Consumer Rating
(37)
2001 Jaguar S-Type Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classic styling, serene and stable ride, cool voice-activation technology.
  • Too much Ford switchgear, lack of interior storage space, sloppy transmission, high price tag.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Think of Billy Crystal's old SNL schtick: "It is better to look good than to feel good."

Vehicle overview

The S-Type's exterior is the first clue that this is no XJ/XK knock-off. The quad headlights and small front grille give the sedan a classic look not seen on Jaguars for 30 years. Subtle character lines run down the otherwise smooth body, but some say the roofline and taillight section bear a resemblance to Ford's Taurus.

Inside, the S-Type is pure Jaguar in appearance, with acres of wood and leather covering every surface. However, much of the interior's componentry and switchgear is identical to that found in the less expensive Lincoln LS, which rides on the same platform. Despite its smaller exterior size, the S-Type boasts a longer wheelbase than Jaguar's XJ models and interior dimensions on par with its larger sedans. A standard split-folding rear seat further adds to this Jag's utility.

But the S-Type's interior has problems that go beyond the preponderance of Ford switchgear. The overall layout is functional but some serious flaws keep it from living up to what we'd expect from a $50,000 automobile. Items like the shallow and dull wood grain trim with ash pattern, the insultingly cheap plastic panel beneath the steering column, and a one-touch down window for no one but the driver leave us unimpressed.

Power for the S-Type comes from either Jaguar's 4.0-liter V8 or Ford's 3.0-liter Duratec V6. While the V8 is a slightly less-powerful version of the engine found in Jaguar's XK8, it still makes 281 horsepower and 287 foot-pounds of torque. The V6 uses a Ford block while Jaguar's variable-valve-timing heads, intake system and drive-by-wire throttle body top the Blue Oval low-end. These changes add 55 horsepower to the Duratec V6, giving it 240 horsepower and 212 foot-pounds of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission available in the S-Type.

As with the LS, suspension components in the S-Type are primarily forged aluminum. Unlike the Lincoln, however, the Jaguar offers a sport package featuring a Computer Active Technology Suspension (CATS) system that constantly adjusts the car's Bilstein shocks. A yaw-control system is also on tap to keep the S-Type from misbehaving even when the driver does.

Additional high-tech toys include a reverse-park control system, a GPS navigation system, and a voice-operated climate control system.Looks notwithstanding, the S-Type is anything but a classic Jaguar, which, for the purposes of mass-market appeal, is not a bad thing.

2001 Highlights

The S-Type gets new 10-spoke alloy wheels for 2001, along with exterior color options Onyx White and Roman Bronze. The folks at Jaguar have decided to move the six-disc CD changer from the glovebox to the trunk. ISOFIX is added to the rear for securing child seats and Reverse Park Control now comes standard. An electronically controlled, speed-proportional power steering system is new this year and the software for the Voice Activation Control system has been upgraded. A Deluxe Communications Package featuring a Motorola Timeport digital phone system is a new option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Jaguar S-Type.

5(68%)
4(27%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
37 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

PUMA!!!!
mac210boy,03/10/2011
I Love the wat the car drives and handles! I bought it with 83,000 miles on it and added 13,000 so far. I have not had any problems with PUMA except for a power stering leak! It is a great buy for me. I'm 6'0" and have no problem with the space on the inside!
My Kitty Purrs
Onthefly,07/31/2008
Bought it used with low mileage...perfect..Now has 66,000 mostly highway miles on it...Total bliss..It's my second Jag..First was '94 XJ6 and was so in love with that one that I didn't trade it til 125k and everything under the hood leaking and car locking itself without ptompting!..SO, this little one had big shoes to fill....It did..In fact, I like its easier handling due to its smaller size, and its highway performance has not suffered..I still get away from those big trucks when I need to and the hooks are great on these Jags...Just had its first repair...back passenger window fell off the track ..I always do the maintenance at the dealership.LUVIT!
Beautiful, But I cant Trust Her
Anthony Gucciardo,10/21/2004
I have a 2004 E Class and Bought Used S- Type because I always wanted one! They look better then any other car on the road including Mercedes, Audi, Lexus, etc. The first week I had it didnt start cause the car thought it was being stolen. The next week the battery died, and other times there is a clicking noise that cant seem to be corrected. I love this Car, and get excited when I drive it, but its not dependable. The car will not shift out of park when parked on an incline and the engine pings even though I use Octane 93 Fuel. If you get an S-Type get a 03 or Newer!
More Fun Than Legally Permitted
Mike L,04/01/2005
We bought our pampered car off lease. We did have a problem within a month or so of owning the car (transmission problems), but the dealership quickly resolved the problem and we continue to have a smile on our face each time we drive it. It is silk on wheels. It looks great, is quiet and solid inside and has excellent road manners. It is one of the best values in a luxury class. Im surprised there arent more sold because this car is a better ride, with greater performance than most in its price range.
See all 37 reviews of the 2001 Jaguar S-Type
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2001 Jaguar S-Type features & specs
More about the 2001 Jaguar S-Type

Used 2001 Jaguar S-Type Overview

The Used 2001 Jaguar S-Type is offered in the following submodels: S-Type Sedan. Available styles include V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), and V8 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A).

