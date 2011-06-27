Vehicle overview

The Jaguar S-Type has a fairly significant place in automotive history, signifying the first real fruit of the Ford-Jaguar partnership and the first step from either brand into the midsize luxury segment. The 2008 Jaguar S-Type represents the ninth and final year of production for this midsize, rear-wheel-drive luxury sedan.

Born as the classier-looking sibling of the Lincoln LS, the S-Type also enjoyed a higher-grade interior and more potent versions of both the V6 and V8 engines. Ride and handling have been praised from the start (braking less so), and whatever was lacking in powertrain performance has been rectified over the years as the automatic transmission became a six-speed, the standard V8 gained power and a supercharged V8 debuted on the S-Type R to blow away nearly every competitor (at least when it arrived in 2003).

Regardless of the prodigious power at the top of the lineup, the S-Type as a whole has become known more for walking the middle ground between performance and comfort. Its V6 delivers weak performance for this class, and even decked out in R guise, handling is on the soft side. This midsize luxury sedan is also known for an interior that's a mix of virtues and vices: high comfort in front but skimpy space in back, and old-world British ambience with unfortunate splashes of Ford-grade controls and materials.

As all competitors have redesigned their entries during this Jaguar's lifetime, most have surpassed it in performance, comfort, refinement and features. While a 2008 Jaguar S-Type is not an altogether poor choice for a midsize luxury sedan, we think most prospective buyers will be happier with more desirable choices such as an Audi A6/S6, BMW 5 Series, Lexus GS or Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The 2008 model year will be the S-Type's last. Look for a replacement modeled after the C-XF concept car.