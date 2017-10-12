Overall rating 7.5 / 10

It's easy to find faults with the 2019 Jeep Renegade. However, it's also easy to fall in love with it. When choosing to be in a relationship — even with a car — doesn't love usually win out?

Well, before falling head over heels, let's at least address the Renegade's significant shortcomings. For starters, this smallest Jeep is indeed very small — smaller in fact than many of its subcompact SUV rivals. Backseat legroom is cramped, and the cargo area behind is relatively tiny. It actually gets worse when you fill the underfloor storage compartment with the available full-size spare. If there was any SUV that required a roof cargo box, the Renegade is probably it.

Then there are the powertrains. For 2019, the Renegade's former upgrade engine — a 2.4-liter four-cylinder — becomes the new standard equipment. Although its power output seems generous on paper, this unrefined engine's acceleration is meager and its fuel economy middling.

Thankfully, 2019 also brings a new engine upgrade: a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder that delivers superior torque and promises more competitive fuel economy. If you're considering the two top trim levels, we'd recommend this turbo engine. Unfortunately, both are saddled to an unresponsive gas pedal and a clunky nine-speed automatic that constantly frustrate.

OK, so now the bits to love. The Renegade has distinctive Jeep styling, of course, and it gets even cooler when you opt for the Trailhawk trim. And speaking of which, that Trailhawk provides far more off-road capability than anything else in this segment of SUVs. (some don't even offer all-wheel drive). Even less dedicated Renegades will be more capable than the average competitor.

Inside, you'll find a characterful, well-made cabin with large touchscreen interfaces that are easy to reach and to use. And, when you look a little closer, you'll start to notice the hidden Easter eggs spread throughout such as the silhouette of a World War II Jeep in the corner of the windshield. There's even a little spider embossed in plastic behind the gas door with a thought bubble saying "Ciao Baby!" — a reference to the Renegade's factory location in Italy.

So, is the Renegade the most sensible choice? No, most competitors are better all-rounders. But if you're thinking with your heart, it'll probably be hard to say no to this baby Jeep.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Jeep Renegade as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for this year.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the Jeep Renegade of this generation, read our updates from a full year of living with a 2015 Jeep Renegade. Over our year with the Renegade, we tested everything from seat comfort to cargo space. Please note that the 2019 Jeep Renegade differs from our long-term Renegade in a few ways: There is a larger Uconnect touchscreen, the previously optional 2.4-liter engine is standard, a new 1.3-liter turbocharged engine is available, the exterior styling has been updated, and new features such as adaptive cruise control are available. It is still the same generation, however, so most of our observations still apply.