Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax for Sale Near Me
- 92,544 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,991
Lewisville Volkswagen - Lewisville / Texas
<b>Equipment</b> See what's behind you with the back up camera on this 2015 Chevrolet Trax . The Chevrolet Trax is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. The satellite radio system in the Chevrolet Trax gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. This small suv is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. This unit has a 1.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2015 Chevrolet Trax is front wheel drive. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this 2015 Chevrolet Trax . Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this vehicle. The vehicle comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this model. <b>Packages</b> LPO; CARGO PACKAGE: includes (VLI) Cargo mat; LPO and (W2D) Cargo net; LPO. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. COMPASS DISPLAY. LPO: CARGO MAT. LPO: CARGO NET. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> * While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Lewisville Volkswagen. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Certain vehicles listed may not be available, or may have different prices. Prices exclude state tax, license, document preparation fee, smog fee, and finance charges, if applicable. Vehicle option and pricing are subject to change. Prices include all dealer offers and dealer incentives. Pricing and availability varies by dealership. Please check with your dealer for more information. Prices do not include dealer charges, such as advertising, that can vary by manufacturer or region, or costs for selling, preparing, displaying or financing the vehicle. Images displayed may not be representative of the actual trim level of a vehicle. Colors shown are the most accurate representations available. However, due to the limitations of web and monitor color display, we cannot guarantee that the colors depicted will exactly match the color of the car. Information provided is believed accurate but all specifications, pricing, and availability must be confirmed in writing (directly) with the dealer to be binding. The Dealer is not responsible for any inaccuracies contained herein and by using this application you the customer acknowledge the foregoing and accept such terms. Pricing cannot be combined with any other offer, sales special, finance special or price quote. Some offers may require you to finance or lease your vehicle with Volkswagen Credit. All offers subject to credit approval. See dealer for complete details. Displayed price excludes special APR and Lease offers. **Prices include all dealer offers and dealer incentives.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL7CJLSB8FB092771
Stock: L200418A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 26,198 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,489$1,590 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Lt Plus Package Black Granite Metallic Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive 1Lt Preferred Equipment Group Axle; 3.53 Final Drive Ratio Chevrolet Mylink Radio; 7" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo Compass Display Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Jet Black; Deluxe Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim Rear Park Assist; Sensor Indicator Seat Adjuster; Driver 6-Way Power Seats; Front Bucket With Driver Power Lumbar Steering Wheel; Leather-Wrapped 3-Spoke Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers is pleased to be currently offering this 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT with 26,194mi. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Chevrolet Trax LT. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Chevrolet Trax LT features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Chevrolet Trax LT. This Chevrolet Trax LT is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. The incredible 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Trax: The Chevrolet Trax competes with other small SUVs such as the Toyota RAV4, the Honda CR-V and the Ford Escape. Setting the Trax apart from many of its competitors, are its turbocharged engine and its high levels of interior equipment, including a standard 7-inch color touch screen. With a base price of around $21,000, the Chevrolet Trax is an excellent addition to the small SUV segment. This model sets itself apart with fuel efficiency, decent ground clearance, versatile interior, available all-wheel drive, Compact footprint, and high levels of standard technology All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCJRSB4FL192409
Stock: FL192409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 29,589 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,200$3,532 Below Market
Atlantic Preowned Store - Bay Shore / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL7CJLSB5FB088614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999$2,306 Below Market
North Hills Auto Mall - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL7CJRSB4FB198220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,662 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$1,501 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Arrowhead - Peoria / Arizona
Lpo; Cargo Area Organizer; Collapsible Bluetooth Connection 1Ls Preferred Equipment Group Axle; 3.53 Final Drive Ratio Brilliant Blue Metallic Chevrolet Mylink Radio; 7" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Jet Black/Light Titanium; Cloth Seat Trim Seats; Front Bucket With Driver Power Lumbar Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is AutoNation Certified and includes the following: Thorough 125 pt. inspection 90 day, 4000 mile Powertrain Warranty what ever comes first. Example of covered items on the 90 day warranty include the following: Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Main Shaft, Axle Shafts, Tie Rods, Control Arms, Power Steering Motor, Brake Master Cylinder, Alternator, Starter, AC Compressor, Thermostat, ABS System, Power Seat Motor, Power Window Regulator, Door Lock Actuator, Knock Sensor, Oxygen Sensor, Heater and AC Blower Motor, Radiator, and more. See dealer for additional details. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL7CJKSB0FB244746
Stock: FB244746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 35,681 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,988$2,900 Below Market
Premier Motorcars - Tallahassee / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL7CJLSB3FB250398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,370 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,499$3,743 Below Market
Luxury Motor US - Miami / Florida
Luxury Motor US.We finance everyone, good, bad, no credit. No problem! Financiamos a todos. Buen credito, mal credito, no hay problema.We have program for every credit situation. Approved! Tenemos programas de financiamiento para cualquier tipo de credito. Estas aprobado. .Competitive rates, low down payments, low monthly paymets! Tasas de interes competitivas, muy poco dinero de entrada, pagos mensuales muy bajos! .Second chance financing. For less than perfect credit! Segunda oportunidad de financiamiento, no importa que tu credito este perfecto! .First time buyer's program. For people with no credit! Programa de financiamiento para compradores de 1ra vez. Compradores con cero credito. .Hand picked, low mileage, clean title vehicles. Best prices in town! Autos escogidos de primera mano, un solo dueno, titulo limpio, bajas millas, los mejores precios de la ciudad. .Extended warranties available.Ofrecemos garantias extendidas..Visit our website, there you will find our disclosure www.luxurymotorus.comVisite nuestra página web, alli encontrara nuestras condiciones de venta www.luxurymotorus.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCJKSB3FL251845
