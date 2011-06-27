I always wanted a Jag but had heard ALL of the horror stories (electrical/cost to fix/etc etc). Read hundreds of reviews about the '05 (a great year for this car), and went looking for an "S Type". Found one with 30K and was certified. Bought it and never looked back. Ride is smooth and the the pick up with the 6 cyl is like a rocket. City driving I get 22 MPG, and freeway I have gotten between 28 and (I know this may be hard to believe) 32 MPG. I got the 32 MPG going 70 mph on the "coast" from LA to San Diego w/no A/C. On a "Vegas" trip I was cruising at 85/90 with no problem. This feline can do more if asked to! Wonderful, smooth, powerful ride. Engine purrs like a cat!!

