Estimated values
2008 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,313
|$3,101
|$3,535
|Clean
|$2,094
|$2,808
|$3,199
|Average
|$1,655
|$2,222
|$2,528
|Rough
|$1,216
|$1,636
|$1,857
Estimated values
2008 Jaguar S-Type 4.2 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,577
|$3,481
|$3,978
|Clean
|$2,333
|$3,152
|$3,601
|Average
|$1,844
|$2,494
|$2,846
|Rough
|$1,354
|$1,837
|$2,091
Estimated values
2008 Jaguar S-Type R 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,711
|$4,884
|$5,530
|Clean
|$3,359
|$4,423
|$5,005
|Average
|$2,654
|$3,500
|$3,955
|Rough
|$1,950
|$2,577
|$2,906