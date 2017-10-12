2019 Jeep Renegade
What’s new
- Updated exterior styling
- Revised interior functionality
- Expanded feature availability
- Part of the first Renegade generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Trailhawk model's best-in-class off-road capability
- Agile handling when on pavement
- Plenty of easy-to-use technology features
- Lots of character with a classic Jeep look
- Nine-speed transmission is clunky and easily confused
- Fuel economy is middling for the segment
- Boxy shape makes for lots of wind noise on the highway
- Rear-seat legroom is tight for adults
Which Renegade does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.5 / 10
It's easy to find faults with the 2019 Jeep Renegade. However, it's also easy to fall in love with it. When choosing to be in a relationship — even with a car — doesn't love usually win out?
Well, before falling head over heels, let's at least address the Renegade's significant shortcomings. For starters, this smallest Jeep is indeed very small — smaller in fact than many of its subcompact SUV rivals. Backseat legroom is cramped, and the cargo area behind is relatively tiny. It actually gets worse when you fill the underfloor storage compartment with the available full-size spare. If there was any SUV that required a roof cargo box, the Renegade is probably it.
Then there are the powertrains. For 2019, the Renegade's former upgrade engine — a 2.4-liter four-cylinder — becomes the new standard equipment. Although its power output seems generous on paper, this unrefined engine's acceleration is meager and its fuel economy middling.
Thankfully, 2019 also brings a new engine upgrade: a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder that delivers superior torque and promises more competitive fuel economy. If you're considering the two top trim levels, we'd recommend this turbo engine. Unfortunately, both are saddled to an unresponsive gas pedal and a clunky nine-speed automatic that constantly frustrate.
OK, so now the bits to love. The Renegade has distinctive Jeep styling, of course, and it gets even cooler when you opt for the Trailhawk trim. And speaking of which, that Trailhawk provides far more off-road capability than anything else in this segment of SUVs. (some don't even offer all-wheel drive). Even less dedicated Renegades will be more capable than the average competitor.
Inside, you'll find a characterful, well-made cabin with large touchscreen interfaces that are easy to reach and to use. And, when you look a little closer, you'll start to notice the hidden Easter eggs spread throughout such as the silhouette of a World War II Jeep in the corner of the windshield. There's even a little spider embossed in plastic behind the gas door with a thought bubble saying "Ciao Baby!" — a reference to the Renegade's factory location in Italy.
So, is the Renegade the most sensible choice? No, most competitors are better all-rounders. But if you're thinking with your heart, it'll probably be hard to say no to this baby Jeep.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Jeep Renegade as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for this year.
What's it like to live with?
To learn more about the Jeep Renegade of this generation, read our updates from a full year of living with a 2015 Jeep Renegade. Over our year with the Renegade, we tested everything from seat comfort to cargo space. Please note that the 2019 Jeep Renegade differs from our long-term Renegade in a few ways: There is a larger Uconnect touchscreen, the previously optional 2.4-liter engine is standard, a new 1.3-liter turbocharged engine is available, the exterior styling has been updated, and new features such as adaptive cruise control are available. It is still the same generation, however, so most of our observations still apply.
2019 Jeep Renegade models
The 2019 Jeep Renegade is available in four trim levels. The base Sportis pretty bare-bones, so most will find the Latitude to be a good starting point. From there, you can move to the luxurious Limited or off-road-oriented Trailhawk, which is the only trim level outfitted with a four-wheel drive system that includes low-range gearing.
All other trims come standard with front-wheel drive or a less rugged all-wheel-drive system. A 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (180 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque) is standard on every Renegade, but the top two trims can be optioned with a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder (177 hp, 200 lb-ft). A nine-speed automatic is standard.
The base Renegade Sport comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, manually adjustable mirrors, keyless entry, a rearview camera, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a removable cargo floor panel, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, a USB port and a six-speaker sound system.
There are three primary feature packages for the Renegade Sport. A Sport Appearance package adds alloy wheels, roof rails and privacy glass. The Power & Air Group package adds heated and power-adjustable outside mirrors, cruise control and air conditioning. Finally, the Uconnect 7.0 Group includes dual-zone automatic climate control, satellite radio, a 7-inch touchscreen, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Latitude comes standard with those three packages, plus foglights, automatic headlights, body-colored door handles and mirrors, ambient LED lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a second-row USB port. The Cold Weather Group adds automatic wipers with de-icers, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and all-season rubber floor mats.
From there, the Renegade forks in two directions: luxury and off-road.
On the luxury front, the Limited includes the Cold Weather Group items plus 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition and entry (with remote engine start), an upgraded driver information display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat with a center pass-through.
For off-roading, the Trailhawk adds 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, four-wheel drive with low-range settings, hill descent control, a raised suspension, tow hooks, underbody skid plates, a full-size spare, unique exterior and interior accents, all-season floor mats and upgraded cloth upholstery. It also has a few of the Limited's upgrades. Other options on the Trailhawk include the Popular Equipment Group, Cold Weather Group and Premium Leather Group.
Optional on the top three trim levels is an 8.4-inch touchscreen (which brings with it HD radio and integrated navigation), a tow package, and the Safety & Security Group, which includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic wipers, xenon headlights and a cargo cover.
