Consumer Rating
(71)
2000 Jaguar S-Type Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-tech features, practical design, classic styling.
  • Has to prove its more than a rebadged, overpriced Lincoln LS.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

It makes sense that Lincoln and Jaguar worked together on the new Ford platform because the midsize models that ride on this platform represent the same final goals for both companies. While Lincoln is hoping to add some spice to its stodgy image, Jaguar wants to give buyers an affordable luxury/performance model sporting a big cat on the hood. In the end, however, both automakers are hoping for the same result: increased sales from markets not normally associated with either car company.

The S-Type's exterior is the first clue that this is no XJ/XK knock-off. The quad headlights and small front grille give the sedan a classic look not seen on Jaguars for 30 years. Small character lines run down the otherwise smooth body, ending at a taillight section that somewhat resembles a Chevy Lumina/Monte Carlo. Inside, the S-Type is pure Jaguar in appearance with acres of wood and leather covering every surface. However, much of the interior's componentry and switchgear is identical to that found in the less expensive Lincoln LS. Despite its smaller exterior size, the S-Type boasts a longer wheelbase than Jaguar's XJ models and interior dimensions on par with its larger sedans. A standard split-folding rear seat and optional roof rack further add to this Jag's utility.

Power for the S-Type comes from either Jaguar's 4.0-liter V8 or Ford's 3.0-liter Duratec V6. While the V8 is a slightly less-powerful version of the V8 found in Jaguar's XK8, it still makes 281 horsepower and 287 pound-feet of torque. The V6 uses a Ford block while Jaguar's variable-valve-timing heads, intake system and drive-by-wire throttle body top the Blue Oval low-end. These changes add 55 horsepower to the Duratec V6, giving it 240 horsepower and 212 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission available in the S-Type.

As with the LS, suspension components in the S-Type are primarily forged aluminum. Unlike the Lincoln, however, the Jaguar offers a sport package featuring a Computer Active Technology Suspension (CATS) system that constantly adjusts the car's Bilstein shocks. A yaw-control system is also on tap to keep the S-Type from misbehaving even when the driver does.

Additional high-tech toys include an optional reverse-park control system, a GPS navigation system and a voice-operated climate-control system.

Looks notwithstanding, the S-Type is anything but a classic Jaguar, which, for the purposes of mass-market appeal, is not a bad thing.

2000 Highlights

From the ground up, this is a completely new sport sedan based on the new Ford midsize platform. Lincoln worked with Jaguar to develop this platform, which is also used for Lincoln's LS sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Jaguar S-Type.

5(54%)
4(18%)
3(18%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.2
71 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bought it 3 years ago with 139,000 miles
catcrazy3,11/02/2012
The only thing I have spent on is oil changes, worn brakes, tires, or general maintenance. This car even with the high mileage rides very very good. It is quiet and rides smoothly. It is aesthetically well proportioned and luxurious. I will say it isn't economical on gas. It also doesn't hug the road like my Volvo 950. It is solid feeling and I am enjoying the ride. I now have about 178,000 miles.
A Beautiful piece of crap!
vballer1,07/07/2010
I bought this vehicle with 90,000 miles on it as a back up vehicle, but simply fell in love with it. It rides so smooth that we ended up driving it more and more, unfortunately it has too many issues; the transmission being the main one. Also the fail safe engine mode light comes on once a month, it seems like and it's always a $400-500 repair. You have to get it fixed b/c if you don't your car can shut down and just go 15 mph; not something you want to happen when you are on the interstate. Beautiful vehicle, but too much of a headache!
Incredible
Nookpad,12/02/2015
4.0 4dr Sedan
I don't understand why people dislike these cars so much. I believe it boils down to the attitude of the owner. A 2000 Honda Civic driver says they have the most reliable car ever and they love it ( 2 of the windows don't roll down, interior is falling apart but it still starts stops and gets them places so therefore it's great.) Meanwhile you ask a 2000 jag owner and a window stops rolling down and its the worst car they've ever owned. THE CAR IS 15 YEARS OLD ITS GOING TO HAVE A FEW ISSUES! So far the only thing I've had to do to my S-Type is replace a window regulator ($30) and replace the MAF sensor ($30) both of which I did myself. It is RWD so it absolutely sucks in the snow but I got sedan chains that make it drive great during the winter. I feel that jag owners want to scare people off with expensive repair bills just because they believe they are too good for everyone else to drive one. Obviously if you don't care about the quality and enjoyment of owning a nice car by all means go for the Honda Civic. It will be easier for you to fix yourself if something happens and it is more fuel efficient. However, if you enjoy a fast fun luxury car the Jaguar s-type is amazing!
Cheap broken plastic bits everywhere
Aardvark,11/11/2010
Pretty car, atrocious build quality, not so much assembly, but the cheapest garbage plastic everywhere. Inside trim pieces break, but worse, crappy plastic in critical components, including transmission shift gate and window lifts necessitating unreasonably expensive repairs to replace cheap broken parts. Brakes mushy with expensive pads and rotors, front suspension is a disaster. Tie rod ends, hubs, ball joints all made out of crap and need replacement. So if you're lucky, you won't need to do what everybody else has had to: replace the transmission, front end, a/c and heat components, engine coils, window regulators, etc. AND DON'T SLAM THE DOORS. Your window regulators will break.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 2000 Jaguar S-Type Overview

The Used 2000 Jaguar S-Type is offered in the following submodels: S-Type Sedan. Available styles include 3.0 4dr Sedan, and 4.0 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Jaguar S-Type?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Jaguar S-Types are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Jaguar S-Type for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Jaguar S-Type.

Can't find a used 2000 Jaguar S-Types you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar S-Type for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,065.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,106.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar S-Type for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,314.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,661.

