Estimated values
2007 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,159
|$6,177
|$7,314
|Clean
|$3,754
|$5,573
|$6,586
|Average
|$2,945
|$4,364
|$5,129
|Rough
|$2,136
|$3,155
|$3,673
Estimated values
2007 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,391
|$3,646
|$4,351
|Clean
|$2,159
|$3,290
|$3,918
|Average
|$1,693
|$2,576
|$3,052
|Rough
|$1,228
|$1,863
|$2,185