Used 2004 Jaguar S-Type for Sale Near Me

13 listings
S-Type Reviews & Specs
  • 2005 Jaguar S-Type 4.2 in Silver
    used

    2005 Jaguar S-Type 4.2

    49,948 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,250

    Details
  • 2003 Jaguar S-Type R in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Jaguar S-Type R

    83,787 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2003 Jaguar S-Type 4.2 in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Jaguar S-Type 4.2

    102,904 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2003 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 in Black
    used

    2003 Jaguar S-Type 3.0

    180,928 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,695

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 in White
    used

    2005 Jaguar S-Type 3.0

    84,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0

    105,565 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,225

    Details
  • 2002 Jaguar S-Type 4.0 in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Jaguar S-Type 4.0

    30,811 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 in Gray
    used

    2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0

    131,585 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar S-Type 4.2 in Silver
    used

    2006 Jaguar S-Type 4.2

    75,614 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,491

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 in Black
    used

    2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0

    129,791 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,590

    Details
  • 2007 Jaguar S-Type R in Silver
    used

    2007 Jaguar S-Type R

    110,468 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jaguar S-Type 4.0 in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Jaguar S-Type 4.0

    216,632 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,248

    Details
  • 2008 Jaguar S-Type 3.0
    used

    2008 Jaguar S-Type 3.0

    123,000 miles

    $5,800

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar S-Type

Overall Consumer Rating
4.678 Reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
not a honda nor toyota
Bob Drago,10/12/2015
4.2 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
I understand those that complain about the repairs and dealer support but this car is no different than a BMW M class or an AMG unless you have money or are willing to turn a wrench you should stick with the Jap cars, this is not a mediocre car and same as any well-above-average vehicles there is a price to owning it. Yes the Jag is nto a very forgiving car (neither are any performance cars) if you don't pay attention to what it needs it will let you down and the cost of fixing everything will pile up quickly BUT if you do fix everything in time and you use good quality parts you will have a reliable superb vehicle. In reviewing vehicles one should stay away from including poor choice repair shops (yes you get what you pay for and more often than not you'll get less than that), for most smart people dealers are the places where you get a OEM screw or a small gasket but you'd do the major repairs at vetted mechanics not at dealers. On the same note it is your choice to go for ASE certified or just crowd vetted professionals (I consider ASE to stand for Ask Someone Else and they will see my money or touch my car in another life). The car... is superb, the engine electrical harness is a bit on the weird side meaning that the wires temp rating was very poorly selected, other than this the wishbone suspension is a great choice for comfort and not so great for repair but it is repairable; IF you are willing to invest either money or your time and effort. Other than the electrical weirdness I can't say anything negative about it, the car is powerful, smooth as a hoover, elegant, classy, refined, great on gas (I get 24mpg on hwy and 19 in the city with normal driving 80-85mph hwy and non aggressive yet not grandma' either for city driving). Keep in mind although is a 380 brake HP this is not an M5 this is a limo class car with sport ability it is not a sport car with limo ability... as the folks at top gear said "you don't get in and drive this car you get in and proceed..."
