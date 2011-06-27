Estimated values
2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,266
|$14,898
|$16,561
|Clean
|$12,908
|$14,487
|$16,087
|Average
|$12,192
|$13,666
|$15,139
|Rough
|$11,476
|$12,844
|$14,191
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,834
|$15,477
|$17,153
|Clean
|$13,461
|$15,050
|$16,662
|Average
|$12,714
|$14,197
|$15,680
|Rough
|$11,967
|$13,344
|$14,698
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,636
|$12,302
|$13,998
|Clean
|$10,348
|$11,963
|$13,597
|Average
|$9,774
|$11,285
|$12,796
|Rough
|$9,200
|$10,606
|$11,995
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,159
|$13,775
|$15,421
|Clean
|$11,831
|$13,395
|$14,980
|Average
|$11,174
|$12,636
|$14,097
|Rough
|$10,518
|$11,876
|$13,214
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,119
|$15,880
|$17,676
|Clean
|$13,738
|$15,442
|$17,170
|Average
|$12,975
|$14,567
|$16,159
|Rough
|$12,213
|$13,691
|$15,147
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,462
|$10,982
|$12,528
|Clean
|$9,206
|$10,679
|$12,169
|Average
|$8,696
|$10,073
|$11,452
|Rough
|$8,185
|$9,468
|$10,735
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,987
|$13,569
|$15,183
|Clean
|$11,663
|$13,195
|$14,748
|Average
|$11,016
|$12,447
|$13,879
|Rough
|$10,369
|$11,699
|$13,010
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,357
|$13,912
|$15,497
|Clean
|$12,023
|$13,529
|$15,054
|Average
|$11,356
|$12,761
|$14,167
|Rough
|$10,689
|$11,994
|$13,279
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Renegade Justice Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,395
|$15,118
|$16,874
|Clean
|$13,034
|$14,701
|$16,391
|Average
|$12,311
|$13,868
|$15,425
|Rough
|$11,588
|$13,034
|$14,459
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,022
|$12,607
|$14,220
|Clean
|$10,724
|$12,260
|$13,813
|Average
|$10,129
|$11,564
|$12,999
|Rough
|$9,535
|$10,869
|$12,185