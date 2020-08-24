Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax for Sale Near Me

Lewisville Volkswagen - Lewisville / Texas

<b>Equipment</b> See what's behind you with the back up camera on this 2015 Chevrolet Trax . The Chevrolet Trax is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. The satellite radio system in the Chevrolet Trax gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. This small suv is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. This unit has a 1.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2015 Chevrolet Trax is front wheel drive. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this 2015 Chevrolet Trax . Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this vehicle. The vehicle comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this model. <b>Packages</b> LPO; CARGO PACKAGE: includes (VLI) Cargo mat; LPO and (W2D) Cargo net; LPO. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. COMPASS DISPLAY. LPO: CARGO MAT. LPO: CARGO NET. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL7CJLSB8FB092771

Stock: L200418A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020