6.5
Engine noises are largely kept in check. As a brick-shaped vehicle with big mirrors, wind noise is an issue. (The optional My Sky roof increases it further.) Levels of road and tire noise in the Latitude are acceptable. The Trailhawk is noticeably louder.

Interior

7.5
For such a small car, the Renegade is impressively roomy inside. There's more than enough headroom for taller folks, though they might find issue with the limited legroom when sitting behind another tall passenger. The My Sky panels are more interesting in theory than execution.

Ease of use

9.0
The Renegade's compact cabin ensures that everything up front is easy to reach, from the big, simple climate controls to the touchscreen and the 4WD terrain selector.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The not-too-high, not-too-low seat height should be spot-on for people who otherwise struggle to get into and out of cars. The rear doors are narrow but squared-off, minimizing the chances of bonking your head. They also open to nearly 90 degrees.

Roominess

8.0
Excellent headroom for the segment. Ample seat adjustment provides superior front legroom. Backseat legroom is largely dependant on front-seat position, which is typical for the segment, but fitting a rear-facing child seat would be difficult.

Visibility

7.5
The upright windshield provides a broad view ahead. Big mirrors and a rearview camera are appreciated while parking, as are the Renegade's overall square dimensions. Lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring are optional.

Quality

7.0
The Renegade offers average materials quality for a segment filled with mostly impressive cabins. Even hard plastics don't look especially cheap, while the soft-touch dash and solid switchgear make the cabin look and feel appropriate for its price.

Convertible top

The optional My Sky roof panels are two large, removable panels fit over the front and rear passenger areas. While neat in theory, they produce too much wind buffeting above 45 mph, and you have to store them in the cargo area when you remove them.

Utility

5.0
It doesn't take much to fill up the tiny cargo area, and really, this could be the Renegade's biggest deal-breaker. Even the small underfloor storage area disappears when you get a full-size spare. If you plan a road trip and need the back seat, a roof-mounted box is a must.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.5 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility5.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Jeep Renegade.

5(36%)
4(20%)
3(18%)
2(13%)
1(13%)
3.5
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2018 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk
Eric G. Carr,08/15/2018
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I've had my solar yellow Jeep Renegade Trailhawk for 3 1/2 months and so far it is absolutely fantastic! This is the first Jeep I've owned and I am glad I made the choice of the Renegade over the Wrangler. For me the Wrangler was just too cost-prohibitive. The Renegade Trailhawk is basically a "baby Wranger" and is capable of doing much of the off-roading that a Wrangler can do, at least close enough for me anyway, as I don't plan on climbing Mount Everest or driving through the Everglades. Jeep offers fabulous incentives which is mostly why I decided to but a new car instead of gently used. Generally, I am wary of buying a brand new car due to the depreciation that occurs as soon as you drive it off the lot. However, Jeep's incentives enticed me as I got my Trailhawk with an MSRP of $31,000 for $23,500 out the door. For that kind of savings, I feel buying brand-new was the right choice for me. Coming from a Ford Explorer, downsizing to a CUV was a bit of a concern, however, I absolutely love the increase in gas mileage and handling compared to a loss of rear cargo space and rear seat leg room. Honestly, driving the Trailhawk is not noticeably different from driving the Explorer from the driver's seat and Jeep's comfort controls beat Ford's in my opinion. Th ride seems quite smooth for me even though the Trailhawk is geared more for off-roading than other trims. Of course coming from an Explorer, I am used to a stiffer SUV on-road experience, so I've noticed no real difference between the Trailhawk and my old Explorer in highway riding. As I said the only negative I've encountered so far is the loss of rear cargo space (not that I haul that much, so not that big of a deal) and the loss of rear seat leg-room (not that I ride back there, so, again, not that important to me). I would highly recommend the Trailhawk to anyone looking for a more fuel-efficient, 4 wheel-drive vehicle capable of moderate off-roading. I live in Northwest PA, so I am looking forward to seeing how the Trailhawk tackles the tough Lake Erie winter. Although, from my experiences so far, I don't expect the Trailhawk to have any problem effectively navigating the upcoming snow season. A+++
Beautiful Car, But Some Not So Easy to Spot Issues
HawkinsPoint,07/05/2019
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I'll say the obvious, that the car really does look awesome and it is a comfortable car to drive. The problems I've run into with the Renegade Trailhawk is that the engine seems to be too small for the weight of the vehicle. I have an automatic transmission and it's slow to find a gear with the pedal to the metal. Sometimes while driving and letting my foot off the gas, there will be a hard shift into gear. It almost seems like a transmission problem. The garage might tell you it's a software update issue. Another driver mentioned that it eats through oil. This is also true for me too. I had to go in to get the oil topped off after a month of getting an oil change. Oil isn't cheap for this vehicle either. Just a couple things to think about before you go buying this vehicle.
like my jeepers
Ramon Serna,08/13/2018
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
When shopping for a jeep renegade make sure that you test drive it over many different types of road surfaces so that you know how it's going to ride and sound cause it is different. I first purchased a 2015 latitude 4x4 auto and could not be more pleased with the decision I made. I traded it in for a 2018 limited with many new safety features and improved ride and noise reduction. The tires that came with I traded in for a new set of Michelin X-Ice Xi3 which I like cause of the lack of road noise as well as great winter traction on all surfaces which is a plus because where I live we get over 180 inches average in the last 6 years of snow in the winter. I have had no issues or repairs in over 16000 miles of ownership on both models.
Love The Jeep Renegade Trailhawk
TanMan,02/09/2019
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I have owned 3 Ford Escapes and easily transitioned to the Jeep Renegade Trailhawk. Worth every penny! Beefy, 4 wheel drive, Safe, Love the extended sun roofs, tight handling and sporty.
See all 30 reviews of the 2018 Jeep Renegade
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2018 Jeep Renegade features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Renegade models:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts the driver when a vehicle is in the Renegade's blind spot. Also detects cross-path traffic while backing up.
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Sounds warning beeps as the Renegade approaches an object behind the car while reversing.
LaneSense Lane Departure Warning
Informs the driver if the Renegade departs from its lane. Can also nudge the Renegade back into the lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Jeep Renegade

Used 2018 Jeep Renegade Overview

The Used 2018 Jeep Renegade is offered in the following submodels: Renegade SUV. Available styles include Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Upland Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 11/17 (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Jeep Renegade?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Jeep Renegade trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude is priced between $15,998 and$23,969 with odometer readings between 1423 and48229 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Renegade Sport is priced between $12,795 and$22,000 with odometer readings between 7192 and92323 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk is priced between $18,563 and$22,991 with odometer readings between 17188 and51446 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Renegade Limited is priced between $18,995 and$22,990 with odometer readings between 16165 and37196 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Renegade Upland Edition is priced between $18,583 and$18,583 with odometer readings between 32285 and32285 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Jeep Renegades are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Jeep Renegade for sale near. There are currently 38 used and CPO 2018 Renegades listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,795 and mileage as low as 1423 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Jeep Renegade.

Can't find a used 2018 Jeep Renegades you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Renegade for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,497.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,571.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Renegade for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,453.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,852.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Jeep Renegade?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Renegade lease specials

Related Used 2018 Jeep Renegade info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles