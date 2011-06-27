Vehicle overview

The S-Type sedan debuted for the 2000 model year and doubled Jaguar's worldwide sales within a year. It competes in the hotly contested midsize luxury sedan category against formidable competitors like the 5 Series and E-Class. Although it shares its basic platform with the Lincoln LS, the S-Type is nonetheless a true Jaguar, as it features its own powertrains, suspension tuning, steering and interior and exterior design.

The only evidence of a relationship with Lincoln is a smattering of shared interior parts, but for the most part, the S-Type looks and feels the way you would expect a Jaguar car to look and feel. All Jaguar S-Type models come standard with stability control, along with four-wheel antilock disc brakes with a panic assist feature and seats that offer anti-whiplash technology. Additional protection is provided by standard side curtain airbags that protect both front and rear occupants.

Short-statured adults are able to sit farther away from the steering wheel thanks to power-adjustable pedals that also feature a memory function to store the preferences of more than one driver. Situated in the center of the dashboard is an optional LCD screen that controls stereo, climate, navigation and telephone functions via touchscreen interface and voice recognition technology. The Jaguar S-Type competes on solid footing with models from major luxury car competitors. It is a beautifully styled sedan, easily recognizable as a Jaguar car from a distance, and serves as a fresh departure from typical styling motifs in this class. Although BMW and Mercedes have the upper hand when it comes to cutting-edge technology, the 2006 Jaguar S-Type remains a desirable alternative for those looking for something a little different in this category.