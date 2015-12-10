Used 2004 Jaguar S-Type for Sale Near Me
- 49,948 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,250
- 83,787 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990
- 102,904 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990
- 180,928 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,695
- 84,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
- 105,565 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,225
- 30,811 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,995
- 131,585 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 75,614 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,491
- 129,791 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,590
- 110,468 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 216,632 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,248
- 123,000 miles
$5,800
You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar S-Type searches:
Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar S-Type
Read recent reviews for the Jaguar S-Type
Write a reviewSee all 78 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.678 Reviews
Report abuse
Bob Drago,10/12/2015
4.2 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
I understand those that complain about the repairs and dealer support but this car is no different than a BMW M class or an AMG unless you have money or are willing to turn a wrench you should stick with the Jap cars, this is not a mediocre car and same as any well-above-average vehicles there is a price to owning it. Yes the Jag is nto a very forgiving car (neither are any performance cars) if you don't pay attention to what it needs it will let you down and the cost of fixing everything will pile up quickly BUT if you do fix everything in time and you use good quality parts you will have a reliable superb vehicle. In reviewing vehicles one should stay away from including poor choice repair shops (yes you get what you pay for and more often than not you'll get less than that), for most smart people dealers are the places where you get a OEM screw or a small gasket but you'd do the major repairs at vetted mechanics not at dealers. On the same note it is your choice to go for ASE certified or just crowd vetted professionals (I consider ASE to stand for Ask Someone Else and they will see my money or touch my car in another life). The car... is superb, the engine electrical harness is a bit on the weird side meaning that the wires temp rating was very poorly selected, other than this the wishbone suspension is a great choice for comfort and not so great for repair but it is repairable; IF you are willing to invest either money or your time and effort. Other than the electrical weirdness I can't say anything negative about it, the car is powerful, smooth as a hoover, elegant, classy, refined, great on gas (I get 24mpg on hwy and 19 in the city with normal driving 80-85mph hwy and non aggressive yet not grandma' either for city driving). Keep in mind although is a 380 brake HP this is not an M5 this is a limo class car with sport ability it is not a sport car with limo ability... as the folks at top gear said "you don't get in and drive this car you get in and proceed..."