Stock: 251845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,621$1,539 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
White Pearl Tricoat Bluetooth Connection Axle; 3.53 Final Drive Ratio Chevrolet Mylink Radio; 7" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo Compass Display Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Jet Black/Brownstone; Leatherette Seat Trim Ltz Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket With Driver Power Lumbar Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Chevrolet Trax LTZ with a full CARFAX history report. Want more room? Want more style? This Chevrolet Trax LTZ is the vehicle for you. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2015 Chevrolet Trax. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Chevrolet Trax will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. This Chevrolet Trax is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. This impeccably built Chevrolet Trax LTZ comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Chevrolet. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Trax: The Chevrolet Trax competes with other small SUVs such as the Toyota RAV4, the Honda CR-V and the Ford Escape. Setting the Trax apart from many of its competitors, are its turbocharged engine and its high levels of interior equipment, including a standard 7-inch color touch screen. With a base price of around $21,000, the Chevrolet Trax is an excellent addition to the small SUV segment. This model sets itself apart with fuel efficiency, decent ground clearance, versatile interior, available all-wheel drive, Compact footprint, and high levels of standard technology Call (877) 871-3065 , click or visit AutoNation Chevrolet Superstition Springs in Mesa, AZ today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL7CJNSB6FB233722
Stock: FB233722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 69,061 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,561$1,752 Below Market
Ralph Schomp MINI - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
***Just Traded In***, GREAT MILES 69,061! PRICED TO MOVE $1,600 below Kelley Blue Book! FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System CLICK NOW!SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP MINI?Schomp MINI is loved by everyone except the competition because of their One Price, One Promise guarantee which sets this Denver MINI Cooper dealer apart from the rest by having the absolute best price posted on all vehicles. Whether you're looking for a Colorado Springs Mini Cooper, Boulder Mini Cooper, Grand Junction Mini Cooper or Castle Rock Mini Cooper, Shoppers looking for the best Colorado Mini Coopers visit Schomp Automotive!OPTION PACKAGESSUNROOF, POWER, SLIDING, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm).EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com's review says "Easy to maneuver in the city; respectable passenger space for its size; plenty of storage slots; lots of standard equipment for the money.".Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LTZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCJTSB0FL206187
Stock: 3ML00263A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 56,751 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,795$1,441 Below Market
Gorilla Motors - Dumfries / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCJKSBXFL222357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,900$1,465 Below Market
Frank Leta Honda - O Fallon / Missouri
At-Home Test Drives! Buy 100% Online! Certified! 90 Day/3,000 Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty and a 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty! One Owner/ No Accidents! All Wheel Drive! Backup Camera! Service Records Available! Bluetooth, Hands-Free! Bose Premium Audio! Sunroof! Portable Audio Connection! Premium Wheels! Comprehensive and Powertrain Warranty Provided! 135-Point Inspected Vehicle! Free Car Washes for Life! Also Equipped with: Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Security System, and Steering Wheel Controls. Find out more at www.frankletahonda.com. **Frank Leta Certified Used Vehicles Provide a 90 Day/3,000 Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty and a 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty for Your Protection!** Price Includes $500 Finance Loyalty Coupon!! 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT 4D Sport Utility ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Summit White AWD 16" Aluminum Wheels, 2-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 3.53 Final Drive Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats w/Driver Power Lumbar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Experience Car Buying Made Simple, at Frank Leta. Enjoy upfront pricing and interact with non-commission product specialists for a pressure free deal. Find out more at www.frankletahonda.com! Free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL7CJRSB9FB082639
Stock: 200053A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 119,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$1,649 Below Market
WS Auto Sales - El Cajon / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCJRSB9FL166808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Chevrolet Trax LS72,017 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,455$1,612 Below Market
Herb Connolly Chevrolet - Framingham / Massachusetts
Certified. Only 2 Previous Owners - AWD - Rear Parking Camera - Power windows - Chevrolet MyLink - Remote keyless entry. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History Herb Connolly Motors is the home of used car LIVE MARKET PRICING. LIVE MARKET PRICING gives our customers the piece of mind that we have already done the shopping for you and priced our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors - WE DONT PLAY PRICING GAMES. Price reflects $500 in down payment assistance and customer must finance through GM Financial to qualify for this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCJPSB9FL245464
Stock: CMB020387A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 55,883 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,995$1,346 Below Market
Lincoln Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lincoln / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCJRSBXFL238566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,030 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,000$1,192 Below Market
Hudiburg Subaru - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNCJRSB0FL253075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,177 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Vehicle Wish Auto Sales - Frederick / Maryland
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD with an available *Extended Warranty*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL7CJRSB1FB120901
Stock: 2621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,400 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$1,345 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL7CJLSB5FB141697
Stock: 141697A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,895$1,298 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 1 owner Chevy! Check out this super clean 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT. Only 82,000 miles. It has options including premium alloy wheels, power windows/locks, back up camera, luggage rack, power seats, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, and more! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL7CJLSB3FB201122
Stock: 201122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Trax
- 5(55%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(3%)
- 2(12%)
- 1(15%)
