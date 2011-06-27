Used 2008 Jaguar S-Type
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Plush ride quality, strong acceleration from V8 versions, style, lack of popularity makes it a relatively rare sight on the road.
Sponsored cars related to the S-Type
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2008 Jaguar S-Type.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|3.0 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|235 hp @ 6800 rpm
|4.2 4dr Sedan
4.2L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 6000 rpm
|R 4dr Sedan
4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|400 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
FAQ
Is the Jaguar S-Type a good car?
Is the Jaguar S-Type reliable?
Is the 2008 Jaguar S-Type a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2008 Jaguar S-Type?
The least-expensive 2008 Jaguar S-Type is the 2008 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,335.
Other versions include:
- 3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $48,335
- 4.2 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $55,835
- R 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) which starts at $64,335
What are the different models of Jaguar S-Type?
More about the 2008 Jaguar S-Type
Used 2008 Jaguar S-Type Overview
The Used 2008 Jaguar S-Type is offered in the following submodels: S-Type Sedan, S-Type R. Available styles include 3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), 4.2 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and R 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A).
What do people think of the 2008 Jaguar S-Type?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2008 Jaguar S-Type and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2008 S-Type.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2008 Jaguar S-Type and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2008 S-Type featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2008 Jaguar S-Type?
Which 2008 Jaguar S-Types are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Jaguar S-Type for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2008 Jaguar S-Type.
Can't find a new 2008 Jaguar S-Types you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jaguar S-Type for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,021.
Find a new Jaguar for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,291.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2008 Jaguar S-Type?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jaguar lease specials
Related Used 2008 Jaguar S-Type info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles