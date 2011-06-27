2005 Jaguar S-Type Review
- Elegantly appointed interiors, solid all-around performance, classic British styling, full load of standard safety equipment.
- A few cheap interior bits, high price, fussy J-gate shifter.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A solid all-around luxury sedan, the S-Type is exactly what you would expect from Jaguar in terms of style, form and function.
2005 Highlights
The S-Type gets minor styling revisions in the form of smaller taillights, a tighter-looking deck lid and a restyled front fascia. New exterior panels have tighter fits, while the hood is now made of aluminum. Interior upgrades include new Bronze Madrona trim, a revised instrument panel and an optional aluminum trim package. Eight-cylinder models get a new VDP package that adds premium heated leather seats, burled walnut trim and unique 17-inch alloy wheels.
Cal Zombie,05/28/2008
I always wanted a Jag but had heard ALL of the horror stories (electrical/cost to fix/etc etc). Read hundreds of reviews about the '05 (a great year for this car), and went looking for an "S Type". Found one with 30K and was certified. Bought it and never looked back. Ride is smooth and the the pick up with the 6 cyl is like a rocket. City driving I get 22 MPG, and freeway I have gotten between 28 and (I know this may be hard to believe) 32 MPG. I got the 32 MPG going 70 mph on the "coast" from LA to San Diego w/no A/C. On a "Vegas" trip I was cruising at 85/90 with no problem. This feline can do more if asked to! Wonderful, smooth, powerful ride. Engine purrs like a cat!!
ao145,01/06/2011
I have owned 3 Jags, 1960 MK ll. 1965 3.8 S, and now a 2005 S Type. The last was purchased off a three year lease , 27K miles in Sept 08.08. Present 63 K miles. Maintenance at 30K 40K by dealer at no charge . Only repair was to a rear disc break $214.00. At 65 MPH . average MPG is 26.1. I have owned or leased 14 autos, German , US and Japanese. This has been a joy to own.
slj769,12/10/2011
I bought this car b/c I've always wanted an S type...had the pre-purchase inspection, & all they had to say was it would need upper ball joints in the near future. But the price seemed right, so I bought it. A week later, the battery was dead, then every week after, the battery would die, faithfully. Come to find out, it has a parasitic drain that wasn't disclosed to us & I guess this is a huge problem with these cars. My husband traced it out, & it's the GECM. I'm disappointed that Jaguar produces such beautiful cars with such ridiculous flaws. I love this car, but hate this car. Other than that, it's been great, but I wouldn't buy another Jag.
JGY,10/15/2010
I bought this car and the dealer highly suggested I purchase the extended warranty, and I'm glad I did. I like the car, drives great, is quiet, shifts smoothly, fuel economy is ok, around 21 avg. However, it is in the shop every 2-4 months for either oil leaks, electrical probs (my wife called me this morning saying the temp read out was flashing on and off), transmission fluid leaks, parking break motor going out, etc. and I have only had it 2 years. The dealer is normally good about giving me a loaner, and they always fix it for free, except when the gas tank latch broke. I thought that was bad, but didn't say much. All in all, I would never buy a Jag again, but I am glad I owned a nice car
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
294 hp @ 6000 rpm
