2006 Jaguar S-Type Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Elegantly appointed interiors, solid all-around performance, classic British styling, full load of standard safety equipment.
  • A few cheap interior bits, high price, fussy J-gate shifter.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A solid all-around luxury sedan, the 2006 Jaguar S-Type is exactly what you would expect from a Jaguar car in terms of style, form and function.

Vehicle overview

The S-Type sedan debuted for the 2000 model year and doubled Jaguar's worldwide sales within a year. It competes in the hotly contested midsize luxury sedan category against formidable competitors like the 5 Series and E-Class. Although it shares its basic platform with the Lincoln LS, the S-Type is nonetheless a true Jaguar, as it features its own powertrains, suspension tuning, steering and interior and exterior design.

The only evidence of a relationship with Lincoln is a smattering of shared interior parts, but for the most part, the S-Type looks and feels the way you would expect a Jaguar car to look and feel. All Jaguar S-Type models come standard with stability control, along with four-wheel antilock disc brakes with a panic assist feature and seats that offer anti-whiplash technology. Additional protection is provided by standard side curtain airbags that protect both front and rear occupants.

Short-statured adults are able to sit farther away from the steering wheel thanks to power-adjustable pedals that also feature a memory function to store the preferences of more than one driver. Situated in the center of the dashboard is an optional LCD screen that controls stereo, climate, navigation and telephone functions via touchscreen interface and voice recognition technology. The Jaguar S-Type competes on solid footing with models from major luxury car competitors. It is a beautifully styled sedan, easily recognizable as a Jaguar car from a distance, and serves as a fresh departure from typical styling motifs in this class. Although BMW and Mercedes have the upper hand when it comes to cutting-edge technology, the 2006 Jaguar S-Type remains a desirable alternative for those looking for something a little different in this category.

2006 Jaguar S-Type models

The Jaguar S-Type sedan is available in two trims: 3.0 V6 and 4.2 V8 (a high-performance R version is also available). Standard equipment includes leather seats, Bronze Madrona wood trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, a 140-watt sound system with a CD player, a power sunroof and alloy wheels. An Aluminum Sport package adds upgraded wheels, sport seats, aluminum trim and a sport suspension. Stepping up to the 4.2 V8 model adds more power adjustments for the front seats; a memory function for the seats, mirrors, pedals and steering column; a programmable garage door opener; rain-sensing wipers; and a 320-watt Alpine audio system with CD changer. The V8 sedan can also be had with the VDP Edition package, which offers premium leather upholstery with contrasting piping on the seats, premium carpeted floor mats, heated seats, burled walnut trim, front parking sensors, HID headlamps, chrome mirrors and an electric rear sunshade.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Jaguar S-Type gets a bit more power for its available V8 engine along with a new braking system. There's also a new chrome-mesh grille insert, optional satellite radio and Bluetooth connectivity, and new 17-inch wheels for the 3.0 S-Type.

Performance & mpg

The S-Type's standard 3.0-liter V6 makes 235 horsepower and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. Models equipped with the 4.2-liter V8 boast 300 hp and come standard with the same six-speed automatic.

Safety

Standard equipment includes side-impact airbags for front occupants and full-length side curtain airbags, all connected to an advanced adaptive restraint technology system. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes with panic assist are standard, along with stability and traction control. In NHTSA tests, the Jaguar S-Type earned four out of five stars for front-occupant protection in side impacts. Rear-seat protection merited a full five stars. Frontal-impact tests have not been conducted.

Driving

Both S-Types display surprisingly nimble driving dynamics along with a comfortable ride quality and smooth power delivery. The V8 is the way to go if you like to go everywhere fast, but most people will find the performance of the V6 perfectly acceptable. The six-speed automatic not only delivers smooth shifts, it gives the 2006 Jaguar S-Type respectable fuel mileage as well.

Interior

With a cabin slathered in real wood and sumptuous leather, the Jaguar S-Type is among the most opulently trimmed sedans in its class. Some of the switchgear and controls are hard to use, however, and seem more suited for a Ford than a Jaguar. S-Types equipped with the navigation system have a touchscreen that controls most stereo, climate, DVD navigation and telephone features, requiring drivers to cycle through tedious menus. Jaguar has done away with a traditional handbrake, replacing it with an electronic parking brake operated using a switch on the console. For the first time ever on a Jaguar car, there's a high-tech aluminum fascia option, in place of traditional wood.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Jaguar S-Type.

5(93%)
4(7%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
30 reviews
See all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still a performer
michael,03/14/2009
I've now owned this car for several years and its my third Jag. This car is simply the best I've owned. The looks are still good and save for the easily scraped wheels, it still looks new. The reliability has always been a concern but its never broken down and never not started. The only trips to the shop have been for maintenance and to replace a NAV component (warranty). The brakes are expensive so watch out for that! ($1000.00 for the back)
Can't beat it for the money
forcefed,05/17/2010
Amazing power and handling for a car its size, the ability to get 29mpg if you cruise on the hwy. gorgeous good looks. Tight rear seat but that's not why I bought it. Brakes and Tires go fairly fast but the driving experience is well worth it. a few squeaks and rattles showed up and are not covered under warranty after 12k miles. I'm writing this after my car was totaled last week, I walked away with minor cuts and bruises, so I can now say, its a very safe car to be in if things go wrong. Frame was bent and the engine mounts broke but I was able to get out and walk away. Might find myself in another one sooner than later
Better late than never!
Flipside28,11/21/2015
3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I have always loved the S-Type. My lease ended on my Mercedes C 300 and since I don't drive to my office any longer I decided to buy something that I would really enjoy. I located a 2006 S Type with 47K on the odometer. I did my research and had the car checked out and I have been thrilled with my purchase. It's a nice size; great ride;comfortable and always turns heads. AC needed a boost but other than that its been great. I have it serviced at a Jaguar mechanic when I need oil changes and scheduled maintenance. If you find a good one they are great!
Jaguar S-Type R
islam7,12/26/2012
I have 105,000 miles on my Jaguar S-Type R and its still runs like new. My Jaguar never broke down. The only money spend is for brakes pads, new tires and oil changes. I use only Mobil 1 synthetic oil for the oil change. Next month Im going to have spend some money; for the 100,000 service (New Spark Plugs & Belts). This is the best car I owned.
See all 30 reviews of the 2006 Jaguar S-Type
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Jaguar S-Type features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2006 Jaguar S-Type

Used 2006 Jaguar S-Type Overview

The Used 2006 Jaguar S-Type is offered in the following submodels: S-Type Sedan, S-Type R. Available styles include R 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A), 3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and 4.2 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Jaguar S-Type?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Jaguar S-Types are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Jaguar S-Type for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Jaguar S-Type.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Jaguar S-Type?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

