Vehicle overview

The 2007 Jaguar S-Type and S-Type R hit the market just as the engineering of its replacement is concluding. If this elegantly styled, sweet-natured, midsize luxury machine is what you want, it's likely that 2007 will be your last chance to buy a new one.

The S-Type cribs its styling from Jag's '60s icon, the Mark II sedan, but shares much of its substance with the recently discontinued Lincoln LS; both are/were built around Ford's rear-drive "DEW98" platform and so share basic structural, engine and suspension design. However the V6- or V8-powered S-Type drives like a Jaguar with a blend of road manners, comfort and performance the Lincoln was never quite able to pull off.

An English ambience to the car's interior design and materials helps to distinguish the S-Type from competitors like the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and Lexus GS. It offers the driver and passengers a true Jaguar experience; the leather is aromatic, supple and beautifully upholstered, the use of burled walnut veneers is lavish without being tasteless, and the inside door handles are thickly chromed. To use a very British word, it's posh. Still, for all the beauty that interior contains, there are a few discordant elements such as the air-conditioning system's vents that seem as if they belong on a cheaper car.

The S-Type R lacks the hard edge of cars like BMW's M5 or the Mercedes-Benz E55, and in general the Jag is less sporting in its nature than the direct competition. But overall, the 2007 Jaguar S-Type is still capable enough in its old age to serve as a decent alternative to otherwise more common midsize luxury sedans.