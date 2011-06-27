  1. Home
2016 Jeep Renegade Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,266$14,898$16,561
Clean$12,908$14,487$16,087
Average$12,192$13,666$15,139
Rough$11,476$12,844$14,191
2016 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,834$15,477$17,153
Clean$13,461$15,050$16,662
Average$12,714$14,197$15,680
Rough$11,967$13,344$14,698
2016 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,636$12,302$13,998
Clean$10,348$11,963$13,597
Average$9,774$11,285$12,796
Rough$9,200$10,606$11,995
2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,159$13,775$15,421
Clean$11,831$13,395$14,980
Average$11,174$12,636$14,097
Rough$10,518$11,876$13,214
2016 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,119$15,880$17,676
Clean$13,738$15,442$17,170
Average$12,975$14,567$16,159
Rough$12,213$13,691$15,147
2016 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,462$10,982$12,528
Clean$9,206$10,679$12,169
Average$8,696$10,073$11,452
Rough$8,185$9,468$10,735
2016 Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,987$13,569$15,183
Clean$11,663$13,195$14,748
Average$11,016$12,447$13,879
Rough$10,369$11,699$13,010
2016 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,357$13,912$15,497
Clean$12,023$13,529$15,054
Average$11,356$12,761$14,167
Rough$10,689$11,994$13,279
2016 Jeep Renegade Justice Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,395$15,118$16,874
Clean$13,034$14,701$16,391
Average$12,311$13,868$15,425
Rough$11,588$13,034$14,459
2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,022$12,607$14,220
Clean$10,724$12,260$13,813
Average$10,129$11,564$12,999
Rough$9,535$10,869$12,185
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Jeep Renegade on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jeep Renegade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,206 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,679 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Renegade is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jeep Renegade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,206 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,679 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Jeep Renegade, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jeep Renegade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,206 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,679 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Jeep Renegade. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Jeep Renegade and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Jeep Renegade ranges from $8,185 to $12,528, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Jeep Renegade is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.