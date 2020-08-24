Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LT

    92,544 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,991

  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LT

    26,198 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,489

    $1,590 Below Market
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT in Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LT

    29,589 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,200

    $3,532 Below Market
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT in Orange
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LT

    45,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $2,306 Below Market
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LS in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LS

    136,662 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $1,501 Below Market
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT in Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LT

    35,681 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,988

    $2,900 Below Market
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LS in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LS

    88,370 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,499

    $3,743 Below Market
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ

    72,438 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,621

    $1,539 Below Market
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ

    69,061 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,561

    $1,752 Below Market
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LS in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LS

    56,751 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,795

    $1,441 Below Market
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LT

    67,614 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,900

    $1,465 Below Market
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LT

    119,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $1,649 Below Market
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LS in Black
    certified

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LS

    72,017 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,455

    $1,612 Below Market
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT in Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LT

    55,883 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,995

    $1,346 Below Market
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LT

    89,030 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,000

    $1,192 Below Market
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT in Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LT

    85,177 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LT

    59,400 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $1,345 Below Market
  • 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Trax LT

    82,205 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,895

    $1,298 Below Market
Our new little one.
Lou Caldwell,09/07/2015
LTZ 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Traded in Chevy Equinox 2LT but wanted smaller suv, now, no kids, etc. This does the job. Surprised with responsiveness of small engine but turbo does the job very well. Passing a car or interstate entrance much better that the 4 cyl Equinox. Good mileage but not much better than Equinox on highway. But much better in-town. Disappointed with one sun visors. They don't extend to cover the whole window when positioned on either driver or passenger side windows. Only covers half. Miss the power lift gate. Not an option on Trax.
