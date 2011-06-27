  1. Home
2002 Jaguar S-Type Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classic styling, serene and stable ride, cool voice-activation technology.
  • Too much Ford switchgear, lack of interior storage space, sloppy transmission, high price tag.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The S-Type is pretty, but considering the many components it shares with the Lincoln LS, it's also pretty expensive.

Vehicle overview

The S-Type's exterior is the first clue that this is no XJ/XK knock-off. The quad headlights and small front grille give the sedan a classic look that harks back to Jaguars of 30-plus years ago. Subtle character lines run down the otherwise smooth body, but some say the roofline and taillight section bear a resemblance to Ford's Taurus.

Inside, the S-Type is pure Jaguar in appearance, with acres of wood and leather covering every surface. However, much of the interior's switchgear is identical to that found in the less expensive Lincoln LS, which rides on the same platform. Despite its smaller exterior size, the S-Type boasts a longer wheelbase than Jaguar's XJ models and interior dimensions on par with its larger sedans. A standard split-folding rear seat further adds to this Jag's utility.

But the S-Type's interior has problems that go beyond the preponderance of Ford switchgear. The overall layout is functional but some serious flaws keep it from living up to what we'd expect from a $50,000 automobile. Items like the shallow and dull woodgrain trim with ash pattern, the insultingly cheap plastic panel beneath the steering column and a one-touch down window for no one but the driver leaves us unimpressed.

Power for the S-Type comes from either Jaguar's 4.0-liter V8 or Ford's 3.0-liter Duratec V6. While the V8 is a slightly less-powerful version of the engine found in Jaguar's XK8, it still makes 281 horsepower and 287 pound-feet of torque. The V6 uses a Ford block while Jaguar's variable-valve-timing heads, intake system and drive-by-wire throttle body top the Blue Oval low-end. These changes add 55 horsepower to the Duratec V6, giving it 240 horsepower and 212 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission available in the S-Type.

As with the Lincoln LS, suspension components in the S-Type are primarily forged aluminum. Unlike the Lincoln, however, the Jaguar offers a Sport trim level (building on last year's Sport package) featuring a Computer Active Technology Suspension (CATS) system that constantly adjusts the car's Bilstein shocks. Buyers who choose the Sport trim also get meaty 17-inch alloy wheels with 235/50R17 tires, body-color (in place of chrome) trim, bolstered seat supports in buttery perforated leather and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. A yaw-control system is on tap to keep the S-Type from misbehaving even when the driver does.

Looks notwithstanding, the S-Type is anything but a classic Jaguar, which, for the purposes of mass-market appeal, is not a bad thing.

2002 Highlights

Jaguar's standard S-Type model comes tinted in three new hues for 2002: Aspen Green, Quartz and Zircon. The car also features a nifty new enhancement with regard to its cupholders: rear cupholders now deploy from the rear-seat cushion, putting them in a more easily accessed position for passengers. The manufacturer tosses performance hounds a tasty new bone with the addition of an S-Type Sport trim level, which comes with a choice of either a 3.0-liter V6 or 4.0-liter V8 engine. Its suspension reflects its performance aspirations; Computer Active Technology Suspension (CATS) ramps up handling with shock-absorber settings that automatically adjust to reflect road conditions. Additionally, a brand-new shade -- Pacific Blue -- is available only in Sport.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Jaguar S-Type.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car To Own
VitoD13,06/05/2009
I got this car, did my homework on it and it was well worth the purchase. I had to put some bucks in it because I purchased used private, but overall the car is awesome - I love it. Fun to drive and having Caddy's and BMW's and Benz, I really think this car holds up to them and I feel better driving it because the look is nice, the style stands out.
Love it! Tons of fun!!
Jag Man,06/02/2008
I have the 4.0L and it is awesome. It has a beautiful black interior and a captivating silver exterior. It turns heads everywhere and people think we are rich. With the right gas it gets 28 mpg with its nearly 300 hp. The quality is incredible and it feels like an extension of your body.
I love my Jag
Love my Jag,06/05/2009
I bought my used Jag with 40000 miles in April 2009. Since then a few minor repairs, nothing crazy, but the ride and the looks are all worth it. Hitting 80 mph is too easy - watch out for the police because I have been at 105mph several times, turning heads is easy with this car.
2002 S-Type 4.0
Jim,06/29/2007
Very fun car to drive. Limited interior space. It has been a very reliable car with over 75,000 miles since new the only maintenance has been regular service a new battery and 1 ignition coil (covered under warranty).
See all 27 reviews of the 2002 Jaguar S-Type
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
237 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6100 rpm
More about the 2002 Jaguar S-Type

Used 2002 Jaguar S-Type Overview

The Used 2002 Jaguar S-Type is offered in the following submodels: S-Type Sedan. Available styles include V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A), and V8 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A).

