Consumer Rating
(4)
2007 Jaguar S-Type Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Lovely design details, many elegant interior appointments, S-Type R's torquey V8
  • Underwhelming power from V6, the "J-Gate" shifter is often frustrating to operate, some interior pieces can feel cheap.
Jaguar S-Type for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,778 - $3,503
Used S-Type for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though aged in terms of design, the 2007 Jaguar S-Type's classic styling and relaxed demeanor should appeal to those seeking an alternative to more common midsize luxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

The 2007 Jaguar S-Type and S-Type R hit the market just as the engineering of its replacement is concluding. If this elegantly styled, sweet-natured, midsize luxury machine is what you want, it's likely that 2007 will be your last chance to buy a new one.

The S-Type cribs its styling from Jag's '60s icon, the Mark II sedan, but shares much of its substance with the recently discontinued Lincoln LS; both are/were built around Ford's rear-drive "DEW98" platform and so share basic structural, engine and suspension design. However the V6- or V8-powered S-Type drives like a Jaguar with a blend of road manners, comfort and performance the Lincoln was never quite able to pull off.

An English ambience to the car's interior design and materials helps to distinguish the S-Type from competitors like the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and Lexus GS. It offers the driver and passengers a true Jaguar experience; the leather is aromatic, supple and beautifully upholstered, the use of burled walnut veneers is lavish without being tasteless, and the inside door handles are thickly chromed. To use a very British word, it's posh. Still, for all the beauty that interior contains, there are a few discordant elements such as the air-conditioning system's vents that seem as if they belong on a cheaper car.

The S-Type R lacks the hard edge of cars like BMW's M5 or the Mercedes-Benz E55, and in general the Jag is less sporting in its nature than the direct competition. But overall, the 2007 Jaguar S-Type is still capable enough in its old age to serve as a decent alternative to otherwise more common midsize luxury sedans.

2007 Jaguar S-Type models

The 2007 Jaguar S-Type lineup consists of three models: V6-powered S-Type 3.0, V8-equipped S-Type 4.2 and the roaring S-Type R with a supercharged V8. Even the cheapest S-Type 3.0 comes fully equipped with power controls for virtually all ordinary tasks, leather on the seats, burl walnut wood along the dash and doors, a moonroof, dual-zone climate controls and 17-inch wheels. To that list of equipment the S-Type 4.2 adds a more powerful 320-watt sound system, xenon headlamps, front park control, a DVD-based navigation system (all of which are optional on the S-Type 3.0) and an electric rear sun blind. Options for both the 3.0 and 4.2 include 18-inch wheels and satellite radio.

The S-Type R wears bird's eye maple wood trim in place of burl walnut but otherwise carries much of the equipment found on the 4.2. Beyond that the S-Type R gets "R Performance" oversize disc brakes, an "Enhanced computer Active Technology Suspension" and wider performance tires on 18-inch wheels. Adaptive radar-based cruise control and 19-inch wheels and tires are all stand-alone options on the S-Type R. Also available is a "Luxury Package" that brings aboard the burl walnut trim with additional wood trim on the steering wheel and shift knob, adds that electric rear sun blind back in, puts contrast piping on the seats and throws in those exciting "bright mirror caps."

2007 Highlights

In their eighth (and likely last) year of production, Jaguar's midsize S-Type sedans soldier through with minimal changes. There's a new "Luxury" package for the high-performance, supercharged S-Type R, and a few interior revisions across the line including new contrast piping for the leather seats, new burl walnut veneers, adaptive radar-based cruise control and the always thrilling "bright mirror caps."

Performance & mpg

The S-Type 3.0 is powered by a 235-horsepower 3.0-liter DOHC 24-valve V6. Above that is the S-Type 4.2 with Jaguar's 300-hp 4.2-liter DOHC 32-valve V8 under its hood. The S-Type R plants a Roots-type supercharger on top of that V8 to boost output to a full 400 hp. All three engines are backed by ZF-made six-speed automatic transmissions. Jaguar claims that the S-Type 4.2 will accelerate from a stop to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, while the S-Type R will do the same deed in 5.3 seconds.

Safety

The driver side and passenger two-stage airbags are supplemented by side airbags for the driver side and front passenger, and side curtain airbags for both front and rear passengers. Jaguar's Dynamic Stability Control system, traction control and antilock brakes with brake assist are also aboard to enhance vehicular control. The NHTSA has awarded the S-Type five-star ratings (the highest) after side-impact testing for front and rear seat occupants.

Driving

The 2007 Jaguar S-Type is a supremely comfortable machine that makes gobbling up a continent's worth of pavement pleasant. But its limits are lower than some of the competition and its reflexes more subdued. This is, after all, not a BMW, but a Jaguar.

Interior

The S-Type's interior mixes beautiful wood veneers, supple leather upholstery and just enough chrome to produce one of the most attractive motoring environments in its class. However, there are a few pieces of cheesy plastic around that keep it from being perfect.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Jaguar S-Type.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Inspector Morse
Inspector Morse,04/17/2010
We have had this car for three years and it has been fabulous. We had two prior X-Types which were also excellent. It is a superb car around town and amazing - AMAZING - on the open road. The handling is superb, the 3 liter is remarkably robust, and it gets better mileage even than the X-Type. We have always liked the old S cars featured on the BBC 'Inspector Morse' series and this is an elegant modern rendition. The flowing lines are so pretty even as design trends for most cars have become much more angular the past few years. Still rare and unique enough to turn a lot of heads. Snow tires are absolutely essential in northern climes. We will keep this one forever!
S
Lee,06/29/2008
Our Jag S-type is definitely one of a kind. Very classy, smooth ride, excellent design. However, we did notice that it needs work on the sunroof area. There's definitely a vibration, a low rattling sounds coming from the ceiling near the sunroof. We took the car back into the dealer in efforts to fix the sounds but it's still there. Maybe I'm a bit more sensitive to sounds than other people but the sound is still there. Hopefully we'll figure out of a way to get rid of the sound. Other than that, an excellent automobile.
Fifty Years Waiting & Worth It!
Pete Turner,04/11/2019
3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
It's hard to be objective about a car you've waiting fifty years to own. My first car way back in 1965 was a '58 Jaguar MK II. Sadly, I had to sell it when I went into the service. In 2016, I brought a 2007 S Type in British Racing Green. It"s a daily driver. The Jag is brilliant, realible, luxurious, and in a class by it's self. Twelve years old and still turns heads. I"he had people walk across parking lots to tell me how great the car looks. If you find a low mileage with good maintenance record, buy it!
Second Time Around
JaguarRose,11/03/2007
This is my second Jaguar. I love the overall look of Jaguars, they have a look all their own. The S-type is luxurious and stylish. It rides well and is comfortable. This car is definitely eye catching.
See all 4 reviews of the 2007 Jaguar S-Type
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2007 Jaguar S-Type features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2007 Jaguar S-Type

Used 2007 Jaguar S-Type Overview

The Used 2007 Jaguar S-Type is offered in the following submodels: S-Type Sedan, S-Type R. Available styles include 3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), 4.2 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and R 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A).

