  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar S-Type
  4. Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(91)
Appraise this car

2005 Jaguar S-Type Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Elegantly appointed interiors, solid all-around performance, classic British styling, full load of standard safety equipment.
  • A few cheap interior bits, high price, fussy J-gate shifter.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Jaguar S-Type for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,691 - $3,558
Used S-Type for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A solid all-around luxury sedan, the S-Type is exactly what you would expect from Jaguar in terms of style, form and function.

2005 Highlights

The S-Type gets minor styling revisions in the form of smaller taillights, a tighter-looking deck lid and a restyled front fascia. New exterior panels have tighter fits, while the hood is now made of aluminum. Interior upgrades include new Bronze Madrona trim, a revised instrument panel and an optional aluminum trim package. Eight-cylinder models get a new VDP package that adds premium heated leather seats, burled walnut trim and unique 17-inch alloy wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Jaguar S-Type.

5(90%)
4(7%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
91 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 91 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car... Love My Jag!!
Cal Zombie,05/28/2008
I always wanted a Jag but had heard ALL of the horror stories (electrical/cost to fix/etc etc). Read hundreds of reviews about the '05 (a great year for this car), and went looking for an "S Type". Found one with 30K and was certified. Bought it and never looked back. Ride is smooth and the the pick up with the 6 cyl is like a rocket. City driving I get 22 MPG, and freeway I have gotten between 28 and (I know this may be hard to believe) 32 MPG. I got the 32 MPG going 70 mph on the "coast" from LA to San Diego w/no A/C. On a "Vegas" trip I was cruising at 85/90 with no problem. This feline can do more if asked to! Wonderful, smooth, powerful ride. Engine purrs like a cat!!
Wonderfull Auto
ao145,01/06/2011
I have owned 3 Jags, 1960 MK ll. 1965 3.8 S, and now a 2005 S Type. The last was purchased off a three year lease , 27K miles in Sept 08.08. Present 63 K miles. Maintenance at 30K 40K by dealer at no charge . Only repair was to a rear disc break $214.00. At 65 MPH . average MPG is 26.1. I have owned or leased 14 autos, German , US and Japanese. This has been a joy to own.
Disappointed
slj769,12/10/2011
I bought this car b/c I've always wanted an S type...had the pre-purchase inspection, & all they had to say was it would need upper ball joints in the near future. But the price seemed right, so I bought it. A week later, the battery was dead, then every week after, the battery would die, faithfully. Come to find out, it has a parasitic drain that wasn't disclosed to us & I guess this is a huge problem with these cars. My husband traced it out, & it's the GECM. I'm disappointed that Jaguar produces such beautiful cars with such ridiculous flaws. I love this car, but hate this car. Other than that, it's been great, but I wouldn't buy another Jag.
Nice, but VERY High Maintenance
JGY,10/15/2010
I bought this car and the dealer highly suggested I purchase the extended warranty, and I'm glad I did. I like the car, drives great, is quiet, shifts smoothly, fuel economy is ok, around 21 avg. However, it is in the shop every 2-4 months for either oil leaks, electrical probs (my wife called me this morning saying the temp read out was flashing on and off), transmission fluid leaks, parking break motor going out, etc. and I have only had it 2 years. The dealer is normally good about giving me a loaner, and they always fix it for free, except when the gas tank latch broke. I thought that was bad, but didn't say much. All in all, I would never buy a Jag again, but I am glad I owned a nice car
See all 91 reviews of the 2005 Jaguar S-Type
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
294 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2005 Jaguar S-Type

Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type Overview

The Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type is offered in the following submodels: S-Type Sedan, S-Type R. Available styles include R 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A), 3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and 4.2 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Jaguar S-Types are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Jaguar S-Type for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type.

Can't find a used 2005 Jaguar S-Types you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar S-Type for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,313.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,968.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar S-Type for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,383.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,339.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Jaguar S-Type?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar S-Type lease specials

Related Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles