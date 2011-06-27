Used 2000 Jaguar XK-Series Consumer Reviews
5 Years Old and Still Purrs Like a Kitten
All you can say is the design is now 8 years old, and it's still one of the best looking cars on the road today. I've only had the car for a year and a half, but have been very pleased with it. The performance, handling, build quality, and reliability are all exceptional. I don't typically keep cars for more than a year, but I'm making an exception with this one. Just can't seem to find another one that I think has better styling.
Gorgeous, true head-turner!
I've owned 4 cars (3 Jaguars) and this XK8 has been my best one so far. It has 70k miles currently and runs very smoothly. The driving dynamics are very luxurious and the exterior and interior are nothing short of beautiful; the coupe gets a lot of looks and head-turns. The power is ample and the torque is nice and low RPM. The real power comes in once you're at about 40mph and slam on the gas, all the while it feels smooth, linear, and effortless. Had one problem with the cooling system (was a common problem) and cost me $500; I have had no problems since then aside from a malfunctioning CD changer. Beautiful car that, if well maintained, is absolutely timeless!
The Diamond in the Dirt
Gotta love a "Sports car" with rear seats. I own a 2000 XK8 and let me just say, these cars are even more stunning in person and the coupes are in a league of their own look-wise, even by today standards. As long as you work out the few little problems the earlier models 97-00 had before they go wrong, in specific, having the cam tensioners upgraded to aluminum which shouldn't cost more than $1k installed or just buying a newer model 01-06, then these cars have have pretty decent reliability. At least more so than Jaguars reputation of the 80's would suggest, before Ford took over things in I want to say '89? Either way, if your reading this and end up getting one, just be prepared for all the compliments it's going to get. Also jokes aside, it's not technically a sports car because of the rear seats but if you have kids or people to haul, the rear seat really are next to usless.
Beautiful Car (But maintenance can be expensive)
I own a 2000 XK8 Coupe. Mint condition inside and out! Absolute head turner every where I go! Now a few things about this car that I have to share. XK8 rear view mirrors had a bad leaking issue(dimmer problems cause foggy appearance) And I really don't trust anyone in St. Louis to work on my XK8 but the dealer..And the Dealer isn't cheap. But overall its a sleek ride that very very smooth:-)
A Great Car without problems
The appearance still turns heads even though the design has been on the road for seven years. Mechanically no problems . Even my knew Mercedes has given me more problems in 1 year of ownership.
