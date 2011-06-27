  1. Home
Used 2015 Jeep Renegade Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Renegade
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/393.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,995
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Sound Groupyes
Quick Order Package 21Ayes
Quick Order Package 27Ayes
Power and Air Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,995
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,995
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Air Conditioning Bypassyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,995
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Front head room41.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Black Side Roof Railsyes
My Sky Fixed/Removable Roof Panelsyes
16" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Angle of departure29.7 degrees
Length166.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3025 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Angle of approach17.9 degrees
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume118.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Exterior Colors
  • Solar Yellow
  • Sierra Blue
  • Commando
  • Glacier Metallic
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Alpine White
  • Mojave Sand
  • Omaha Orange
Interior Colors
  • Black/Sandstorm, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,995
All season tiresyes
215/65R17 tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