The Latitude and the Limited are the only trim levels that offer accident avoidance tech. Their Advanced Technology Group (requires Safety & Security) includes full-speed forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, an automatic parking system, front parking sensors and automatic high beams. These top trims also offer the new LED Lighting Group that adds a variety of LED exterior lighting, including the headlights.
But, wait, there's more. All trims can be outfitted with a full-size spare that eliminates its underfloor storage bin (standard on the Trailhawk). All trims can also be outfitted with manually removable My Sky sunroof panels. All but the Sport can alternatively be equipped with a traditional power-operated sunroof as well as a nine-speaker Beats premium audio system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Jeep Renegade Latitude (2.4L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | 4WD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current Renegade has received some revisions, including larger touchscreen displays and extra driver aid technologies. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Renegade.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.5 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|6.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.0
Braking9.0
Steering7.5
Drivability5.5
Off-road8.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control9.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position9.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.5
Quality7.0
Convertible top6.0
Utility6.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space6.0
Technology
Smartphone integration
Driver aids
Voice control
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Jeep Renegade.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I just leased a 2019 Jeep Renegade Limited (1.3 Liter Turbocharged). I did extensive research (Mazda, Volvo, Kia, Subaru, Toyota) and, even though comparable models received generally better reviews, I decided to go with my gut and chose the Jeep. I love this car. I am not an auto expert and have no idea what torque is. However, the 1.3 Liter Turbocharged is fine and handles nicely. The headroom is fine for my 6'2" husband. The car is just the right size if you wish a smaller SUV-Type (but not as small as a Soul or Honda HR-V). The sunroof is so spacious, I feel as if I am outdoors. I have been bemoaning the fate of the Element (I stupidly turned mine in several years ago.); however, this Jeep is quickly becoming my favorite car ever. It is not perfect, but it is perfect for me.
I purchased this car in July 18 mostly because of the price . I bought a sport 4x4 2.4 automatic. After owning it a short time I actually started to really like it . Took it off road a few times and it performed well in mud and snow . Sadly the car was destroyed on 1-28-19 in a major accident. This brings me to why I will be purchasing another one . The car was hit on the freeway causing it to rollover several times . While I was hurt somewhat I still walked away . All of the safety features performed as designed . Even the towing company couldn’t believe i was walking when I came the next day to pick up my items from the car . The owner said he has been in the towing business for 40 years and normally people don’t walk away from accidents like that . The only thing I might change is getting the better model like the trailhawk. Can’t recomm this vehicle enough .
We bought the limited 1.3 Turbo 4x4 and really love this vehicle, especially the size. Handles and rides very nicely and getting as much as 34 mpg as we live in the country. Fit & finish is excellent. My only complaint is the head rests are too far forward but I guess thats the law.
First of all , for all the people complaining about ride, noise ECT. Did they not test drive their car before they bought it? Mine rides smooth, NO wind noise, I am averaging 30 mpg on the first tank. The fit and finish is perfect. It came with Continental cross Trac tires which have excellent traction, and are smooth and quiet . This vehicle is an excellent 4x4 and a great value.
Features & Specs
|Latitude 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$23,875
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$25,375
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$23,525
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD
1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$27,545
|MPG
|22 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|177 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Renegade safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver when a vehicle is in the Renegade's blind spot. Also detects cross-path traffic while backing up.
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- Sounds warning beeps as the Renegade approaches an object behind the car while reversing.
- LaneSense Lane Departure Warning
- Informs the driver if the Renegade departs from its lane. Can also nudge the Renegade back into the lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Jeep Renegade vs. the competition
Jeep Renegade vs. Jeep Compass
The Renegade and the Compass are mechanically similar under the skin, sharing the same platform, 2.4-liter engine and nine-speed automatic. They are available with similar trim levels and feature content, too. So what's the difference? Size. The Compass is bigger, and actually has a bit more interior space than the Cherokee. One key difference in favor of the Renegade: It offers the new 1.3-liter turbocharged engine. You're stuck with the 2.4-liter in the Compass.
Jeep Renegade vs. Kia Soul
Like your subcompact crossovers to be boxy? Well you've come to the right place with the Renegade and the Soul. They're also dripping with character thanks to styling that will stand out in any crowd. From there, however, the two differ greatly. The Renegade can legitimately go off-road, while the Soul doesn't even offer all-wheel drive. On the other hand, the Soul's engines are stronger and smoother in operation. The Soul also has greater interior space.
Jeep Renegade vs. Subaru Crosstrek
These two are both good choices if you want a small SUV with extra off-road capability. The Crosstrek is a Subaru Impreza hatchback with some styling tweaks and extra ground clearance. You get standard all-wheel drive, too. Advantages over the Renegade include more interior room and greater access to advanced driver safety aids. The Jeep counters with its stronger engines and off-road-dedicated Trailhawk trim.
More about the 2019 Jeep Renegade
2019 Jeep Renegade Overview
The 2019 Jeep Renegade is offered in the following submodels: Renegade SUV. Available styles include Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), High Altitude 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Jeep Renegade?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Jeep Renegade and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Renegade 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Renegade.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Jeep Renegade and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Renegade featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Can't find a new 2019 Jeep Renegades you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jeep Renegade for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,549.
Find a new Jeep for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,848.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Jeep Renegade?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jeep lease specials
